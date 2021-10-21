Sizing for kids’ jeans can vary between brands, so it’s a good idea to check the sizing chart before buying, especially if your child is big or small for their age.

Which kids’ jeans are best?

Jeans are a wardrobe staple for kids and adults alike. When buying kids’ jeans, they should be practical and comfortable to run and play in, but fashion also plays a part, especially for older kids who are developing their own sense of style.

When searching for the best kids’ jeans, it’s great to have recommendations to help you make your purchase, whether you’re buying for little kids or big kids. Choosing jeans from a big name brand gives you some peace of mind when it comes to quality.

Best little kids’ jeans

Levi’s Baby Straight Fit Jeans

As well as adult Levi jeans, you can also buy Levi jeans for kids. These little kids’ jeans are for babies and toddlers from 3 to 24 months. They’re lined with soft material for warmth and comfort and are available either in a standard or distressed style. You can cuff the ends to adjust the leg length for a better fit.

The Children’s Place Baby and Toddler Basic Straight Leg Jeans

With a classic straight leg style in either indigo denim or darker blue-gray denim, these jeans look adorable with a range of outfits. They’re available in sizes from 6 to 9 months to 5T. The waistband is elasticated at the back for a more comfortable fit. You can also buy these jeans in packs of two or three different shades.

Simple Joys by Carter’s Toddler Pull On Denim Pant

This two-pack of jeans is a comfortable and practical choice for active toddlers. They feature elasticated waistbands and cuffs, so they’re quick and easy to pull on and off and fit similar to a jogger. The pockets are practical and easy to access so that kids can fill them with interesting rocks and other little treasures they fit out and about. The knees are reinforced to make them hard-wearing to handle playtime.

The Children’s Place Baby and Toddler Pull on Straight Jeans

Thanks to the pull-on design, these jeans are easier to get on and off little kids compared to jeans with zippers and buttons, not to mention they’re more comfortable to wear. Sizes range from 6 to 9 months to 5T, so there’s a size to fit most babies and toddlers. You can choose between liberty blue and aged stone colors.

Best big kids’ jeans

OshKosh B’Gosh Boys’ Straight Jeans

Coming from a big name in kids’ clothes, these jeans are well-made and practical with sizes to fit kids as young as two and as old as 14. The straight leg style is on-trend right now, and there’s a range of color choices from the palest blue to dark blue-gray. The adjustable waist is a nice touch, helping you get a better fit when jeans are the right length but too big or small around the waist.

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull On Jeans

An excellent choice for kids who like the look of jeans but don’t like the way they feel, these pants have an elasticated waist and are made from light, soft, flexible denim. They’re ideal for active kids who like to wear jeans that give them a good range of motion while playing or for kids who have sensory issues around certain clothing. They’re available in sizes 4 to 18.

The Children’s Place Girls’ Basic Skinny Jeans

These are comfortable and hard-wearing jeans for kids who like a skinny cut. You can pick from a range of colors, plus there are some packs of two and three available if your child needs multiple pairs of jeans in the same style. They’re available in slim, standard and plus-size fits in sizes from 4 to 18 plus.

Wrangler Boys’ Regular Tapered Jean

These stylish kid0’s jeans bring you the quality you’d expect from Wrangler. The tapered cut has a retro 1990s look that’s big right now. They’re made from a stretch denim fabric, ideal for kids’ jeans as they’re more flexible and comfortable to run around and play in. They come in sizes from 4 to 18, and they’re available in dark or light blue denim.

Amazon Essentials Girls’ Boot Cut Stretch Jeans

With their subtle flare, these boot-cut jeans are a practical and stylish choice. They’re available in sizes 5 to 16, with slim and plus-size variations available for most sizes. The stretch fabric has more give to it than standard denim, which many kids prefer. These pants are available in medium blue denim and darker blue denim.

Levi’s Boys’ 514 Straight Fit Jeans

The modern straight-fit style of these jeans is popular among older kids and teens, but they’re as practical and hard-wearing as they are stylish. Containing 1% elastane, they have a slight stretch to them for added comfort, but it doesn’t compromise the durability of the jeans. There’s a choice of six denim hues and they come in a wide range of sizes from 4-20.

Wrangler Boys’ Straight Fit Jean

These classic jeans are durable but made from stretchy denim that gives kids the freedom to play. The straight fit is not only a popular choice but gives kids a better range of motion compared to tight skinny jeans. They come in two colors, dark night and true indigo, and are available in sizes 4 to 18 to fit most kids.

The Children’s Place Boys’ Basic Straight Leg Jeans

Affordable yet well-made, these are excellent jeans for everyday wear. They come in sizes 4 to 18, with slim and husky options, plus the waist is adjustable to help get that perfect fit. Since they look good cuffed, opt for the best waist size and turn them up if they’re too long. Buyers can choose from a range of classic denim colors.

