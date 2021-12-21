Best Harman Kardon Bluetooth speaker

Harman Kardon has a long history in audio technology, dating all the way back to 1953 when Sidney Harman and Bernard Kardon founded the company to design some of the first high-fidelity audio products for consumers.

Which Harman Kardon Bluetooth Speakers are best?

Finding the best Bluetooth speakers to do your favorite music justice can be challenging. There are so many on the market and many sacrifice sound quality to cut costs.

Harman Kardon is known for its quality speakers that produce excellent sound. The Bluetooth versions of Harman Kardon speakers give you hours of listening from whether you’re belting it out in the shower or hanging with friends on the beach. For the best sound at home or on the go, our top pick is the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Black.

What to know before you buy a Harman Kardon Bluetooth speaker

Usage

Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers can be used in the home, outside on the patio, or on the go. Different models are better for different environments, so when looking to buy a Harman Kardon Bluetooth speaker you might want to think about where you will be using your speakers and the quality of sound you require. There are larger models better suited for household sound systems as well as smaller, water-resistant portable models that are great for the outdoors.

Battery life

Battery life is another important factor when looking to purchase Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers. The longer the battery life, the more playing time you will have for your music. If you are close to a charging source, battery life may be less important. But if you are on a long trip and need hours of playing time, consider how long you will have before you will need to recharge your Bluetooth speaker. Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers typically have 8-10 hours of battery life, which should be enough for a day out of extended play.

Size

The size of the Harman Kardon speakers you purchase will have a lot to do with the battery life. Larger speakers typically have larger batteries that provide longer battery life, while smaller speakers have smaller batteries and consequently shorter battery life. Wherever you plan to use your speakers will also determine what size Harman Kardon speakers you choose. Small conical and cylindrical-shaped styles can fit into luggage for traveling, and larger models are excellent for at-home and backyard use.

Audio quality

How good your music sounds can be a function of the size of the Bluetooth speaker. Bigger Harman Kardon speakers typically provide a bigger sound. But smaller models with good frequency response are also available. Harman Kardon’s sound technology can really give listeners that big stereo sound that they are looking for from smaller sources.

What to look for in a quality Harman Kardon Bluetooth speaker

Components

Some Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers have dual tweeters that provide high-quality, high-pitched stereo sound. Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers use top-notch components that minimize harmonic distortion down to less than 1%.

Design

Harman Kardon speakers have a unique design language that evokes the early digital speakers of the aughts. Most have circular, black speaker housings without shrouding and minimalistic, swooping handles in metallic gray. Sleek and streamlined, some Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers are more travel friendly than others. Some models have a handle for easy carrying. Others have feet to keep them upright atop tables, counters and media consoles.

Syncing and dual capability

Some Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers can sync with multiple devices and can pair with other speakers for more robust stereo and surround sound. Certain home-focused models also pair with smart-home products like Alexa

How much you can expect to spend on Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers

Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers are high-quality and consequently come in a mid to high price brackets compared with other speaker brands. Harman Kardon speakers range from about $90-$300 for Bluetooth models.

Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers FAQ

What is the difference between Bluetooth and Wireless?

A. Bluetooth allows you to stream music from your phone or any portable device to a Bluetooth speaker like Harman Kardon’s. Wi-Fi speakers access music from the internet or computer on your home network and are only portable up to the range of your Wi-Fi router signal.

Can I use Harman Kardon speakers for a home stereo?

A. Harman Kardon speakers are high-enough quality to function well in smaller homes as the sole sound system. You might want to upgrade to dedicated stereo system if you’re an audiophile or movie buff.

What are the best Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers to buy?

Top Harman Kardon Bluetooth speaker

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Black

What you need to know: This Harman Kardon Bluetooth speaker is recommended for any music lover.

What you’ll love: This Harman Kardon Bluetooth speaker has a number of excellent features, but one that is particularly satisfying is the ability to access either Siri or Google with just a press of a button. The batteries can go for 8 hours before requiring a recharge, and the modern, minimal style of these Bluetooth speakers fits nicely with any decor as the covers are fabric mesh.

What you should consider: Using these Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers with an AUX cable can cause sound to cut out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Harman Kardon speaker for the money

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 Bluetooth Wireless Portable Speaker – 8 hours Music play time – Black

What you need to know: This Harman Kardon Bluetooth speaker is slightly less expensive and slightly smaller than our top pick, but holds up in sound quality and battery power.

What you’ll love: The smaller size makes the Studio 7 easily transportable, as does the unique retro-aughts handle. The speaker is a unique ball shape with dark-gray fabric mesh and discrete buttons.

What you should consider: It might be portable, but this speaker weighs in at 7.27 pounds compared to the top pick’s 4.54 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Harman Kardon Neo – Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Strap – Blue

What you need to know: This speaker is ideal for any person on the go.

What you’ll love: At 7.52 by 1.77 by 5.35 inches, the Neo is larger than its competitors, but still portable, allowing for a great full sound outdoors. You can use this Harman Kardon Bluetooth speaker for 10 hours before needing to recharge the battery. The attached strap lets you hook the Bluetooth speaker securely anywhere. Furthermore, it is waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring it to the beach or the park without worry.

What you should consider: This Harman Kardon Bluetooth speaker signals when you receive messages on connected devices and some users report that it even produces phantom signals. Be sure to silence notifications while using the device.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jodi Shafto writes for BestReviews.

