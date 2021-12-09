Best Diesel jeans

Diesel jeans are renowned for their excellent fit, high-quality fabric and stylish design. With proper care, they will last for years without losing their fit or color.

Which Diesel jeans are best?

If you are looking to add a new pair of high-quality, durable jeans, consider Diesel jeans. They are well known for their excellent fit and premium fabric. A wide range of casual and dressy designs are available. With their comfortable stretch fabric and slim-fit design, Diesel Sleenker Jeans are a top choice.

What to know before you buy Diesel jeans

Design

The simplest, most traditional and most common jeans are straight leg jeans, also called regular straight. A close variation is the straight taper type, with tapered legs that narrow from the thighs to the hem.

Diesel also offers slim fit and skinny jeans, a slimmer version of straight jeans. And its bootcut jeans have extra width around the hem, offering a Western look that’s particularly stylish with large-sized footwear such as winter boots.

Diesel jeans often feature the Diesel logo around the front pockets, making them instantly recognizable.

Size

Diesel jeans are designed to be true to size. You will need to know your inseam and waist measurements to get the right fit. The inseam length determines the length of the jean. If you are buying a Diesel “bootcut” go with longer inseams, but if you are buying skinny jeans, any extra length might not look good.

Denim weight

The fabric used in denim jeans comes in different weights. Generally, jeans made from thicker fabric weigh more. A pair of jeans that is less than 12 ounces is typically considered lightweight, but there is no universal standard for jeans weight categories. Heavier jeans might be less comfortable, but can offer better durability.

What to look for in quality Diesel jeans

Material

Most Diesel jeans are made from cotton denim. Some stretch-fit jeans have a combination of cotton and elastane or spandex. The “stretch-fit” jeans are designed to be softer and more comfortable, but the softer material can make them less durable. An advantage of elastane is that it allows jeans to retain their shape after being washed and dried. Without elastane, all-cotton jeans have a tendency to shrink.

Detailing

The best-quality jeans offer excellent detailing in their stitching and hardware. Neat, durable stitching using thick thread is an indicator of high-quality jeans. Similarly, the quality of buttons and rivets is another indicator of a good construction.

Fit

One of the reasons Diesel jeans are so popular is their excellent fit. There is more to the fit than waist size and inseam. Diesel jeans are designed to complement the shape of your legs. The type of rise is designed to match the design of the jeans. The rise is the distance from the top of the waistband to the crotch joint.

How much you can expect to spend on Diesel jeans

Expect to pay $80-$180 for most Diesel jeans. High-end models can be close to $300.

Diesel jeans FAQ

How do I take care of Diesel jeans for maximum longevity?

A. Diesel jeans are made with high-quality craftsmanship and use durable fabric. However, they still need to be properly taken care of. Minimize washing as much as possible. If there is a spot that requires cleaning, just spot-treat it using a wet cloth or toothbrush. If you do wash them, don’t tumble-dry them — let them hang dry.

Does the color of Diesel jeans fade over time?

A. High-quality jeans such as those from Diesel should not fade easily. However, all jeans will eventually fade to a lighter tone. Dark jeans are more susceptible to fading. If you machine-wash your jeans, make sure it’s with similar-colored garments to minimize color fading. Also, avoid placing them in direct sunlight, which can bleach them.

What are the best Diesel jeans to buy?

Top Diesel jeans

Diesel Sleenker Jeans

What you need to know: For high-quality skinny jeans for everyday wear, it doesn’t get better than the Sleenker jeans by Diesel.

What you’ll love: These jeans offer a regular waist with tapered legs. The relaxed fit at the waist makes them comfortable while the narrow design from the thigh to the ankle provides a sleek look. They fit true to size. The fabric is a lightweight cotton stretch blend.

What you should consider: The fabric is thin, which might cause issues with long-term durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Diesel jeans for the money

Diesel Buster Jeans

What you need to know: Their modern tapered fit makes these jeans suitable for most body shapes.

What you’ll love: The Buster series is the most affordable series of Diesel jeans. The tapered fit keeps them from being too tight, and they’re made from cotton and spandex making it stretchable.

What you should consider: The tapered legs might be too narrow for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Diesel Thommer Slim Fit Jeans

What you need to know: One of the newer additions to the Diesel lineup, the Thommer offers an easily recognizable diagonal seam design on the front fly.

What you’ll love: The narrowed hem is designed to sit perfectly on the shoes and the ripped design offers a stylish look. The jeans are made from cotton and elastane, offering a comfortable fit.

What you should consider: They’re expensive compared to other Diesel jeans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ali Azhar writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.