Best matching Christmas pajamas

Get the family dog in your Christmas card photo with its own holiday pajama that matches the ones the humans in the family are wearing.

Which matching Christmas pajamas are best?

There are many ways to get into the Christmas spirit, including holiday decorations, trees trimmed with ornaments, Christmas carols, jingle bells and the smell of baking cookies. You can add to the fun with matching Christmas pajamas for the entire family that bond you more closely together.

Start your family tradition by wearing your matching Christmas pajamas on Christmas Eve and then again on Christmas morning. Choose the color and theme you enjoy the most, and make sure you take lots of photos to send to friends and relatives. If you are looking for matching Christmas pajamas for the entire family, take a look at the red, white and black plaid Pajamagram Family Christmas Pajamas made of soft, warm fleece.

What to know before you buy matching Christmas pajamas

Matching pajamas for the whole family is a great idea any time of year, but even more so around the Christmas holidays. All pajamas should be cozy and comfortable, and matching Christmas pajamas should be playful and fun, too, to capture the spirit of the Christmas holiday season.

Size

When you buy matching Christmas pajamas for the family, you will buy different sizes for each family member. Some matching Christmas pajamas come in a limited number of sizes, so if you want PJs that fit everyone comfortably, look for products that offer the most choices in sizes.

Comfort

All pajamas should be comfortable. Christmas pajamas should be even more comfortable because the family will wear them as casual clothing and not just for sleeping. Most people find cotton, flannel and fleece to be very comfortable fabrics for pajama sets. The big factor to consider is how cozy your pajamas will feel so you can be as snug as a bug in a rug.

Durability

When you buy pajamas for the whole family at once, you are making a sizable investment, so avoid flimsy pajama sets that won’t last. Heavier fabrics last longer than thin ones that wear out quickly. Pajamas that are double stitched last longer than ones made with cheaper single stitching. Look for ribbed cuffs and hems that will last longer than unfinished hems that can quickly fray and tatter.

What to look for in quality matching Christmas pajamas

Design

Most Christmas pajama sets have some decoration on the tops, some on the bottoms and some on both. Choose from classic Christmas themes like Santa, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Christmas trees, angels and snowflakes. Others have holiday sayings like “Merry Christmas” and “Joyeux Noël.”

Tops and bottoms

Pajama tops : Some family pajama sets have button front tops, and others have pullover tops that look and feel more like sweatshirts. Most winter wear pajama tops have long sleeves.

: Some family pajama sets have button front tops, and others have pullover tops that look and feel more like sweatshirts. Most winter wear pajama tops have long sleeves. Pajama bottoms : No pajama bottoms are belted. They all have either elastic waists or drawstrings. Drawstring waists are the most comfortable because you can adjust them exactly as you like for maximum comfort. Elastic waists are not adjustable and not as long-lasting.

: No pajama bottoms are belted. They all have either elastic waists or drawstrings. Drawstring waists are the most comfortable because you can adjust them exactly as you like for maximum comfort. Elastic waists are not adjustable and not as long-lasting. Onesies: Pajama sets are usually two pieces of clothing, but not always. Retro one-piece styles are the kind that cowboys and settlers wear in the movies. They had long sleeves and long legs and buttoned up the front from the leg to the neck. Some of these retro “union suits” have the drop-down flap in the back, too. You may even be able to find a set of matching Christmas pajamas with booties for feet. If you do, make sure they have non-skid soles.

How much you can expect to spend on matching Christmas pajamas

Matching Christmas pajamas prices are determined by the material used, the quality of the construction and the design. Most pajamas cost from around $15 each to as much as $45 each.

Matching Christmas pajamas FAQ

Is it too late to find Christmas pajama sets for my family?

A. No, but as is the case with all holiday-themed items, the sooner you shop, the more choices you will have.

Are flannel and fleece the same thing?

A. Flannel is soft, loosely woven and breathable natural cotton or wool fabric. Fleece uses knit synthetic fibers. Flannel is much more breathable.

What’s the best matching Christmas pajamas to buy?

Top matching Christmas pajamas

Pajamagram Family Christmas Pajamas

What you need to know: These red and black plaid fleece pajamas will make your holiday photos picture-perfect.

What you’ll love: Matching Christmas pajamas are festive ways to stay warm, cozy and snug. Each set features long sleeves, full-length pants and button-front tops. These pajamas are available in sizes that fit adults, boys, girls, toddlers, infants and dogs. These separate tops and bottoms are machine washable.

What you should consider: These are winter-weight pajamas and best for cool temperatures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top matching Christmas pajamas for the money

Shelry Matching Family Christmas Pajama Set

What you need to know: These 100% cotton matching pajamas feature a snowman with a top hat, coal eyes and a carrot nose on the front.

What you’ll love: The long-sleeve pullover tops have banded wrists, and the elastic waist pants have banded cuffs for a snug fit. Choose from a dozen Christmas designs, including black and white snowmen, green elves and red reindeer. These Christmas pajamas come in your choice of eight sizes of tops and bottoms.

What you should consider: These pajamas run small, so order a size or two up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Slenily Matching Family Christmas Tree Pajama Sets

What you need to know: These red and white candy cane striped pajamas are made of a long-lasting blend of cotton for softness and spandex for stretch.

What you’ll love: These matching pajamas are breathable, comfortable, stain-resistant and easy to clean. They have raglan sleeves, a rib-knit neck and cuffs and an elasticized waistband. These matching Christmas pajamas come in a choice of themes like Christmas Tree, Snowmen, Elf and Merry Christmas designs. Choose from three sizes, including kids, women and men.

What you should consider: These pajamas are machine washable, but hand-washing is recommended.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.