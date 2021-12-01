Best industrial table lamp

Somehow both rustic and modern, an industrial table lamp can be a tasteful addition to almost any room.

Which industrial table lamps are best?

While many view decor as a way to soften an interior space with gentle colors and finished surfaces, some prefer the hard edges and basic nature of appliances made from aged wood, unfinished metal and oxidized hardware. Industrial table lamps, designed to mimic those previously built for utilitarian lighting purposes, are an example of yesterday’s simple functionality transforming into today’s modern fashion.

The Industrial Table Lamp, Vintage Bedside Lamp with USB Charging Port combines vintage looks with modern features. Its two USB ports make charging a breeze and its three brightness settings allow you to customize its brightness to suit your mood. Its included amber bulb provides a warm, retro ambiance that contrasts nicely with its rugged, metal build.

What to know before you buy an industrial table lamp

What is an industrial table lamp?

Industrial lamps harken back to those that would have been used in warehouses, farms, workshops and factories. Many industrial table lamps are made from metal pipes and feature accents like valves and switches that further conjure up images of steam engines and heavy machinery. Many feature exposed bulbs, although some models include metal cages around their bulbs like the lights one might see in an old mineshaft. Often weathered and tastefully corroded, the industrial aesthetic imbues these lamps with a narrative that makes them feel as if they were reclaimed from history.

Your space and decor

Consider how the lamp may fit into your already established aesthetic. Even subtly designed industrial table lamps have the ability to change the feel of a space, thanks to their raw, imposing looks. Think about whether or not an industrial piece will complement or clash with your current decorating scheme.

They’re not all antiques

Keep in mind that if you want an authentic, vintage piece, you will have to purchase your lamp through an antique dealer. While industrial lamps can be found in antique stores throughout the country, those found at major retailers will not be legitimately from the eras they pay tribute to. However, if the authenticity of your lamp is secondary to its look and functionality, a wide range of models can be found that include modern features and won’t require electrical work to function safely.

What to look for in a quality industrial table lamp

USB charging

Far removed from the retro lighting fixtures they pay tribute to, today’s industrial table lamps often feature USB ports that can be used for charging your devices. This makes them ideal for nightstands and desks in areas where power outlets may be few and far between. Having a USB port built into your lamp allows you to power your light as well as charge one or more of your devices while only occupying one outlet.

Night-light

Some industrial table lamps have an additional bulb that acts as a night-light. Great for hallways, foyers and mudrooms, these lamps allow you to safely roam around your home as they illuminate your space. Keep in mind that some models include night-light bulbs that are brighter than what you may prefer, meaning that you may have to do some guessing and checking to find a bulb that complements your lamp and is also dim enough to be used at night.

Brightness settings

If you are particular about the quality of the light that your lamp produces, select a model that allows you to customize the brightness of its bulb. This modern feature allows you to use your industrial table lamp to set the mood as you see fit.

Aesthetics

From their retro-style bulbs to their aged, weathered look, aesthetics is the number one reason that industrial table lamps are so popular. Some lamps are made from cast metal components, while others are made out of steel pipes and chunky blocks of darkened wood. Some are understated in appearance, while others are loaded with non-functional features like pressure gauges, valves and knobs. Select an industrial table lamp that appeals to your taste and personal style.

Construction

Select a table lamp that is built to last. All electrical wires should be fully enclosed and pipes should be tightly screwed together. Some lamps are mostly built from metal but rest on a wooden base. Because their metal construction makes them top-heavy, it’s important to choose a lamp with a wide enough base to prevent it from tipping over if accidentally knocked off balance.

How much you can expect to spend on an industrial table lamp

Industrial table lamps are available in a wide variety of styles and sizes. Because of this, their prices may be as low as $15 to as high as several hundred. However, most users will find industrial table lamps to suit their needs in the $30-$150 range.

Industrial table lamp FAQ

Are industrial table lamps fire hazards?

A. New industrial table lamps will be manufactured using today’s materials with current safety regulations in place. Antique lamps, however, should be thoroughly inspected before use as they may require their wiring to be modernized to prevent the risk of fire or shock.

Can I make my own industrial table lamp?

A. Many people have found satisfaction in building their own industrial table lamps. However, this task requires access to materials such as electrical wiring and pipes as well as the tools one may need to cut wood or even metal. In most cases, it is easier and safer to simply buy a lamp that meets your needs.

Can I put a modern bulb in an industrial table lamp?

A. Yes. Most industrial table lamps will include a bulb that has a large filament that fills the room with a vintage, orange glow. However, bulb fittings are universal and you can replace the retro bulb that your lamp includes with a different one if you wish.

What are the best industrial table lamps to buy?

Top industrial table lamp

Industrial Table Lamp, Vintage Bedside Lamp with USB Charging Port

What you need to know: The quintessential industrial table lamp, this model features an all-metal construction and two USB ports.

What you’ll love: Three brightness settings and a pleasant warm glow from its amber bulb make this lamp an excellent addition to any study or office.

What you should consider: Because of its pipe construction, some lamps may arrive slightly crooked or loose. There’s also no shield over the exposed bulb.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top industrial table lamp for the money

Industrial Table Lamps for Bedrooms Set of 2

What you need to know: This pair of industrial table lamps is the perfect finishing touch to a modern bedroom or living room.

What you’ll love: These lamps feature LED bulbs, a USB power source as well as a two-prong AC power source. With three brightness settings, these lamps are great for any room. They have an all-metal construction and the bulbs are included.

What you should consider: Some users report quality control issues with these lamps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Savage Metal – Rustic Industrial Edison Steampunk Lamp with Switch

What you need to know: For those who wish to take their industrial decor to the max, this lamp is built from reclaimed gears and pipes.

What you’ll love: Bold and undeniably industrial, this lamp features heavy, metal construction. With a base made from recycled automotive gears and a welded cage around the bulb, this light makes a statement and is sure to please car enthusiasts and steampunk fans alike.

What you should consider: This design may be too extreme for some. No bulb is included, and there are no dimming options and no USB ports.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

