Which HyperX headset is the best?

While the brand may be unfamiliar to those outside of gamer circles, HyperX has made a mark on the gaming industry with their popular Cloud headsets, which are designed to be both comfortable and reliable. Though they may not appeal to those who prefer their headsets bristling with gadgets or stacked with options for customization, HyperX headsets offer stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound to create an incredibly immersive experience in both wired and wireless forms.

With a handsome HyperX Cloud II headset adorning your ears, you can enjoy audio quality so detailed that it might make the difference between victory and defeat.

What to know before you buy a HyperX headset

Standard stereo vs. immersive surround sound

While having the ability to enjoy 7.1 virtual surround sound matters a great deal to gamers, the average netizen may be more than happy with a simple stereo headset. Thankfully, HyperX offers a variety of models that come equipped with either stereo or 7.1 virtual surround sound, so you can select the unit that best suits your individual needs. Keep in mind that unless the headset specifically offers 7.1 virtual surround sound, you may end up disappointed with your purchase.

Wired vs. wireless headset

Given that HyperX makes headsets that are primarily intended for use in PC and console gaming, they mainly focus on producing headsets that rely on wired connections to function properly. In fact, some models of HyperX headsets actually come with the ability to detach the cable from the headset itself, which is ideal for both replacing damaged cables and maximizing storage efficiency.

That being said, the company does offer a couple models with both wired and wireless capabilities so consumers can enjoy the best of both worlds, though having both options makes them somewhat more expensive. Check out the Best Reviews buying guide to learn more about how HyperX headsets can take your gaming experience to the next level.

What to look for in a quality HyperX headset

Comfort

As anyone who has ever used a pair of airplane headsets can attest, having a thin foam cushion as the only shield between your ear and the audio is far from ideal. Thankfully, HyperX makes a point of providing an experience designed for maximum comfort with headsets that feature full ear coverage stuffed with HyperX’s proprietary blend of memory foam and upholstery with materials, including velour and leatherette.

Some models even come equipped with alternative ear cushions that can be swapped in and out at your discretion. If you plan on spending a significant amount of time on your favorite game any time soon, you should wear a headset that makes your ears feel like they are resting on clouds.

Durability

Whether your beloved cat “accidentally” knocks your HyperX headset down a flight of stairs or you end up throwing them across the room in a fit of game rage, you want to make sure that your headset is durable enough to survive the incident. Rather than leaving the fate of your headset to the whims of cruddy plastic, HyperX headsets feature frames made from steel and aluminum. While this may slightly increase the overall weight of your headset, it will be much more resistant to damage from drops, falls, bends and more.

Microphone options

If you are engaging in a high-stakes multiplayer game with little room for tactical errors, you need to ensure that you and your teammates can communicate with crystal clarity under extreme stress. Since all HyperX microphones are designed to only transmit your voice, your compatriots will appreciate not being able to hear any background noise in your environment. In addition to being able to detach the microphone as needed, some models have either mute buttons or swivel-to-mute buttons, as well as in-line controls for easy microphone and overall volume control.

How much you can expect to spend on a HyperX headset

Depending on the desired features and any budgetary considerations, a quality HyperX headset can cost between $40-$70.

Best HyperX headset FAQ

What is the difference between a headset and headphones?

A. While headphones only have the ability to listen to audio signals being transmitted, headsets have microphones equipped for the purpose of communicating.

Does owning a gaming headset really make that much of a difference?

A. If you can hear your opponents coming before they can find you, the potential advantages are virtually limitless.

What are the best HyperX headsets to buy?

Top HyperX headset

HyperX Cloud II

What you need to know: A handsome headset that’s certified to work with several popular gaming systems.

What you’ll love: This unit comes with the ability to connect to your PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS4 or Xbox One as well as a durable aluminum frame, 7.1 virtual surround sound, passive noise cancelation, comfortable memory foam ear cushions and padded leatherette headband.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with the headphone jack fraying or snapping within months of initial purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top HyperX headset for the money

HyperX Cloud Core

What you need to know: An affordable and comfortable headset to maximize your online gaming experience.

What you’ll love: This unit features certification from both Discord and TeamSpeak, as well as a super-soft padded leatherette headband for maximum relaxation, convenient detachable microphone, aluminium frame and standard stereo output.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with the microphone ceasing to work, as well as inferior sound quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HyperX Cloud Pro

What you need to know: An ideal headset for gamers who can’t afford to be distracted.

What you’ll love: This unit comes with in-line audio and microphone controls, memory foam ear cushions that provide award winning comfort, 2 year warranty and free technical support and offers compatibility with ventrilo, SKype, mumble, RAID call and other popular gaming communication apps.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with experiencing severe microphone bleed, echoing, static and buzzing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

