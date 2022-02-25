Best PetSmart dog gate

If you’re teething puppy is chewing anything they can get their jaws around, opt for a sturdy metal dog gate.

Which Petsmart dog gate is best?

A dog gate can simplify your life by making it easy to contain your pet without the use of a crate. The right dog gate will fit seamlessly into your home and give you more control over your dog’s whereabouts. Whether a dog gate helps you keep an excited pup from running out the front door, allows you to keep two feuding pets apart or simply allows you to contain the messes that come with dog ownership, PetSmart has a gate for you and your furry friends. For an elegant and sturdy gate, be sure to check out the Top Paw Arched Walk-Through Pet Gate.

What to know before you buy a PetSmart dog gate

Material

Dog gates are generally made from either plastic, wood or metal. If your dog is a teething puppy or a chewer, you might want to avoid wooden and plastic gates. A dedicated pup could chew through either and possibly swallow harmful materials that could cause stomach upset or internal perforation, making metal gates a safer choice for chewers. However, if you know that you will have to adjust and move the gate often, you might want to opt for a lightweight plastic model that’s easy to maneuver. Wooden gates can be quite stylish and are often foldable.

Installation

Most dog gates are installed in one of three ways: hardware installation, tension between two objects or freestanding designs that are collapsible. If your dog gate is going to be a more permanent fixture in your home, a hardware mounted or tension gate would be ideal because it will be a bit sturdier. If you are only going to use your gate periodically or plan to move it often, then a foldable, freestanding design may offer the most convenience.

Width

Most dog gates are designed to fit into a typical doorway, but designs that cordon off hallways or even entire corners of a room are also available. A simple tape measure is your best friend, and it can help save you the headache of returning or exchanging a dog gate that doesn’t fit into your space.

What to look for in a quality PetSmart dog gate

There are plenty of extra upgrades that can be included in the dog gate you choose. These upgrades can enhance your experience and ultimately make your use of a dog gate all the more pleasant.

Decorative designs

If you want your dog gate to add to the aesthetic of your home, there are plenty of decorative designs on the market, including tasteful images of varying foliage. There are also sleek differences in paint color and wood grain which can match an established aesthetic. Some dog gates even feature tasteful arches, showing off a bit of elegance in this practical item.

Cat doors

If you don’t want to trap your cat or another small dog behind a dog gate, choose a model that features a cat door. These small cutouts are featured on the bottom of the gate and can be left open or closed at will, allowing for more freedom for the smaller creatures in your life.

Door lock

A variety of mechanisms are available to keep your dog gate securely closed. Many models feature a spring closing feature, which ensures that the gate will close securely behind you without you needing to physically lock it. Gates that require two points of pressure to be opened are more secure and may be a lifesaver if your dog is an escape artist, while simple touch-to-open gates are secure enough for a docile dog.

How much you can expect to spend on a PetSmart dog gate

The price range for PetSmart dog gates is quite wide due to all the variables and upgrades available. Expect to spend anywhere between $30-$250 on a dog gate.

PetSmart dog gate FAQ

What should I do if I am afraid my dog will jump over a dog gate?

A. For the jumping escape artist, consider purchasing an extra-tall dog gate. It will provide more security and peace of mind that your springy companion is safely contained.

Can I use my dog gate as a baby gate?

A. Although they are similar, dog gates are not rated or tested for the use of containing human children. If you need a gate to contain a child, be sure to buy a baby gate especially designed for that purpose.

Are dog gates waterproof?

A. Most plastic and metal dog gates are safe to use outdoors where they can withstand exposure to water sources, such as rain and garden sprinklers.

What are the best PetSmart dog gates to buy?

Top PetSmart dog gate

Top Paw Arched Walk-Through Pet Gate

What you need to know: This sturdy steel tension gate fits snuggly into most door frames.

What you’ll love: This sleek dog gate features an adjustable pet door for smaller critters that can also be opened or locked! The swinging door contains an auto-close feature, keeping your gate secure without a second thought.

What you should consider: The higher price point of this gate might make it a less attractive option if you are only using your dog gate occasionally.

Where to buy: Sold by PetSmart

Top PetSmart dog gate for money

North States 5-Way Mounting Pet Gate

What you need to know: With five options for mounting, this gate offers superb value at a low price.

What you’ll love: Despite this gate being made of plastic, users report this gate being sturdy enough to stand up to pushy big dogs. This gate also is great outside, as it can be mounted to a variety of objects.

What you should consider: Since this gate is made of plastic, it might not stand up well to teething puppies or enthusiastic chewers.

Where to buy: Sold by PetSmart

Worth checking out

Top Paw Extra Wide Pet Gate

What you need to know: This extra-wide dog gate is perfect for hallways or larger doorways.

What you’ll love: Made of steel, this pressure-mounted gate is sturdy and even features a child-proof safety handle. Two extension panels allow this gate to be used in a variety of spaces.

What you should consider: The gate only swings open one way.

Where to buy: Sold by PetSmart

