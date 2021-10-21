Best key organizer

Key organizers are not limited to simply holding your keys in place. Many designs incorporate handy tools like hex wrenches, small blades, bottle openers and LED flashlights.

Which key organizer is best?

Key organizers have many uses besides just organizing keys. They can help prevent keys from bulging, wearing or jingling in your pockets. If you carry keys along with your wallet and phone, a key organizer can also help keep your essential items from being scratched.

A top choice of key organizer is the KeySmart Pro, which not only helps keep your pockets under control, but has tracking technology to help you locate lost or misplaced keys.

What to know before you buy a key organizer

Folding vs. pivoting key organizers

Not all key organizers work with all keys. If you wish to organize car keys or larger items, a folding wallet-style organizer is probably best suited for your needs. If you are organizing flat items like Yale-style house keys, a pivoting key organizer is very effective.

Some of these organizers feature an external keyring for attaching bulky car keys, built-in key finders and remote fobs, helping you keep all your keys in one place.

Materials

The best key organizers use premium materials that are both durable and lightweight. These may include aircraft-grade aluminum, titanium, zinc alloy or top-grain leather. Some premium examples even use carbon fiber for exceptionally strong construction that doesn’t weigh heavily in your pocket. Whichever combination of materials your key organizer uses, the best options are well-thought-out in their design.

Key organizer design

Key organizers are available in a variety of shapes and sizes to suit multiple needs. Many solid key organizers feature perforated handles and minimalist designs to cut down on weight and belt clips to keep your pockets free of clutter. Some flexible models envelop the whole group of keys, whereas others simply hold them tightly together with a single strap or clamp. Check to make sure that your preferred design of key organizer fits your different keys before you buy it.

What to look for in a quality key organizer

Additional features

Many key organizers incorporate additional tools and features into their designs. This is often the case with solid-body key organizers due to their fold-out designs. Extra tools may include carabiners, bottle and can openers, LED lamps, hex wrenches or small folding knives. Some key organizers also have sim card openers and phone stands as part of their design, as well as built-in transmitters to help you find your keys using your smartphone.

Key capacity

The ideal key organizer is one that can accomodate the number of keys you use. Check that your various keys will fit before making a purchase, as the number of items each design can accommodate varies. Some models are designed to hold as many as 20 keys and some as few as five. If you need versatility in how many it can hold, look for a key organizer that is adjustable.

Build quality

The build quality of a key organizer is not limited to the type of materials used. Some high-quality models incorporate rubber spacers to prevent keys from jingling as they are carried. Some use stainless hardware at points of contact so it doesn’t leave stains. Look for flawless, even stitching in leather or fabric designs and smooth edges and corners on metal.

How much you can expect to spend on a key organizer

Prices for different key organizers vary due to differences in materials, manufacturing methods and overall quality. Expect to spend around $15 for a basic, but good quality design, or as much as $50 for a high-end product that uses premium materials.

Key organizer FAQ

Are key organizers a worthwhile investment?

A. Key organizers are relatively inexpensive and can make your life easier. This is especially true if you often misplace your keys, carry them in your pocket, or use many keys at home or in the workplace. They also make excellent gifts.

Do key organizers reduce bulk?

A. A well-designed key organizer should not only reduce the bulkiness of your set of keys, but also stop them from piercing your clothing and rattling around. The effectiveness of your key organizer for reducing bulk depends on its compatibility with your particular keys.

What are the best key organizers to buy?

Top key organizer

KeySmart Pro

What you need to know: This ingenious device uses tracking technology to locate your keys via your phone, or vice-versa.

What you’ll love: This key organizer uses a micro-USB port to power up and lasts up to 45 days on a single charge. It has a bright LED flashlight and bottle opener as standard as well as many additional handy tools that are sold separately.

What you should consider: This organizer is not expandable and holds a maximum of 10 keys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top key organizer for the money

Keytec Carbon Fiber

What you need to know: This streamlined model is made from carbon fiber and is ideal for those who want to reduce bulk and weight in their pockets.

What you’ll love: The Keytec Carbon Fiber uses high-quality materials throughout. It incorporates a bottle opener and phone stand into its sleek design, and it is expandable to hold up to 14 keys.

What you should consider: This organizer is ideal for use with flat keys. However, if you have thicker or oddly-shaped keys, it may not be compatible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bellroy Leather Bifold

What you need to know: This premium leather model Bellroy key organizer is sophisticated and attractive.

What you’ll love: The Bellroy Leather Bifold organizer has a magnetic closure that easily snaps shut and stays closed. It holds up to eight keys, features a handy loop for attaching car keys or a keychain and is surprisingly slim when closed.

What you should consider: This design lacks many of the practical features that are found on pivoting models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

