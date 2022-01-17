Kite flying is good for your health. It can improve hand-eye coordination and even be meditative. Just clear your mind and watch your octopus kite swim through the air.

Which octopus kite is best?

There are all kinds of kites, but octopus kites are particularly fun. They always come with the correct number of tentacles and, when constructed properly, those tentacles float gracefully in the air. Sometimes there’s a learning curve, but once you get the hang of it there is nothing more relaxing and satisfying than watching your octopus kite flying high above you on a windy day. The best octopus kite is Amazona’s Presentz Black 3D 24-Foot Octopus Kite.

What to know before you buy an octopus kite

Frequency of use

While it’s not required to be a regular kite flyer to buy an octopus kite, it’s definitely good to be fairly sure you’ll use it more than a couple times. Flying kites can be meditative and calming, but it can also be incredibly frustrating when things aren’t going well. If you don’t live in a windy area or don’t travel to one often, any octopus kite you get is probably not going to get the fly time it deserves.

Storage

Octopus kites have a lot of moving parts due to their tentacles. If you decide to get a larger one, be sure you have somewhere to store it when not using it. It’s even better if you have a specific method of storing it to minimize the risk of the tendrils getting tangled. It’s bad enough when a kite string gets tangled, let alone the kite.

Experience level

You have to be a kite-flying expert to get an octopus kite, but it’s better if you have at least some experience. This is especially true for larger kites, because they take more strength and finesse to control. You need to be good enough at handling a kite that it won’t cause harm to anyone nearby. And don’t let small children handle large kites on very windy days — they could easily get hurt.

What to look for in a quality octopus kite

String

The kite’s size and weight will determine the type of string it needs to accommodate the force it exerts. Most kites come with string, but it’s good to have backup string just in case. You should also see how long the string is, since depending on when and where you fly the kite, you might want something longer or shorter. If you need a longer string you will need to buy it, but if you need it shorter you can just cut it, as long as you make sure it’s tied tightly again afterward.

Skill required

Kites require certain levels of skill, but this can’t always be determined simply by their size or design. Check reviews and send questions to the manufacturer to get an idea if your skill level is suitable for the kite you want. It does require some experience in order to make sure everyone is safe while having fun.

Size

Octopus kites come in various sizes and can be quite large. The size you get depends on what you feel comfortable handling, where you plan to fly it and whether you have space to store it when it’s not in use. Bigger kites need to be flown in areas with fewer people around, because they’re more likely to hurt someone if the wind suddenly drops and they fall.

How much you can expect to spend on an octopus kite

An octopus kite can cost from $12-$50.

Octopus kite FAQ

How do I fly an octopus kite?

A. Ensure everything is securely attached to the right parts and there are no knots or tangles in the string. How easily the kite catches the wind will depend on the wind, but most octopus kites aren’t hard to figure out.

What are octopus kites made of?

A. Most kites today are made of some kind of silky synthetic fabric. Because of this, they are strong but light — likely to tear even in high winds, and able to stay aloft longer.

What are the best octopus kites to buy?

Top octopus kite

Amazona’s Presentz Black 3D 24-Foot Octopus Kite

What you need to know: This huge kite looks marvelous once it’s up in the air.

What you’ll love: Despite its size, it only needs one string to operate. It’s perfect for any adult looking to upgrade their kite-flying game or who wants a challenge. It doesn’t require too much effort to operate once it’s up in the air.

What you should consider: The reel it comes with is not well equipped to bring the string back without a lot of effort. Consider buying a reel with a stop.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top octopus kite for money

Hengda Red 196-Inch Octopus Kite

What you need to know: This bright and fun octopus will delight children.

What you’ll love: Small enough that it’s easy to store when not in use, this kite will fold out into a fairly impressive size over 16 feet long that a child can handle without too much difficulty. Once airborne it gains the structure necessary to stay up.

What you should consider: The quality of the nylon is not great, but it works well for the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kizh 158-Inch Octopus Kite Three Pack

What you need to know: If you need multiple octopus kites, get this set.

What you’ll love: While smaller than other options at a bit over 13 feet long, these octopus kites are adorable and safer for small children or inexperienced kite flyers to use. They still require a certain amount of skill, but if you’re determined the challenge is enjoyable.

What you should consider: The strings can tangle easily and some people have had trouble getting it into the air.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

