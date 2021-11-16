Best waist trainer

Whether you’d like a little boost to your posture, shape or confidence level, wearing a waist trainer can provide the results you want.

Which waist trainer is best?

Extra weight around the stomach and waist is a common problem, making it difficult to attain a curved, hourglass shape. Proper diet and exercise are the most crucial steps to achieving this look, but if you want an immediate boost to slim your waistline, a waist trainer can help.

A waist trainer uses a combination of structured materials and secure adjustable fasteners to compress the waist, resulting in a slimmer appearance and improved posture. If you aren’t sure how to choose a waist trainer, continue reading our shopping guide to find the tips to help you decide. Our top pick is the SHAPERX Waist Trainer Belt, which offers a flexible design for maximum comfort.

What to know before you buy a waist trainer

Goals

Before you choose a waist trainer, remember these garments are designed to push the midsection of your body into a more compact shape. Some styles are more comfortable than others, but there are options available to suit various needs. Consider your goals before you buy to help you find the right waist trainer.

Materials

Waist trainers that are longer and designed to fit tighter give your midsection a slimmer appearance than shorter models that are made of more flexible material. They also create a sleek effect under clothing. Waist trainers with boning — rigid framework made of plastic or metal — are best suited for people who want dramatic effects. On the other hand, flexible models that fit directly around the waist aren’t as constrictive and are suitable to wear during workouts.

In addition to providing compression and structure, waist trainers are designed to move with you. For optimal support and flexibility, materials like spandex, Lycra, nylon, and latex are used. Some options also have satin-like fabric for aesthetic appeal and cotton or polyester lining for added comfort against your skin.

Benefits

Slims your waist for an hourglass look

Helps your clothing fit better and look smoother

Great for special occasions like proms or weddings

Improves your posture

Supports you during a workout

Eliminates toxins by promoting perspiration

What to look for in a quality waist trainer

Types

Corsets: For serious waist training, these models typically cover the length of the torso and feature metal or hard plastic boning. Hook-and-eye and lace-up closures are common.

For serious waist training, these models typically cover the length of the torso and feature metal or hard plastic boning. Hook-and-eye and lace-up closures are common. Cinchers: These waist trainers are shorter in length and are made of flexible material for everyday wear. Boning is usually made of flexible material for optimal comfort, and Velcro is used for easy fastening.

These waist trainers are shorter in length and are made of flexible material for everyday wear. Boning is usually made of flexible material for optimal comfort, and Velcro is used for easy fastening. Workout waist trainers: Also designed for flexibility, trainers made for working out fit directly around the waist and have easy-to-close fasteners like Velcro and buttons. They are also made of flexible material and may or may not have boning.

Also designed for flexibility, trainers made for working out fit directly around the waist and have easy-to-close fasteners like Velcro and buttons. They are also made of flexible material and may or may not have boning. Vest style: Vest-style waist trainers offer comprehensive cover for added support. These models are made to be worn every day under clothing or for workout purposes. Velcro and zipper closures are common as these trainers are designed to be easy to adjust and wear.

How much you can expect to spend on a waist trainer

Waist trainers generally cost $15-$100 or a bit more. While inexpensive options lack durability, you can find a budget-friendly model for about $20 to $30. Fancier models that cost $50 and up are best for special occasions.

Waist trainer FAQ

Are waist trainers safe to wear?

A. For the most part, yes. Keep in mind that your internal organs are shifted somewhat when you are wearing one. It’s not a good idea to keep a waist trainer on for extended periods of time or wear one that’s too tight for comfort.

What are some likely symptoms caused by wearing a waist trainer that is too tight?

A. Pain, shortness of breath, upset stomach, and acid reflux can all result from wearing a very tight waist trainer. Take it off if you experience any of these symptoms to give your body a break, and fasten it on a looser setting the next time you put it on to avoid more discomfort and to give your midsection a chance to adjust to the fit.

What’s the best waist trainer to buy?

Top waist trainer

SHAPERX Waist Trainer Belt

What you need to know: This is a great choice for anyone looking for a comfortable waist trainer that’s easy to adjust.

What you’ll love: Featuring flexible boning, it is supportive, comfortable and easy to adjust.

What you should consider: The fastener can be seen under some clothing. It is narrower than some waist trainers, so it may not work for larger individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top waist trainer for the money

FeelinGirl Neoprene Sauna Suit Tank Top Vest With Adjustable Waist Trimmer Belt

What you need to know: An affordable waist trainer, it is suitable for smaller-busted individuals who need a versatile garment with a slim profile under clothes.

What you’ll love: This is a multipurpose slimming garment that works as a bra, trimmer and trainer in one. It is easy to close.

What you should consider: The fit is on the snug side, especially for large-busted wearers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LadySlim by NuvoFit Latex Waist Trainer

What you need to know: This is a corset-style waist trainer designed for people who want noticeable results.

What you’ll love: It fits the length of the torso for thorough compression. It is easy to adjust with four rows of strong hook-and-eye fasteners that keep it securely in place.

What you should consider: It may roll up when sitting and is not recommended for women taller than 5 feet, 9 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

