Best tennis ball machine

Some tennis ball machines have the ability to propel tennis balls over 80 miles per hour.

What to know before you buy a tennis ball machine

How much room do you have for a tennis ball machine?

Tennis ball machines come in many sizes. You will need to determine how much room you will need for placing, transporting and storing your tennis ball machine. If you will be transporting it to the court in your car, you will need to look for compact, lighter-weight models. If the tennis ball machine will be stored at the court, you can probably opt for a bigger unit that won’t need to be moved much.

What kind of power source will you need for a tennis ball machine?

Your tennis ball machine needs to work for as long as you are willing to practice. An electric machine will never stop unexpectedly, but you will be limited as to where you can use it. Battery-powered machines are more portable and can go almost anywhere, but the battery will need to be recharged—hopefully not during your practice set. Some tennis ball machines are dual-powered, making it easier to keep things going no matter where you practice.

How does it project tennis balls?

There are two main ways to propel the tennis ball from a tennis ball machine. Older technology uses pneumatic air pressure to catapult the ball forward. A special attachment is required to add spin. These models are more affordable than most others.

Newer and more popular types of tennis ball machines use two spinning wheels that counter-rotate. This propels tennis balls forward at different speeds and spins based on the placement of the wheels.

What to look for in a quality tennis ball machine

Oscillation

An oscillating tennis ball machine is able to propel tennis balls in different directions, simulating a real match. Most models oscillate side to side, but there some higher-end tennis ball machines also oscillate vertically to simulate lob and drop shots. Some units have a customizable feature that allows you to program the shots you want to return.

Ball capacity

Each tennis ball machine holds a different quantity of tennis balls. The standard range is from 50-300 balls. When selecting your machine, consider how you plan to practice and how often you want to refill the ball hopper.

Remote control

A tennis ball machine with a remote control will save you a lot of time running back and forth to change settings. This helps you to accelerate your workouts and add more variety to your game on-the-spot.

Feed rate

The feed rate for a tennis ball machine measures the amount of time between balls. If you want a harder workout or to simulate a real match, you may want a faster feed rate. If you are working on mechanics or want a more relaxed workout, you can slow the feed rate accordingly.

How much you can expect to spend on a tennis ball machine

There is a wide range of prices for tennis ball machines based on power source and general features. Basic electric machines range from $250, while high-end machines with adjustable controls and high volume ball storage can cost over $4,000. Midrange tennis ball machines with both AC and minimal battery power and limited adjustable controls are priced from $450-$1,000.

Tennis ball machine FAQ

Do tennis ball machines have a warranty?

A. Yes, most tennis ball machines have a manufacturer’s warranty. It is usually a minimum of one year, but often longer. Battery-powered machines may have a shorter warranty than others.

How long do tennis ball machine batteries last?

A. Battery-powered tennis ball machines typically last on the court between 2 to 8 hours, depending on the machine and battery. Most batteries have a usage life of 3 to 4 years, but will eventually need to be replaced.

What’s the best tennis ball machine to buy?

Top tennis ball machine

Spinshot Plus Tennis Ball Machine

What you need to know: This is a high-performance tennis ball machine with a lot of convenient features.

What you’ll love: Lightweight and easily transported, this tennis ball machine can be controlled with a remote or smartphone app. It has both horizontal and vertical oscillation options to simulate real play.

What you should consider: Programming can be a bit challenging for this newer model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tennis ball machine for the money

Lobster Sports Elite Two Tennis Ball Machine

What you need to know: This easy-to-transport and easy-to-store tennis ball machine comes from a long-trusted manufacturer.

What you’ll love: Lightweight and easy to move, it has triple-oscillation and feed rates between 2 to12 seconds. The battery lasts 4 to 8 hours on the court, limiting the need for frequent recharges. It can play to your forehand, backhand and overhead shots.

What you should consider: Some users question its overall longevity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wilson Portable Tennis Machine

What you need to know: This portable tennis ball machine with tons of features comes from one of the top name brands in sporting goods.

What you’ll love: It has adjustable spin and ball feed from 1.5 to 10 seconds. Elevation control allows you to practice lobs and ground strokes. It comes with a remote control and a battery that lasts up to 4 hours.

What you should consider: There have been some reports of the ball bin holders being flimsy, allowing balls to fall out during operation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

