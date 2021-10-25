Best rope light for your RV

Whether you need a direct or indirect light source, you can use the best rope lights to brighten your RV and enhance your camping experience.

Which rope lights for your RV are best?

One of the best things about RV life is settling into your campsite, getting a campfire going and enjoying the beautiful view of the stars overhead. While campfires provide a certain amount of light, that light only fills the isolated area directly around the fire. Since campfires are best enjoyed a safe distance away from your RV, another source of nonaggressive light is valuable, making a rope light a fantastic purchase to bring with you.

If you’re looking for a reliable way to illuminate your RV, enhancing your camping experience without disturbing the view of the stars, check out the Lighting Ever Store LE LED Rope Lights.

What to know before you buy a rope light for your RV

Rope lights and strip lights are different

Rope lights are long tubes typically made from a bendable, clear material with a light source inside. Strip lights are a newer type of lighting that can be mistaken for rope lights. The main difference between these light sources is that strip lights are flexible circuit boards, and rope lights are thicker strings or ropes. Strip lights typically come with an adhesive backing to make installation simple, while rope lights require clips for a more durable attachment.

There are numerous color options

Rope lights don’t limit you to only white or golden ambiance. Many modern rope lights come in various colors, such as vibrant reds, oranges, yellows, greens, blues and purples. Some rope lights feature customizable colors that you can set in different modes to match your decor needs. Others can sync with Bluetooth or Amazon Alexa for convenient mood-setting and color changes.

Dimmer technology

Some rope lights offer dimmable features. Incandescent rope lights are more likely to have dimming features, but some LED options have dimmer technology. Some even come with a remote to make the process easy. Dimming your rope lights helps provide a less invasive light source for your RV, which is preferable while stargazing and conserves energy. Dimmable lights give you more control since you can choose whether your rope lights provide direct or indirect light.

What to look for in quality rope lights for your RV

Moisture resistance

The best rope lights for your RV will be moisture resistant or even moisture-proof. Rope lights can be for indoor use, outdoor use or both. Their intended use often determines their level of moisture resistance. Thick, transparent rope lights offering bendability and durability are often manufactured for the outdoors. These types of lights are waterproof. Many indoor rope lights are thinner and moisture resistant. Since they can’t withstand the outdoors, they may not be fully waterproof.

Check out solar options

Energy conservation is a common goal for RV life. Choosing rope lights with solar charging is a great way to add ambiance to your RV without eating up extra energy. You can install your rope lights however and wherever you want, just as long as their solar charger gets the light it needs. Battery-operated rope lights are another great option for conserving energy, but solar rope lights eliminate the need to keep batteries on hand.

Length

Consider the space you hope to illuminate before purchasing your rope lights. Whether you need a 6-foot rope light or 100 feet of rope light, you can find a good option. Keep in mind that the price of the rope light often reflects the length.

How much you can expect to spend on rope lights for your RV

Rope lights vary in price depending on their length and special features. You can find plenty of quality rope lights for $30-$50, but longer rope lights with dimming features and Bluetooth assists can be $100-$150.

Rope lights for your RV FAQ

How do you hook up rope lights in an RV?

A. Rope lights typically require clips or hooks for proper installation. Determine where you want to install your rope lights, whether that’s on the awning of your RV or in the interior. Then, find the appropriate clips. Securely install the clips and attach your rope lights.

Can rope lights be hardwired into an RV?

A. Yes. However, hardwiring rope lights can take several hours and requires special skills and electrical knowledge. You can ruin your rope lights, damage your RV’s electrical work and even harm yourself if you attempt to hardwire rope lights without proper understanding.

What are the best rope lights for your RV to buy?

Top rope lights for your RV

Lighting Ever Store LE LED Rope Lights – 33 ft 240 Low Voltage

What you need to know: These safe, reliable rope lights offer 33 feet of waterproof LED light that is perfect for the interior or exterior of your RV.

What you’ll love: There is no hardwiring necessary with these rope lights. Simply plug them in for quality lighting. They are end-to-end connectable with a max connection ability of three strands. They have built-in LED copper wire, allowing them to run for hours without overheating.

What you should consider: Some users are disappointed with the lifespan of these rope lights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rope lights for your RV for the money

Kikkerland 10-Foot LED Rope String Lights

What you need to know: Offering a fashionable design at an affordable price, these LED rope lights are perfect for anyone wanting to add a sophisticated atmosphere to their RV.

What you’ll love: These LED rope lights will make a statement in any RV. Since they are easy to drape over the bed or across shelves, you can add style effortlessly. Battery operated with a painless on/off switch, they are convenient to operate.

What you should consider: These rope lights are only 10 feet long, and some users say they need a battery replacement more often than preferred.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Outdoor Dimmable LED Rope Light

What you need to know: Play with 16 million different colors that are wirelessly tunable with this smart, Bluetooth-agreeable rope light.

What you’ll love: Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, these dimmable LED lights are perfect for any RV. Enhance your outdoor experience or add style to the indoors with a lifetime of up to 25,000 hours.

What you should consider: These rope lights only offer plug-in options.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

