Which Diamond Naturals dog food is best?

When it comes to their care, our dogs rely on us to provide the best food possible. Diamond Naturals dog food can support a healthy dog at any stage of its life. Their formulas offer a balance of real meat and healthy superfoods along with a variety of fatty acids, vitamins and minerals designed to support overall good health.

If your dog is generally healthy and you’d like to switch it to a cleaner kibble, try Diamond Naturals Adult Premium Dry Dog Food With Pasture-Raised Lamb. This selection is formulated for adult dogs in need of general maintenance and solid nutrition.

What to know before you buy Diamond Naturals dog food

Stage of life

No matter which type of Diamond dog food you choose, it’s critical to tailor it to your dog’s stage of life. Puppies, adult dogs and senior canines all have different nutritional needs. Diamond Naturals offers specific formulas to support your pup no matter how young or old it is.

Wet vs. dry

There is some disagreement about whether wet or dry food is best for a dog — even among veterinarians.

Wet food is easier to digest and can be more appetizing to picky eaters. Wet food may be best for dogs with sensitive teeth or gums or those needing additional hydration. However, this is an expensive choice and may lead to waste if your dog does not finish the entire can.

What to look for in a quality Diamond Naturals dog food

Probiotics

Probiotics improve the health of your dog’s digestive system, as they help it access the nutrition in food. High-quality probiotics in Diamond Naturals dog food support overall wellness, too.

Added vitamins and minerals

Because dogs’ nutritional needs vary over a lifetime, it’s critical that it gets the proper vitamins and minerals at every stage of development. Diamond Naturals has created formulas for your dog ranging from puppy to senior.

No additives or preservatives

When dogs display tummy upset or skin sensitivity after eating, it may be in response to artificial additives or preservatives in the food. Diamond Naturals uses no additives or preservatives.

Real meat

While some dog foods use meat meal or meat by-products, Diamond Naturals uses real meat as the first ingredient in most of their premium dog foods.

Superfood ingredients

With superfood ingredients such as sweet potatoes, blueberries and cruciferous vegetables, your dog has natural dietary support that mimics what it might find in the wild. Superfoods for dogs convey many of the same benefits as humans, contributing antioxidants and vitamins that include C and E.

Grain-free options

If your dog is sensitive to grain, Diamond Naturals has you covered. With formulas for all life stages, this variety of food uses meat as the first ingredient and rounds out the list with zero fillers or artificial ingredients.

How much you can expect to spend on Diamond Naturals dog food

Diamond Naturals dog food is a premium dog food with a premium price tag. Expect to spend $20-$60 depending on the size of the bag and the formula you select.

Diamond Naturals dog food FAQ

Does your dog need a grain-free diet?

A. Some dogs are sensitive to grains and can experience symptoms such as upset stomach and excessive itching. If this is the case, a grain-free diet might help. However, you must be careful as some dogs can develop heart problems when on a grain-free diet for the long term. Talk to your veterinarian before switching to grain-free dog food.

What’s the best way to switch to Diamond Naturals?

A. Any change to your dog’s food should be made gradually.

Swap 25% of the new food for your dog’s regular food every three days until you are feeding only the new food. This should take a week or two.

every three days until you are feeding only the new food. This should take a week or two. Watch for any changes in behavior as you transition. This might include excessive itching or irritability.

as you transition. This might include excessive itching or irritability. You may also notice changes in your dog’s bowel movements . This can be normal, but call your vet if you are concerned.

. This can be normal, but call your vet if you are concerned. Offer fresh, clean water along with the new food.

along with the new food. When in doubt, check in with your vet.

What’s the best Diamond Naturals dog food to buy?

Top Diamond Naturals dog food

Diamond Naturals Adult Premium Dry Dog Food With Pasture-Raised Lamb

What you need to know: This is perfect for dogs at a healthy weight who need general nutrition and maintenance.

What you’ll love: This food contains real lamb and healthy omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. It’s made without corn, wheat or soy and includes probiotics for healthy digestion.

What you should consider: This is for adult dogs only. Some dogs may experience excessive gas when they first transition to this food.

Top Diamond Naturals dog food for the money

Diamond Naturals Senior Natural Dry Dog Food With Cage-Free Chicken

What you need to know: It has the perfect nutritional profile for your senior dog.

What you’ll love: Cage-free chicken is the first ingredient. It has probiotics and fatty acids in perfect balance for easy digestion and proper nutrition as your dog ages. It also includes glucosamine and chondroitin to support healthy joints.

What you should consider: Be sure to transition your older dog to this food slowly to help avoid digestive upsets.

Worth checking out

Diamond Naturals Grain-Free Premium Dry Dog Food With Pasture-Raised Beef

What you need to know: This grain-free food provides a nutritious mix of proteins and superfoods that mimic a dog’s diet in the wild

What you’ll love: It is packed with protein such as beef and lamb and has probiotics and healthy fatty acids for a shiny coat and healthy skin. There are no grains, additives or fillers in this food.

What you should consider: It’s a very expensive option, and some dogs may not like it.

