New Year’s Eve is a night rife with personal and cultural traditions, but don’t be afraid to break them — that’s how new and exciting traditions are born!

Which New Year’s movie on Blu-ray is best?

There are many reasons for taking in a movie during New Year’s Eve night with all manner of films that can fit your purposes. Whether you want to watch them alone or with a loved one or friends or perhaps to sync a moment with the exact change to the next year, there are plenty of excellent options.

If you’re looking for something different than the usual partying or social gatherings this New Year’s, or if you’re looking for a nice way to relax after getting home from the festivities, cozying up and watching a movie can be the perfect activity. Instead of streaming your favorite movies, consider watching a crisp Blu-ray for a lovely experience.

One of the best New Year’s movies on Blu-ray is When Harry Met Sally… 30th Anniversary Edition. This film is perfect for watching with a loved one and quietly taking in the New Year together.

What to know before you buy a New Year’s movie on Blu-Ray

Reasons

There are plenty of reasons for watching a movie on New Year’s Eve. Maybe you want to skip the hassle of a big party, or you want a way to cool down after a night of festivities. Maybe you are throwing a party and want something to play in the background, or you could even try to sync a famous movie moment with the dawning of the New Year. Whatever your reason, there is a perfect movie waiting for you.

MPAA rating

The Motion Picture Association of America assigns ratings to every film to give consumers an idea of who the appropriate audience is. If you’re throwing a New Year’s party, it’s important to consider the age and experiences of your guests.

G ratings are appropriate for all ages, while PG ratings might be unsuitable for the especially young. PG-13 ratings are generally reasonable for teenagers, and R ratings are for adults only.

What to look for in a quality New Year’s movie on Blu-Ray

Genre

Of course, you can watch any genre of movie that suits your taste; however, romantic comedies and dramas are two of the more popular genres for New Year’s movies, with each featuring the holiday in different ways.

Romantic comedies are all about the New Year’s kiss. Some movies, like “New Year’s Eve,” even take place over the entire day. You can even time the climatic New Year’s kiss to happen at midnight in real time and share the moment with a partner.

Dramas utilize New Year’s Eve differently, often depicting the holiday as a low point rather than the warm hearted, audience-pleasing kisses at midnight. “Forrest Gump” is a good example of this.

How much you can expect to spend on a New Year’s movie on Blu-Ray

In the age of streaming, the cost of physical media has gone down considerably. Even high-quality disks like Blu-rays are cheaper than they used to be, averaging about $10-$15.

New Year’s movie on Blu-Ray FAQ

What equipment do I need to play a Blu-ray disk?

Most average DVD players these days are Blu-ray capable. 4K Blu-ray players, however, may enhance your experience. Most new gaming consoles are also capable of playing Blu-ray.

What is Blu-ray?

Blu-ray is the evolution of the standard DVD disk. It utilizes a short-wavelength blue laser to read the data on the disk, unlike long-wavelength red lasers used to read standard DVDs. This enables the disc to easily store more information.

What’s the best New Year’s movie on Blu-Ray to buy?

Top New Year’s movie on Blu-Ray

When Harry Met Sally… 30th Anniversary Edition

What you need to know: “When Harry Met Sally…” is frequently listed as one of the best romantic comedies of all time.

What you’ll love: This movie stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan with director Rob Reiner. It features a New Year’s Eve party, making it perfect for curling up on the couch with a loved one on the holiday.

What you should consider: “When Harry Met Sally…” can be quite racy at times and features some strong language that might turn off the sensitive viewer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top New Year’s movie on Blu-Ray for the money

Avengers: Endgame

What you need to know: This is the second-highest grossing movie of all time and an excellent choice for your New Year’s party’s background.

What you’ll love: The conclusive Marvel film can make for an excellent conversation starter among unacquainted party-goers. As a superhero film, it’s a great choice for a family-friendly background as well.

What you should consider: Since it is the last movie in a series, you may want to check with your guests to see if anyone is averse to spoilers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Apartment Collector’s Edition

What you need to know: This movie is an excellent choice for older crowds and cinephiles who want to take a break from the hectic happenings of a typical New Year’s Eve night.

What you’ll love: “The Apartment” was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won five, including Best Picture. Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine’s performances also garnered their own Academy Award nominations. If you’re the type to watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” every Christmas, you’ll love this film.

What you should consider: “The Apartment” is 60 years old and contains outdated depictions that may spoil your mood, and the older film style may not appeal to modern viewers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.