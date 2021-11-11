Cyber Monday was originally the online equivalent of Black Friday, but now that many Black Friday sales happen online, many retailers offer a full weekend of deals.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday to buy what I need?

Whether you’re hoping to get a good deal on a household appliance that you need or you want to pick up some tech gift bargains ahead of the holidays, Cyber Monday is an excellent opportunity to save money. The best Cyber Monday deals vary from year to year, but you can always find some impressive discounts on big-name products.

Although you’ll find some deals on the latest items, the biggest Cyber Monday bargains are usually on older models, but these often have only minor differences from their newer counterparts.

Are Cyber Monday sales separate from Black Friday sales?

Falling the Monday after Black Friday, you might be wondering if Cyber Monday sales are separate from online Black Friday sales or they’re just rolled into one event. This isn’t a clear-cut situation. Due to their proximity, most online retailers have a joint Black Friday/Cyber Monday event that spans the whole weekend. However, big retailers, like Amazon, will have different deals available on Black Friday and Cyber Monday — so, if an item you’re coveting isn’t discounted on Black Friday, wait until Cyber Monday and you may be pleasantly surprised.

What will go on sale on Cyber Monday?

You can’t say for sure which products will be discounted on Cyber Monday, but those in the know can make an educated guess based on data from previous years. TVs and other newer, big-ticket items are more commonly discounted on Black Friday, while you’re more likely to find the best deals of small tech, older models and household goods — like coffee makers and blenders — on Cyber Monday, though there’s generally some crossover. You can prepare before the day by adding any products you want that will likely be discounted to your online shopping basket so you can nab them as soon as deals go live. Popular products sell out quickly, so preparing ahead of time will give you a head start. If you sign up to the BestReviews email list, you’ll receive updates about Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, among other great offers.

Possible Cyber Monday deals 2021

Apple Watch Series 6

The Series 7 Apple Watch has recently been released, which means you can expect to find a good deal of the Series 6 come Cyber Monday. It’s an excellent smartwatch that lets iPhone users make and receive calls and send texts from their wrist, not to mention its range of fitness features.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker

A classic fitness tracker that’s compatible with Android and iPhone and keeps tabs on heart rate, steps, sleep cycles and much more. The built-in GPS allows users to map their walks, runs and bike rides.

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Although this is still the latest model, it’s been out for a while and the S22 is due in early 2022, so it’s likely that you’ll find some Cyber Monday deals on this smartphone. Among the best Android phones available, it has incredible cameras, all-day battery life and 5G capabilities.

Ring Video Doorbell

This popular gadget pairs with phones, tablets or computers to allow users to see who’s at their door, as well as being able to hear and speak to people on your doorstep from anywhere.

Nintendo Switch

With the newer Switch OLED model released in October 2021, the older standard model is a prime choice for Cyber Monday deals. It acts as a handheld console or a standard console that you play on the TV and is great for families, casual gamers and more serious gamers alike.

Apple AirPods

AirPods often get a significant discount on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. These earbuds have excellent sound quality and come with a convenient charging case for roughly 24 hours of playback time with the buds and case fully charged.

Amazon Echo

This smart speaker acts as a controller for other smart home devices, plus Alexa can answer questions, let you make and receive calls and perform a range of other downloadable “skills”. The array of speakers offers decent sound quality.

Instant Pot Duo Plus

This highly popular small kitchen appliance is often discounted on Black Friday, Cyber Monday or both, so it’s certainly one to watch. Using the pressure cook function, users can cook dishes in a fraction of the time they’d take on the stovetop, but it has a range of other great cooking functions, including porridge, rice and cake modes.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

Not only does the pod system make it highly convenient to brew coffee, this model also offers a range of brew options. So, whether you want your coffee extra strong, over ice, long or short, there’s an option for you.

Ninja BL660 Professional Countertop Blender

Acting as either a full-size blender or a personal blender for single-serving smoothies and shakes, this is a versatile option for all kinds of households. With a 1,100-watt motor, it’s powerful enough to tackle all kinds of blending tasks.

Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum

This powerful stick vacuum does away with the power cord to make it quick and easy to vacuum practically anywhere. It has a fully sealed HEPA filtration system, which is perfect for allergy sufferers and makes light work of pet hair with an anti-tangle, self-cleaning brushroll.

Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress

Although it might not be the first item you think of, you can often get some excellent mattress deals on Cyber Monday. This hybrid mattress combines the best bits of memory foam mattresses and inner-spring mattresses to give users a comfortable sleep. As Casper offers newer, more advanced models, this original mattress is a good contender for a hefty discount.

