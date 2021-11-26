Best post-Black Friday deals in case you missed out

If you’re hunting for the perfect holiday gifts for your kids, we expect plenty of toys, games and other kid-friendly products to be on sale even after Black Friday.

Black Friday 2021 has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still great deals to be had. Plenty of retailers are offering sales with an eye toward holiday shopping, so you can still score great prices on top model smartphones, food processors, Bose speakers, laptops and more.

We’ve gathered some of the best post-Black Friday deals to help you find great values that are still available. The sales are constantly changing, but all of these deals are current at the time of publication. We’ve organized them into categories, so if there’s a popular item, electronics sale, kids’ item, cooking essential, home good or pet product you’re shopping for, you can find them quickly and easily.

Popular deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $119 at Amazon (was $159)

Apple’s AirPods are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, earning rave reviews for their sound quality and comfort. They work well for listening to music during a run, taking calls on the go or enjoying your favorite videos without disturbing anyone.

POWMEE M1 Kids Headphones: $11.19 at Amazon (was 18.99)

Your kids can enjoy their favorite videos and games without interrupting your Zoom meetings with these comfortable headphones. They’re also ideal for car trips, flights and any kind of travel.

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $103.99 at Kohl’s (was $129.99)

This easy-to-use coffee maker takes all the guesswork out of brewing the perfect cup of joe. Clean-up is a breeze too.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree: $524.98 at Amazon (was $1,199.99)

Celebrate the holidays in style with this beautiful artificial tree. It offers a quick, easy set-up and is entirely fuss-free, so there’s no watering or sweeping of errant pine needles necessary.

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill: $99 at Amazon (was $169)

This powerful cordless drill can make all those DIY projects around the house a little easier. It can handle everything from drilling holes in walls to securing screws to woodworking projects.

Electronics

Motorola One 5G Ace: $299.99 at Amazon (was $399.99)

Now is a great time to upgrade your smartphone, and this model makes it easy to text, chat, surf the web, post on social media and play your favorite games no matter where you are. Its camera takes excellent photos too.

Panasonic LUMIX FZ80 4K Digital Camera: $297.99 at Amazon (was $399)

If you’re finally traveling again and want top-notch vacation photos, this digital camera can capture all those photo-worthy moments in high resolution. It’s easy to use and has a flash for low-light situations.

Fitbit Versa 2: $119.95 at Macy’s (was $179.95)

A Fitbit makes it easy to stay active and on track with all your fitness goals. Keep track of your steps, distance covered, calories burned and more with this lightweight device that’s comfortable to wear.

Bose Soundlink Micro: $99 at Amazon (was $119)

When it comes to sound quality, Bose speakers are some of the best on the market. It’s extremely easy to set up, so you can listen to your favorite music, podcasts, audiobooks and more in any room of your home in a matter of minutes.

Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones: $79.99 at DELL (was $179.99)

These over-ear headphones are the perfect alternative if you find earbuds too uncomfortable to wear for long periods. The cushioned ear cups are very comfortable and make listening to music and other audio much more enjoyable.

Other tech deals:

Improve your home’s security with this Eufy video doorbell that lets you see who’s at your door without opening it.

that lets you see who’s at your door without opening it. With this Victrola record player, you can enjoy all your favorite albums on vinyl for a fun, retro listening experience.

Focus better when working from home or playing your favorite video games with this curved computer monitor from Dell.

Get fully immersed in your gaming experience with this HP wireless gaming headset that filters the sound right into your ears.

This Kindle lets you enjoy all of your favorite books in one handy device, so you don’t have to lug heavy hard copies around with you.

If you’re looking for a super-fast laptop that lets you get everything you need done on the web, this HP Chromebook is an excellent value.

is an excellent value. Listen to your favorite music, audiobooks and podcasts with this handy Echo smart speaker that can be controlled with voice commands.

Boost the reach of your home’s wireless network with this Google Mesh Wi-Fi system that allows you to have internet access in every room of your home.

For kids

HR Drone For Kids: $52.90 at Amazon (was $139)

Looking to get your kids out into the fresh air? This fun toy drone can keep them entertained for hours and even help them learn about aerodynamics.

Graco Modes Element LX Stroller: $159.99 at Kohl’s (was $211.99)

If you’ve welcomed a new member to the family, this high-quality stroller makes it easy to travel with them. It’s comfortable for your little one and has plenty of features to keep them safe.

Super Mario Odyssey: $41.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Win the holidays this year by giving your kids this best-selling video game. Its excellent sound and visual effects are sure to draw your children in (and maybe even you!).

Fire 7 Kids tablet: $59.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

This kid-friendly tablet is durable enough to hold up to what your children dish at it, but can also hold plenty of educational and entertainment apps. Of course, it’s perfect for streaming their favorite TV shows and movies too.

Other deals for the little ones:

Cooking essentials

CPK-17 PerfecTemp 1.7L Electric Kettle: $99.99 at Macy’s (was $124.99)

This electric kettle boils water quickly and efficiently, so it’s a handy appliance for tea drinkers. It can also help you enjoy instant noodles and soups faster.

Food Network 5-qt. Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven: $55.99 at Kohl’s (was $69.99)

Whip up your favorite soups, stews, sauces and more in this well-made Dutch oven. It’s safe for both the stovetop and oven, making it a highly versatile piece of cookware for your kitchen.

Toshiba Air Fryer 13-in-1 Digital Convection Oven: $116.99 at Amazon (was $179.99)

This countertop convection oven circulates air around your food to cut down on the cooking time and help it cook more evenly. It’s better at browning and crisping your food than a traditional toaster oven too.

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor: $249.99 at Macy’s (was $312.99)

From shredding to chopping to grinding to slicing, this food processor can handle plenty of kitchen tasks with ease. If you like to make homemade dips, salad dressings and salsa, you’ll definitely want one in your home.

Other kitchen deals:

Home goods

Beauty Rest Zuri Oversized Plush Electric Faux-Fur Throw: $79.99 at Macy’s (was $200)

Stay warm and cozy this winter with this plush electric blanket. It also makes an excellent gift for anyone who lives in colder climates.

Tuft & Needle Mint King Mattress: $976.50 at Amazon (was $1,395)

If you’re waking up with aches and pains, this premium mattress can help you get a good night’s sleep. Right now, you can score it for a great price.

Shark Air Purifier 4: $249.99 at Macy’s (was $583.99)

If you or a family member suffers from allergies, asthma or other respiratory issues, this air purifier helps remove allergens and other contaminants from your home’s air. It’s an excellent option for a home with pets.

Google Nest Thermostat: $99.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

Reduce your home’s energy costs and make its temperature more comfortable with this Wi-Fi smart thermostat. It even allows you to control the temperature remotely with an app on your smartphone or tablet.

Ryobi ONE+ Cordless Battery Leaf Blower: $68 at Home Depot (was $99)

Keep your yard tidy with this powerful leaf blower. It obviously works well to get rid of autumn leaves, but you can use it in the summer to get rid of grass clippings when you mow the lawn or blow snow off your car in winter.

Other deals for around the house:

Banish mold, mildew and other allergens from your home with this Honeywell dehumidifier.

Get the exterior surfaces around your home as clean as possible with this handy Sun Joe pressure washer.

This popular Vornado space heater can quickly warm up areas of your home and save you money by keeping you from having to turn on the heat in the entire house.

can quickly warm up areas of your home and save you money by keeping you from having to turn on the heat in the entire house. Crafters will love this Cricut EasyPress machine that lets you cut an array of designs into various materials.

that lets you cut an array of designs into various materials. This powerful cordless drill from Ryobi comes in handy for plenty of projects around the house.

Get more comfortable when you’re working from home with this convenient and affordable laptop stand.

If you’ve been dealing with back pain after sitting at your desk all day, you’ll definitely want to upgrade to this Duramont ergonomic desk chair.

Take all the hassle out of keeping your floors clean with this Roomba i3 robotic vacuum that works on multiple types of flooring.

Pet picks

Petcube Cam Pet Monitoring Camera: $33.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Want to know what your furry friends are up to when you’re out of the house? This handy pet camera allows you to keep an eye on them no matter where you are.

BISSELL MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum: $186.89 at Amazon (was $236.89)

If your dog or cat never seems to stop shedding, this powerful pet vacuum can easily handle all the dander. It tackles other messes just as well too.

FurHaven Plush & Suede Orthopedic Dog Bed: $39.41 at Chewy (was $53.99)

Tired of fighting your pooch for space in your bed? Make sure your dog is as comfy and cozy as you are at night with this plush dog bed.

Catry Scratching Post Cat Tree: $39.32 at Amazon (was $58.98)

Get your cats to exercise and help them relieve stress with this fun cat tree. It has perches at different heights, so they have plenty of room to play.

Embark Breed Identification DNA Test for Dogs: $99 at Chewy (Was $129)

Wondering what type of breed your rescue pup is? This easy-to-use dog DNA kit gives you a report with your dog’s most likely breed combination.

Other deals for your furry friends:

Take your dog or cat on the go with ease in this lightweight pet carrier from K&H.

Never worry about losing your pet again with this convenient Bluetooth pet tracker.

If your dog gets cold or uncomfortable in the rain and snow, you should definitely pick up this Kurgo dog jacket.

Make walks more comfortable for your pup with this durable, well-designed Frisco dog harness.

