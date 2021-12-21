Best flare jeans

In the early ’70s, bell-bottoms increased in popularity, thanks in part to the groovy couple Sonny and Cher, who wore them on their hit TV show.

Which flare jeans are best?

Feeling nostalgic and wanting to update your wardrobe with a throwback to another era? Flare jeans could be what you’re looking for, with styles today that hearken back to the 1970s. This retro style is back in vogue and available in various washes and materials for a cool and on-trend look.

Flare jeans are part of the portfolios of some of the world’s top clothing designers. Department stores, clothing chains and boutiques typically stock a wide variety of them. If you’re looking to update your wardrobe with this throwback style, the best pair of flare jeans is Urban K Women’s Classic High Waist Denim Bell Bottoms Jeans.

What to know before you buy flare jeans

Body type

People with all body types can wear flare jeans. For those who carry weight in their hips, thighs and bottom, flare leg jeans are a flattering style.

Fit

When buying flare jeans to balance your figure, the balancing effect is elevated in pairs of flare jeans that are form-fitting, snuggly hugging your butt, thighs, and down the leg through the middle of your knees. Then, moving down from the center of the knees, the flare jean leg should open and widen at the bottom, creating the image of a balanced figure to the admiring eye.

Length

Consider your height and check the inseam of the flare jeans you’re considering. Wearing flare jeans that are too long can give you a sloppy look, while wearing jeans that are too short eliminates the leg-lengthening benefit of the flare leg. Opinions vary slightly on the correct length for a flare jean, but generally, the hem should be no more than 1 inch off the ground to create the desired long, lean silhouette while still showing some of your shoes as you walk.

What to look for in quality flare jeans

Flare

As the name implies, all flare jeans have a leg that flares out at the bottom into a bell shape, but not all flares are the same. Some flare jeans have a wide leg and are called bell bottoms. Boot cut jeans are also considered flare jeans but are a considerably toned-down version of the wide leg. Bootcut jeans traditionally were low-waisted, but there are some now that have a high waist.

Design

Classic style flare jeans are clean and sleek, offering the option to dress up your look for an event or dress down the look for a day of errand-running. Contemporary styles generally have wider flare legs and unique pockets, while Western-style flare jeans are designed with even more intricate details and are worn for more casual activities.

Construction

Flare jeans are constructed from cotton and a few other materials, including Spandex, that can make the flare jeans conform to your figure or give you room for comfort and a relaxed style. Some have pockets and belt loops, while others don’t. Most flare jeans are machine-washable and are resistant to fading and shrinking.

How much you can expect to spend on flare jeans

You can expect to pay about $10 for some flare jeans, and from $30-$70 for most popular brands. The price can run well into the $100s for flare jeans made by high-end brands or fashion designers.

Flare jeans FAQ

When were flare jeans first worn?

A. Flare jeans were made popular in the 1960s. Some think that flare jeans were worn first in 1917 by navy sailors.

Where should flare jeans sit on the body?

A. Flare jeans should sit lower on the hip.

How wide is the flare on a typical pair of flare jeans?

A. The bottom leg opening of flare jeans is between 21 and 27 inches, flaring out from below the knee. A more loosely fitting flare jean or a flare jean with a leg that flares more than 27 inches is considered a wide-leg flare, not classic flare-leg style.

What are the best flare jeans to buy?

Top flare jeans

Urban K Women’s Classic High-Waist Denim Bell-Bottoms Jean

What you need to know: These flare jeans blend cotton and other materials to make them form-fitting yet stretchy and comfortable.

What you’ll love: These classic flare jeans are versatile. You can dress them up with a blazer, blouse or sweater for a night on the town, or dress them down with a T-shirt and a jean jacket for every day. They’re high-waisted, provide some control and come in a light or dark wash.

What you should consider: The hem is extremely long on this pair of flare jeans. To minimize this issue, you can tailor the flare jean to an appropriate length or wear high-heeled shoes that will lift the pant leg further off the ground.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flare jeans for the money

Sidefeel Women’s Flare Jeans Elastic Waist Bell-Bottoms

What you need to know: These are contemporary-style jeans with pockets and extra-wide legs that make a statement.

What you’ll love: The elastic waist in this pair of flare jeans make them comfortable for all-day wear. They come in a variety of washes, are machine-washable and won’t fade or shrink.

What you should consider: These flare jeans have a baggy fit in the rear and crotch. They can make you look sloppy and detract from the overall stylishness that flare leg jeans are meant to deliver.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wrangler Women’s Retro High Rise Trumpet Flare Jeans

What you need to know: These flare jeans are made of 78% cotton, 20% polyester and 2% Spandex, making them form-fitting yet comfortable.

What you’ll love: These wide-leg, mid-rise jeans have embroidered detail on the back pockets and come in distressed denim that adds an updated look to this classic style. They have a front zipper closure and are machine-washable.

What you should consider: The fit can be off, and some buyers said that they anticipated a narrower leg width.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

