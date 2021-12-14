Best white shag rug

Greek Flokati rugs, made from goat hair, are some of the earliest known shag rugs.

Which white shag rug is best?

Shag rugs make you feel as though you’re walking on clouds with their plush, luxurious fibers. These fluffy rugs are classic interior decorations that adorn living rooms, bedrooms, office spaces and bathrooms.

The Willa Arlo Interiors Welford Shag Cream White Area Rug is a simple but elegant shaggy carpet ideal for any indoor room. It is praised by thousands of reviewers for its easy maintenance, soft feel and classic appearance.

What to know before you buy a white shag rug

These lavish area rugs are fit for all indoor spaces, but their beauty comes at a price. They require upkeep and may not hold up well if your home is vulnerable to destructive forces, such as children and animals.

What makes a rug shag

Shag rugs fall under many names, including shaggy, fluffy, faux-fur and plush. These rugs are high-pile, meaning the fibers are tall and consist of long yarn loops that form their wooly appearance.

Shag rugs are made of natural and synthetic fibers that come in any shape, color or size. These plush rugs enhance traditional, rustic, modern, contemporary, bohemian and eclectic homes.

Practicality

White rugs and shag rugs are precarious to keep around children; combining these together in a single white shaggy rug can lead to disastrous results. These rugs are undeniably beautiful and luxurious, but you should consider your home situation. Place your new rug in a low-traffic area that is off-limits to rowdy family members, such as an office, adult bedroom or sitting room.

Upkeep

You need to regularly clean and care for the fluffy fibers in a shag rug.

Remove dirt and dust mites by shaking out your rug and hanging it in the sunlight.

by shaking out your rug and hanging it in the sunlight. Vacuum daily, weekly or monthly on both sides of the rug as needed. Either set your vacuum to a high-pile setting or remove the beater brush (the rotating bristle bar that dislodges dirt) to prevent damage. Don’t forget to use dry shampoo or carpet freshener powder to leave your rug with a pleasant aroma.

daily, weekly or monthly on both sides of the rug as needed. Either set your vacuum to a high-pile setting or remove the beater brush (the rotating bristle bar that dislodges dirt) to prevent damage. Don’t forget to use or carpet freshener powder to leave your rug with a pleasant aroma. Steam clean with your own device, a rental or by taking your carpet to a professional once or twice a year.

What to look for in a quality white shag rug

A brilliant white shag rug is made of durable, soft fabric with a high pile. The backing material and structure hold together well, keeping fibers from unraveling.

Materials

Wool fibers are thick and make for extremely plush, luxurious rugs. They are flame- and stain-resistant, making them a reliable, practical choice. Cheaper wool rugs are not made as well; they easily pick up dirt and discolor from light and chemical exposure. They are not dense and cannot be vacuumed due to the yarn’s loose construction. If you decide on a wool rug, splurge for the pricier choice.

fibers are thick and make for extremely plush, luxurious rugs. They are flame- and stain-resistant, making them a reliable, practical choice. Cheaper wool rugs are not made as well; they easily pick up dirt and discolor from light and chemical exposure. They are not dense and cannot be vacuumed due to the yarn’s loose construction. If you decide on a wool rug, splurge for the pricier choice. Leather shaggy rugs are an eccentric choice that add a unique textured look. However, the leather stiffens and discolors with time.

shaggy rugs are an eccentric choice that add a unique textured look. However, the leather stiffens and discolors with time. Synthetic rugs, such as polyester and polypropylene, imitate the woolen look for a more affordable price. These rugs are easily cleaned and are stain-, water- and fade-resistant but do not last more than a couple of years.

Fabrics to avoid

Acrylic fibers are the synthetic counterparts of wool. This texture is rougher and the synthetic material is even more prone to dirt and grime than cheap wool. These rugs are highly flammable.

are the synthetic counterparts of wool. This texture is rougher and the synthetic material is even more prone to dirt and grime than cheap wool. These rugs are highly flammable. Faux furs, although soft and glamorous, are expensive and take hundreds of years to break down after being thrown away. White faux fur rugs do not last long; their white fur is easily stained and their long fibers get matted from accumulated dirt and grime. Their microfibers also leak into water systems when they are washed, making them unsustainable and unethical.

High pile

Shag rugs can be low pile, though the design typically leans toward high pile. An opulent white shag rug has long, loose fibers that add fluffy texture to an interior space. These fibers should be plush to the touch and the rug should feel cushioned underfoot.

Backing

A shaggy rug is only as durable as its backing. A flimsy backing does not cling to the large loops of yarn, and your beloved rug will slowly lose its texture and fluffiness over years of general use.

Polyurethane backings are cushioned, prevent unraveling and are water-resistant, but they are costly.

backings are cushioned, prevent unraveling and are water-resistant, but they are costly. Thermoplastic backings are sustainable, being recyclable and using less material. They protect your floors and provide extra cushioning, but are sensitive to temperature variations and turn brittle in cold weather.

backings are sustainable, being recyclable and using less material. They protect your floors and provide extra cushioning, but are sensitive to temperature variations and turn brittle in cold weather. Latex backings are flexible and water-resistant but wear out faster than the rest of the rug.

backings are flexible and water-resistant but wear out faster than the rest of the rug. Jute backings are environmentally friendly but also prone to premature deterioration.

How much you can expect to spend on a white shag rug

Expect to spend $20-$480 on a white shag rug, depending on the size.

White shag rug FAQ

How do you remove stains from a white shag rug?

A. The faster you act, the easier it is to remove the stain. Blot, don’t rub, the stained area to remove the spill from the fibers. Use warm water and dish soap to remove any stain remnants. If the stain remains, consult a professional.

How do you keep a shag rug fluffy?

A. Keep your rug fluffy by keeping up with its care and maintenance. Preventing dirt build-up and removing stains promptly helps retain your rug’s plush texture.

What’s the best white shag rug to buy?

Top white shag rug

Willa Arlo Interiors Welford Shag Cream White Area Rug

What you need to know: This rug is made of synthetic material with a 2-inch pile height and comes in 38 shapes and sizes.

What you’ll love: The rug is simple but glamorous and its plush design is perfect for contemporary and industrial-style spaces. Reviewers say stains are easily removed with carpet cleaner and it is very easily maintained despite the white color and high pile.

What you should consider: The synthetic material and jute backing do not last as long as a wool rug.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top white shag rug for the money

Wade Logan Jiang Shag White Area Rug

What you need to know: This is made of sustainable polypropylene, jute and a polyester/cotton blend and a medium-high pile height.

What you’ll love: It’s “Made Clean” certified by Wayfair, guaranteeing that it was produced sustainably. The rug and its backing are soft and cushioned, and you don’t need to add a rug pad.

What you should consider: The rug is not very dense and wears out within a couple of years.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Deardorff Shag White Area Rug

What you need to know: This is a high-pile polypropylene shag rug with an environmentally-friendly jute backing.

What you’ll love: This rug is stain-resistant and can be vacuumed, making upkeep easy in comparison to other shag rugs. The fibers are dense but medium length, keeping the rug from attracting too much dirt.

What you should consider: The rug backing is dark-colored and if the fibers are not fluffed out, they may reveal dark spots.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

