Best floral maxi dress

Maxi dresses have been in and out of style since first appearing on the runway in 1967.

Which floral maxi dresses are best?

A floral maxi dress is essential for every spring and summer wardrobe. It’s perfect for a day out at the local park or an evening at a formal wedding, and the long hemline is classy and glamorous for any event. Floerns Women’s Sleeveless Floral Print Maxi Dress is an ankle-length classic in a flattering A-line style perfect for summer days and nights.

What to know before you buy a floral maxi dress

What is a maxi dress?

A maxi dress is also called a floor- or ankle-length dress. A maxi dress hemline brushes the top of your feet, no matter how tall you are, and is appropriate for casual and formal events. They’re worn standalone during the warmer months but are layered with scarves and jackets in fall and winter. A floral maxi dress is perfect for early spring to late summer when nature is vibrant and lush with life. They’re suitable for weddings, dates and other everyday adventures.

Silhouettes

The long hemline of maxi dresses allows for a variety of styles. These styles vary from modest to revealing depending on how they hug your body shape.

A-line dresses are fitted on top and hang loosely from the waist down.

dresses are fitted on top and hang loosely from the waist down. Shift dresses hang like an oversized T-shirt but are more flattering.

dresses hang like an oversized T-shirt but are more flattering. Wrap dresses fit loosely but are tied or cinched at the waist.

dresses fit loosely but are tied or cinched at the waist. Sheath dresses are stiff and form-fitting from neck to hem.

dresses are stiff and form-fitting from neck to hem. Bodycon dresses stretch with elastane materials. They’re flexible and more form-fitting than sheath dresses.

Fabrics

Floral dresses are made with varying fabrics. Lightweight blends are cotton, linen, polyester and nylon, while heavyweight blends are wool, fleece and velvet.

Cotton is lightweight, breathable and soft and holds color well. Cotton is vulnerable to shrinkage in high temperatures and should be washed on a low setting.

is lightweight, breathable and soft and holds color well. Cotton is vulnerable to shrinkage in high temperatures and should be washed on a low setting. Linen is very lightweight but durable and is a common choice for summer clothing.

is very lightweight but durable and is a common choice for summer clothing. Polyester is synthetic and often blended with cotton. It’s soft and highly durable.

is synthetic and often blended with cotton. It’s soft and highly durable. Nylon is also synthetic and its texture is notably strong and stretchy.

is also synthetic and its texture is notably strong and stretchy. Wool and fleece are thick, warm fabrics used in winter dresses.

and are thick, warm fabrics used in winter dresses. Silk is shiny and slinky and used for formal wear such as cocktail dresses.

is shiny and slinky and used for formal wear such as cocktail dresses. Velvet is also considered luxurious. It’s warm and preferred for winter outfits.

What to look for in a quality floral maxi dress

Seasonally appropriate

Floral patterns are popular for the spring and summertime. Seasonal floral dresses, especially maxi-length, are lightweight fabrics fit for warmer weather. They’re thin materials with a flowing style that allows your skin to breathe despite the long hemline.

Lining

Since floral maxi dresses are lightweight, they need special features to keep them from being see-through. Most dresses have a double layer of fabric or a short inner liner to cover assets you don’t want on display.

Details

Having a flower pattern shouldn’t stop a dress from having other beautiful details. Floral dresses may have delicate accents such as bows and buttons. They can be ruched or cinched (a tailoring technique for slimming the body) and have puff or flounce sleeves. Maxi dresses often have leg slits that make your legs look longer and make movement easier.

How much you can expect to spend on a floral maxi dress

Floral maxi dresses cost $25-$50.

Floral maxi dress FAQ

How do you fix a maxi dress that’s too long?

A. If your maxi dress drags on the ground or you trip over the hemline, there are temporary and permanent solutions to fix it. Pin the dress with safety pins, belts or cleverly tied knots as a temporary solution. To make a permanent change, use hem tape or fabric glue to fold up the hemline or sew it yourself. If you don’t trust your own handiwork, find a professional tailor near you.

Can I wear a floral maxi dress to a wedding?

A. Floral maxi dresses are appropriate dresses for both wedding ceremonies and receptions. Even white dresses with floral patterns are acceptable for wedding events.

What shoes look best with a maxi dress?

A. In the daytime, wear flat sandals or fashionable sneakers with your maxi dress. At night, heels and wedges make for a fancier ensemble.

What’s the best floral maxi dress to buy?

Top floral maxi dress

Floerns Women’s Sleeveless Floral Print Maxi Dress

What you need to know: This lightweight polyester maxi dress has a halter neck with a tied bow on the back.

What you’ll love: This floral-patterned dress is made from polyester fabric and has a simple but pretty design with a delicate bow. It’s double-lined and is a classic vintage style for casual and formal events.

What you should consider: Check the sizing guide — some reviewers reported the hemline was too short, while others say it reached the floor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top floral maxi dress for the money

Floral Envy Women’s Boho Maxi Dress

What you need to know: This handmade maxi dress is lightweight with a wrap-style torso and leg slit.

What you’ll love: This wrap-style dress comes in sizes 6-14 and has a mid-thigh leg slit, making it bearable for a hot day in the sun. It has a mini liner to keep the light fabric from being see-through.

What you should consider: The listed sizes are UK standard, so you’ll need to check the sizing chart.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Zesica Women’s Summer Boho Floral Print Maxi Dress

What you need to know: This maxi summer dress is made of stretchy and comfortable rayon, and it has a delicate flower pattern and puff sleeves.

What you’ll love: This puff-sleeve dress has a cinched waist and flared skirt. The rayon material is soft and stretchy, and the dress is machine-washable. The casual style is great for everyday activities.

What you should consider: It needs to be washed on a delicate setting to prevent color bleeding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

