Best fall anime on Blu-ray

Many anime films and series are held for years while being prepared for a proper Blu-ray release, so keep an eye out for your favorite.

Which fall anime on Blu-ray is best?

The holiday season is right around the corner, and so is the fall anime season. If you aren’t familiar, anime is a hand-drawn comic series that originated in Japan, and there are many anime television series that are popular worldwide.

Choosing the best anime on Blu-ray really comes down to personal taste, but to satisfy many anime fans, the top choice is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Part Two. Additionally, the Blu-ray edition of the Demon Slayer movie will be released in December 2021.

What to know before you buy fall anime on Blu-ray

Are you looking for a gift?

If you are searching for a fall anime gift, consider what series the recipient likes. Not all anime series are the same. Standout fall anime releases on Blu-ray include “Tamayomi: The Baseball Girls – Complete Season” and “Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’.” Though these are very popular, they may not be to everyone’s taste. Try to find out what your anime-lover watches before making a choice. Once you find the correct series, consider adding an anime plush toy or other piece of officially licensed memorabilia to complement your gift.

Do you want to pre-order?

With world issues taking their toll on the industry, as well as standard delays due to dubbing and subtitling, some fall anime series may not be available until later in the year. You may want to consider pre-ordering your copy so you receive it before it sells out for Christmas.

For instance, the fall Blu-ray release of the first season of Kakegurui is only available for pre-order and will be released at the end of November. This is well ahead of Christmas, but copies will go fast if you haven’t pre-ordered.

What to look for in quality fall anime on Blu-ray

Watchability

Obviously, the best anime are fun to watch, but you should consider how you plan to watch it. Some anime releases come with both Blu-ray and DVD discs in case you want to watch the show in a standard disc player. Also, the best options may also include digital copies so you can watch the anime on any device, even if you do not have your Blu-ray player on hand.

Bonus Features

Don’t assume that a Blu-ray release will have bonus features. Though there isn’t anything amiss with a Blu-ray release that doesn’t include many additional features, you should always be aware of what you are actually buying. This is especially true if you are choosing a gift for someone else or your own collector’s edition disc set of your favorite anime. Before you buy, check the description to determine whether the Blu-ray version contains any added bonuses.

Collectibility

Some anime Blu-ray sets include extra collectibles. Art books and commentary booklets are common inclusions. Also, look out for SteelBooks and collector’s editions, which will generally look nicer on your shelf and include more goodies for the biggest fans.

How much you can expect to spend on fall anime on Blu-ray

Depending on when a Blu-ray was released and how long the season was, you can usually find a series for $40-$80. If you want a collector’s edition Blu-ray set, be prepared to spend more.

Fall anime on Blu-ray FAQ

Where can I watch fall season anime now?

A. While purchasing a fall anime series on Blu-ray may give you more value for your money by including bonuses and gifts not available anywhere else, you may not want to wait. If you want to see your favorite anime lineup right now, you can find different anime series like “Killing Bites” available both on Blu-ray and streaming.

Why buy fall anime on Blu-ray?

A. Depending on the anime series, a Blu-ray may have significantly improved and updated animation quality. Blu-ray sets also often come loaded with extras like bonus features, as well as shirts, figurines or other memorabilia. The best reason to pick up a Blu-ray set is because it is one of your favorite anime series and you would like to watch it whenever you like.

What’s the best fall anime on Blu-ray to buy?

Top fall anime on Blu-ray

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Part Two

What you need to know: This Blu-ray anime release includes the second half of the first season of Demon Slayer.

What you’ll love: Demon Slayer was the top anime series for 2019 and lives up to the hype. The first part is already available on Blu-ray, but for fans of the series, this second part will round out the collection. Watching this will get fans ready for the November 2021 Blu-ray release of the Demon Slayer movie. It is available in a few different formats, which can be useful depending on what region you live in.

What you should consider: This Blu-ray only contains the second half of the first season of Demon Slayer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top anime on Blu-ray for the money

Darling In The Franxx: Season 1

What you need to know: This Blu-ray release features the entirety of Darling in the Franxx, along with a digital copy.

What you’ll love: The SteelBook set includes every episode of the show, audio and video commentary tracks, as well as more bonus features. Though the ending of the story is divisive and has received mixed reception, it is worth experiencing.

What you should consider: The Blu-ray is only available for pre-order and will be released at the end of November.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Code Geass the Complete Series

What you need to know: This Blu-ray set includes the complete Code Geass series, which is great for fans, old and new.

What you’ll love: If you are an older fan, the fall season anime from the 2000s might bring up nostalgic feelings. If you have never watched the legendary Code Geass, it is worth the time.

What you should consider: Some customers have received damaged boxes. The audio for the Blu-ray cut is different from the original release, but the original version can still be found on popular streaming services.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

