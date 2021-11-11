Best long cardigan

At their inception, most cardigans were used primarily for sporting events, such as bicycling, golf and tennis.

Which long cardigans are best?

Cardigans are a great go-to for any kind of outing, whether it be a dinner with friends or a night on the town. Because of their versatility, cardigans have seen a recent rise in popularity. You can wear one with just about anything, but there are a few considerations to keep in mind while shopping for the perfect cardigan.

The most popular long cardigans are the open-front style. Our top pick is the versatile Grace Karin Open Front Cardigan, which is perfect for a night on the couch or out on the town.

What to know before you buy a long cardigan

Season

Many cardigans complement an outfit regardless of the season. However, other cardigans are constructed with specific seasons in mind. Thicker cardigans such as cable-knit cardigans, for example, are ideal in the fall and winter months because of their insulating design. On the other hand, many long cardigans are lighter and flowy, making them perfect companion pieces for spring and summer outfits. Lighter cardigans are often built with a polyester blend or cashmere, making them much thinner than winter cardigans.

Style

Some cardigans utilize buttons, while others may come with something like a sash. Some have no buttons at all. Summer cardigans generally are longer due to their thinner construction, while thicker cardigans may come with lapels or hoods.

What to look for in a quality long cardigan

Wardrobe compatibility

Ideally, looking for cardigans that match your aesthetic style is your priority. Cardigans can be fashionable in a variety of looks: Pair them with jeans and a T-shirt or dress pants and a button-up shirt.

Texture

A cardigan’s texture depends on its construction. It is crucial to look for cardigans that feel durable even if they are lighter. Summer cardigans can often feel too light, which generally is due to a lack of quality construction. If you want something softer, cardigans made with cashmere or a polyester blend are good choices.

Extra features

Many cardigans come with extra features, such as side pockets, hoods or lapels. Some have different button styles, extra lining to keep you warm or sashes for tying around your waist.

How much you can expect to spend on a long cardigan

The cost of a cardigan varies depending on its construction and design. Most cardigans cost $15-$30 and are made from materials such as polyester or cotton. These cardigans are thinner and work better in the warmer seasons. Midrange cardigans cost $30-$50 and are made from finer materials such as cable-knit fabric. The most expensive cardigans cost more than $50 and are made from materials such as cashmere.

Long cardigan FAQ

How do you wear a cardigan?

A. Cardigans are versatile pieces of clothing. You can wear one unbuttoned and hanging while paired with a tucked-in shirt, or buttoned up to help keep you warm. You can tie lighter cardigans around your waist for yet another look.

What is the best kind of long cardigan for winter?

A. The best cardigans for winter are made from heavy cotton, wool or cable-knit wool. These cardigans are more heavily constructed and you can layer them to help insulate heat while still looking fashionable.

What’s the best long cardigan to buy?

Top long cardigan

Grace Karin Open Front Cardigan

What you should know: This comfortable long cardigan is highly stretchy and made with a knit design.

What you’ll love: The versatility of this cardigan makes it great for lounging at home or going out. It is available in more than a dozen different colors and designs.

What you should consider: Some users have reported it is thinner than anticipated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top long cardigan for the money

Ouges Open Front Cardigan

What you should know: This cardigan is an excellent choice for showing off individual style with confidence.

What you’ll love: It is available in a large variety of styles. It is made from a mix of polyester and spandex, making it flexible and comfortable.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that this cardigan’s sizes run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Merokeety Snap Button-Down Knit Ribbed Neckline Cardigan

What you should know: This cardigan has a unique, button-down design that goes great with any look.

What you’ll love: It is made from a blend of polyester, rayon and spandex, making it lightweight and soft — perfect for summer or day outings.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the colors are slightly different than what the pictures show.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

