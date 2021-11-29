Best fall fashion trends from an expert

The temperatures may be dropping, but we’ve got a rundown of the hottest styles that you’ll be seeing a lot of this fall.

Which fall fashion trends from an expert are best?

Fall is officially here. For those who dream about sandy beaches and outdoor barbecues, the cooler weather is an unwelcome new guest. If you’re already feeling nostalgic for summer days and can’t seem to find the enthusiasm to get excited about pumpkin spice lattes, focus on new fall fashion trends instead.

Our New York-based fashion insider, Mercedes, has brought us up to speed on what’s hot this fall. Here’s our list of pieces to consider adding to your closet or capsule wardrobe this season.

Delicate jewelry

Put away the chunky statement pieces of yesteryear and pluck out the dainty necklaces and bracelets that have been tucked away in your jewelry box. Add a finishing touch to your next outfit with a pretty semi-precious stone and gold layered necklace.

Animal prints

Snakeskin, cheetah spots, zebra stripes, you name it — it’s in fashion this season. Wear these bold prints as a hat, coat, or boots, and you’ll stand out. Bold prints aren’t just for the rich and famous. Feel like a star wearing a leopard print coat change into a comfy leopard print sweatshirt for post-outing lounging.

Fashion sneakers

You don’t need to be training for a marathon to don sporty kicks. Start a collection and pair them with jeans or athleisure wear. These Nike Air Force 1s are a classic for a reason – they combine form and function in an effortlessly cool way. And they come in so many colors, you can’t go wrong.

Athleisure

This trend hasn’t gone anywhere and seems like it’s here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future. A mix of comfort and style? Who could resist? We love these faux-leather camo-printed leggings from Spanx. Not only do they smooth you out with good compression, but they’re also perfect for both spin class and brunch plans.

Fall florals

If animal prints aren’t your thing, try florals, instead. You’ll find an abundance of dark, moody florals on clothing store racks this season.

Luxurious knit hoodies

A hoodie doesn’t have to be a sloppy addition to your wardrobe. Love feeling cozy when the temperature dips? Indulge in a high-quality knit made of cashmere. Durable, long-lasting wardrobe items are a better investment than multiple cheap pieces. Layer it with a blazer for an on-trend look. Don’t settle for poor-quality sweaters, even if they’re just for lounging.

Statement belts

Add shape to flowy swing dresses or define your waist while wearing a cardigan by using a statement belt which literally goes with anything.

Statement headbands

Big chunky headbands a ‘la Blair Waldorf is back and fancier than ever. Adorn your crown with a thick velvet band adorned with on-trend pearls to keep hair out of your face and add polish to your look.

Good faux fur

Eco-friendly and cruelty-free faux-fur is everywhere. People are no longer clamoring for the real stuff. It’s a cozy, attractive accent, but without any guilt involved.

Argyle

The once-popular pattern has returned from its glory days and is back in style. From sweaters to socks, argyle has made a comeback. Avoid a dated appearance by opting for argyle pieces, like this one from J.O.A., that features a fresh, modern color palette.

Neon (yes, it’s still a thing!)

While traditional fall hues that mimic the leaves of shedding trees haven’t gone anywhere, new colors have been added to the mix this season, including bright neons.

Print chiffon blouses

Whether you have all the money in the world or you’re pinching pennies, you’ll find a print blouse to fit your budget. Find a brand that fits you to a tee and buy a few patterns to fill out your fall wardrobe.

Shearling

These elegant and cozy coats made of soft, touchable fabric are our favorite ways to keep warm this season. Pop on a faux shearling topper, like this gorgeous dove-colored one from Avec Les Filles, over your leisurewear while walking the dog, or wear it with a dress and boots.

