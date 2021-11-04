Best wide leg jeans

Today’s wide-leg jean trend is mostly inspired by styles from the 1970s, which were inspired by styles of the 1930s. You can always count on the wheel of fashion to keep turning!

Which wide leg jeans are best?

After many years of skinny jeans, wide leg jeans have come back in style. Anyone can wear wide-leg jeans and look fabulous. There are so many different options that there’s a style out there for everyone. They can be incredibly comfortable and fun to style. If you’re looking to try something new, or just refine your wardrobe a little, consider trying a pair of wide-leg jeans. The best ones are The Drop Women’s Lizzy High-Rise Wide Leg Marine Fit Jean.

What to know before you buy wide leg jeans

Fit

Wide leg jeans are meant to fit very loosely around the legs, but more firmly around the hips and waist. Sizing down means the seams will be under strain, and your jeans may not last as long. Sizing up is a great way to be more comfortable. Your jeans will also fit you differently than the model. That’s totally fine and normal. It’s just good to be aware of, so you’re not taken by surprise.

Comfort Level

Wide leg jeans allow your legs room to breathe. Even if they’re still meant to fit firmly around your waist, you should still be able to sit down comfortably. Although wide leg jeans do not always contain elastic, it’s not a bad idea to consider those that do. Even a little elastic can make a big difference in comfort.

What’s Trending

Wide leg jeans have become trendy enough that there is a large variety of options to choose from. That means that even if you’re a bit skeptical, you’ll probably be able to find a style you like. Use current trends as a guide to try something new or fine-tune your search, but don’t feel obligated to follow them too closely.

What to look for in quality wide leg jeans

Rise

Most wide leg jeans right now are labeled as high rise. Depending on the length and shape of your torso and the styles of individual brands though, this can mean different things. Many high-rise jeans will actually sit below your navel, while some will sit above it. Keep this in mind when shopping and trying on new jeans.

Length

A lot of styles lately are cropped. This means they’re meant to hit anywhere from just above the ankle to mid-calf, depending on your height. If this sounds intimidating, it’s actually great! You get to show off your tall socks or boots in the winter and give your ankles a breeze in the summer. Don’t be afraid to try a cropped length. But in case you’d rather not, there are still options of every length available.

Wash

Jeans usually come in a variety of washes, usually different shades of blue or black. Knowing what kind of wash you like can help narrow down your search.

How much you can expect to spend on wide leg jeans

Wide leg jeans can cost anywhere from $30-$60.

Wide leg jeans FAQ

Do I have the right body type to wear wide leg jeans?

A. Any body type is the right type to wear wide leg jeans. If you like how they look on you and they make you happy, then you should get a pair or two to add to your wardrobe. That’s it. Don’t believe anyone who says otherwise.

How do I care for my jeans?

A. If you want your jeans to last as long as possible, wash them only rarely. When they start to smell, stick them in the freezer overnight. This will kill the bacteria that causes the odor. If they truly are in need of a wash, wash them on the warm or cold settings, inside out, then lay them on a clothing rack to air dry.

How should I style them?

A. There is always the classic “loose on one half, tight on the other.” With wide leg jeans, this means wearing a fitted top. However, these days it’s fully acceptable to wear all loose clothes. If you want a good compromise, try tucking the front of your top into the waistband of your jeans. Experiment and see what makes you feel great.

What are the best wide leg jeans to buy?

Top wide leg jeans

The Drop Women’s Lizzy High-Rise Wide Leg Marine Fit Jean

What you need to know: Stopping at the tops of the feet, these wide leg jeans are flattering and stylish.

What you’ll love: The Drop’s dark wash wide leg jeans can be dressed up or down from day to night. They’re mostly cotton but have just enough elastic to help them fit comfortably.

What you should consider: They stop at the ankle for taller folks. They go up to size 37.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wide leg jeans for the money

Ugerlov Women’s High Waist Flap Pocket Side Baggy Jeans

What you need to know: Featuring a great selection of washes and raw edges, Ugerlov’s jeans give off a cool, vintage vibe.

What you’ll love: For the vintage lover, these jeans are the epitome of old-school cool. They’re slightly faded and even come with extra pockets on the sides to hold all your things.

What you should consider: They only go up to size XXL, and the larger sizes might not fit as intended.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lee Women’s High Rise Wide Leg Crop Jean

What you need to know: A long-time brand known for great jeans, Lee’s cropped wide leg jeans are both modern and a fun throwback.

What you’ll love: Meant to hit mid-calf, these cropped jeans are great for showing off your ankles, socks or boots, depending on the weather. Because they’re Lees, you can trust the quality and style.

What you should consider: They only come in dark and light wash options and go up to size 35.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

