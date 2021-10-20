Best Lord of the Rings gift

While the "Lord of the Rings" series is by far the most well-known, works like "The Hobbit," "The Silmarillion," "Unfinished Tales" and "The History of Middle-Earth" provide additional information about J.R.R. Tolkien’s fictional world.

Which Lord of the Rings gift is best?

Since the Fellowship of the Ring was first published in 1954, the Lord of the Rings book series and subsequent award-winning film adaptations have been a fantasy favorite for millions. If you have any Lord of the Rings fans in your life or know any J. R. R. Tolkien enthusiasts, these thoughtful, creative and Middle-earth-themed items will make the perfect birthday, holiday or special occasion gift. From special edition hardcover books to sweatshirts and games, there are Lord of the Rings gift options that even the most die-hard fans will enjoy.

Top 11 Lord of the Rings gift ideas

Lord of the Rings Hardcover Boxed Set

First and foremost, this beautifully designed hardcover box set is perfect for those who have recently been introduced to the Lord of the Rings series, as well as any long-time fans. With all three books included, along with a handy reader’s companion, you can get lost in the epic tale while also having a standout item to display.

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy Extended Edition

Every serious Lord of the Rings fan will want to have a copy of the film trilogy. This extended edition collection features more than two hours of scenes not included in the original box office release. It also comes with hours of bonus material to provide a more in-depth look at the filmmaking process. This collection is available on Blu-ray, DVD or on Prime Video for easy and immediate streaming access.

Recipes from the World of Tolkien: Inspired by the Legends

There are plenty of food references throughout Tolkien’s work. If you or someone you know has ever been curious about how to whip up a hobbit-worthy “second breakfast,” this cookbook is a must-have kitchen essential. Complete with a variety of unique and colorful illustrations, anyone looking to throw a Lord of the Rings themed party or event will undoubtedly benefit from these tasty and creative recipes.

Prancing Pony Beer Mug

If you’ve ever wanted to know what it’s like to drink a pint of ale in Middle-earth, this Prancing Pony mug is as authentic as it gets. Handcrafted and made from durable wood and stainless steel, you can drink both hot and cold beverages while keeping them at the ideal temperature. Modeled after the famed inn from The Fellowship of the Ring, these mugs are great for everyday use or as decoration.

MatArtWood Lord of the Rings Middle Earth Map Coasters

Perfect in conjunction with a Lord of the Rings mug or glass or used as stand-alone coffee table decor, these coasters fit together to form a detailed map of Middle-earth. Handmade from natural wood, the coasters will help protect any delicate or stain-prone surfaces while adding a fun but classy aesthetic. By choosing the special gift box option, the coasters will come in a convenient holder and sport a customizable message on the wrapping.

The Noble Collection Lord of the Rings Battle for Middle Earth Chess Set

Whether you’re buying for an experienced chess player or a beginner, this Battle for Middle-earth chess set is the perfect gift for all Lord of the Rings fans. The pieces themselves depict important characters and objects from the motion picture trilogy, paired with a ring-themed board. To keep the pieces safe and protected, two storage bags are included.

Hasbro Monopoly: The Lord of the Rings Edition Board Game

Board game lovers will enjoy this themed Monopoly edition based on characters, locations and events from the Lord of the Rings franchise. Designed for both children and adults, you can use classic Monopoly strategy, combined with a few new rules, to take control of Middle-earth and come out on top. As for the game pieces, players will have the option to choose between any of the nine members of the fellowship to complete their quest.

King Ring One Ring to Rule Them All

This stainless steel replica of the “One Ring” is a perfect Lord of the Rings novelty gift. You can choose to purchase the classic gold option or try out something a bit more unique. Complete with the accurate inscription, this ring can be worn regularly or displayed as a token of admiration for the series. Available in multiple sizes for both men and women, this Lord of the Rings gift makes for a clever stocking stuffer or birthday gift.

Posterinspired Lord of the Rings Retro Travel Posters

Designed in the same style as actual vintage travel posters, these Lord of the Rings-themed pieces of art make great gifts for all types of Tolkien fans. The three high-quality prints will go well in any house or apartment, and you can even choose your desired size. You can easily add a frame to give them a more formal look or simply hang them on their own.

FarmedOut Lord of the Rings Sweatshirt

In the market for a Lord of the Rings gift with a humorous aspect? This playful unisex sweatshirt features a vintage-style graphic and wording that fans are bound to find amusing. With a range of sizes, you can also choose between a variety of colors, including black, navy, forest green and dark heather. The sweatshirt’s loose fit and cotton/polyester blend provide lasting comfort.

SmellsLikeBooks The Shire Soy Candle

You may not be able to travel to Middle-earth, but that doesn’t mean you can’t bring the scents of the Shire into your own home. Featuring notes of tobacco, clover, verbena, white sage, pine and more, this candle provides a warm, inviting and nature-heavy scent to any space.

