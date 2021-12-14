Cheering on your favorite sports team should not be uncomfortable. The best stadium chairs will make it feel like you’re sitting on your cozy couch at home

Which stadium chair is best?

If you love rooting for your favorite team in person or if you have a lot of upcoming games to attend for your kids, you may want to think about increasing comfort levels. Those benches or bleachers get painful after a while. Stop settling for a cold, hard seat when a good stadium chair can keep you comfortable through hours of gameplay.

Soft, thick cushioning is key in the best stadium chair, so be sure to look into the Alpcour Folding Stadium Seat.

What to know before you buy stadium chairs

What exactly are stadium chairs?

While some people bring compact binoculars to sports games to improve their experience, others bring along a stadium chair. Stadium chairs can vary in appearance and special features, but they are essentially a more comfortable seating option for sports spectators and fans in a stadium environment. You can choose between a wide variety of styles and materials, but the purpose of a stadium chair is to increase the comfort of sitting to watch a sports game.

Material options

Generally, comfort is the goal with stadium chairs, but materials can differ. Here are the most common material types you’ll find in stadium chairs as well as their benefits:

Plastic: Plastic is the most popular option today due to its weather resistance and affordability. They come in attractive designs, fitting many aesthetic preferences.

Metal: Metal stadium chairs usually offer the most support. As the most durable material, metal stadium chairs hold up to a lot of use and excitement.

Wood: If you like to keep things classic, a wooden stadium chair is your best bet. Wood is durable and typically long-lasting, but it needs to be sprayed with a protective finish to keep it safe from inclement weather.

Combination: It's common to find a stadium chair that's a combination of the above materials. The best stadium chairs usually have a metal base and hardware, then a mixture of other materials.

Weather

Consider the weather when you are shopping for your next stadium chair. You want something that won’t fall apart or get damaged should an unexpected rainstorm arrive. If you plan to attend games in the cold or excessive heat, it’s valuable to choose a chair that can stand up to these changes in weather conditions.

What to look for in quality stadium chairs

Stability and security

A stadium chair that falls over or apart when you take a seat is useless. The best, highest-quality stadium chairs will make you feel stable and secure as a spectator. Some of them allow you to lean back and remain stable while others keep you more upright. The more durable your chair is, the more likely it is to be stable and offer you a secure seat.

Portability

You want your stadium chair to be easy to pack in the car and bring with you to events. Whether it comes with a bag that has handles or folds up into something easy to carry, portability is a must. Something burdensome to bring won’t ever make it outside the trunk of your car.

Extra features

Some stadium chairs come with extra features to improve your experience. Armrests are a popular addition to stadium chairs. While they’re not a necessity, they can make your seat much more enjoyable. You can also find stadium chairs with pockets to keep your phone or keys in one place. You have the option of stadium chairs with cup holders to keep your drinks safe.

How much you can expect to spend on stadium chairs

While you can find some cheap stadium chairs in the $10-$20 range, these are lower quality. Some of the best stadium chairs are between $50-$90.

Stadium chairs FAQ

Are stadium chairs worth it?

A. If you spend a lot of time at the stadium or your kid’s local baseball field watching games, then investing in a quality stadium chair is worthwhile. They are easy to transport and you can keep them in your car for convenience. They make time on the bleachers far more bearable.

Do stadium chairs come in different sizes?

A. Yes, some stadium chairs come in different sizes. Check the description carefully before purchasing to ensure you get the size you need.

What are the best stadium chairs to buy?

Top stadium chair

Alpcour Folding Stadium Seat

What you need to know: Stay comfortable for hours at a time with this lightweight, waterproof stadium seat.

What you’ll love: The durable, waterproof material of this chair will endure the game right along with you. Compact and foldable, it’s as easy to carry as a backpack. Storage and pockets give you plenty of places to keep your valuables, drinks and snacks. Reclining positions increase your relaxation through stiff competition.

What you should consider: Some users question the quality of this chair, saying the seams and straps don’t hold up as they should.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stadium chair for the money

Coleman Stadium Seat

What you need to know: If you need an affordable stadium seat that will add a little bit of cushion to the bleachers, then this one will cover for you.

What you’ll love: With a water-resistant back and bottom, this seat is great for providing a dry seat after rain. It rolls up easily and a shoulder strap makes transportation pain-free. You can convert it into a two-person bench pad if you need extra cushy seating.

What you should consider: This stadium seat doesn’t offer the best stability or security and some users say the straps come loose after a few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kembaty Stadium Seats for Bleachers

What you need to know: This ultra-comfortable stadium chair may not be as lightweight as its competition, but it more than makes up for that in terms of durability and stability.

What you’ll love: With wooden armrests and a large pocket, you can keep comfortable and secure for hours at a time. Designed with super-thick, fireproof padding, expect ultimate comfort and back support. Nonslip rubber strips on the bottom will keep your seat in place.

What you should consider: There are some complaints about these stadium chairs being broken upon arrival, followed by poor customer service attention.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

