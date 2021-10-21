Best matching family Christmas pajamas

As with all Christmas shopping, start hunting for your Christmas pajamas early. These popular pieces can sell out quickly, and you want to make sure they come in time to take pictures for your family Christmas cards.

Which matching family Christmas pajamas are best?

In addition to decorating a tree and opening presents, many families have their own special traditions that they celebrate each year during the holiday season. If you’re on the lookout for a new tradition, matching pajamas can be a creative and fun way to give everyone in the family a gift that feels festive and cozy while looking adorable in photos.

While sporting your matching family pajamas can be a blast, purchasing them can be a bit confusing. For a festive choice from a trusted company, consider these pajamas from Pajamagram.

What to know before you buy matching family Christmas pajamas

Durability

When picking out a pajama set, it is important to consider how often they will be worn. Are you buying them for one year or one family picture, expecting that they’ll be donated come January? If so, buying high-quality, durable pajamas may not be necessary. But if you want pajamas that will last all 12 days of Christmas, or even the next 12 Christmases, you’ll want to invest in well-constructed and durable pajamas. The thickness of the material, the stitching and the material itself all contribute to the durability of your purchase. Flannel and fleece are stronger than cotton, and double stitching lasts longer than single stitches.

Comfort

It can be tempting to find the cutest, most festive pajamas on the market and not think twice about it. But remember, you are making this purchase with the assumption that every member of your family will be wearing these pajamas, so comfort has to be a factor. What’s most comfortable will depend on your individual family member’s needs, but generally look for a decent fit that isn’t too snug and soft material that is warm but not too hot to enjoy some cocoa.

Size

You may like your pajamas to be tight fitting and snug, or loose and fluffy, but remember you’re buying pajamas for your whole family, so you need a size that will be comfortable for everyone. Most sellers will offer pajamas in multiple sizes, for kids and adults. Some have unisex designs while others distinguish between men’s and women’s designs, which may affect the fit as well. When finding the perfect size for each member of your family, don’t forget about your furry family members too, as many companies also offer pet-sized pajamas so your pets can join in the adorable fun.

What to look for in quality matching family Christmas pajamas

Design

This is probably the feature you’ve been thinking the most about. You may want the pajamas to match your white and gold Christmas decor, or be as loud and proud as the inflatable snowman on your roof. Whatever your style, you can probably find Christmas pajamas to match it. Keep in mind though, that if you want your pajamas to be wearable at more than just Christmas time, you can always opt for more subtle tones and designs that rely on holiday colors for their festivity, rather than snow people or reindeer.

Material

Christmas family pajamas come in a few different materials, but they are typically cotton, polyester, flannel or fleece. Cotton and polyester tend to be more breathable and easier to clean, while flannel and fleece tend to be softer and more durable. Some companies only offer their pajamas in one material, while others will offer the same design in multiple materials so you can choose the best one for each member of your family.

Pajama Pieces

Some pajama sellers will offer holiday onesies for the whole family, but the majority will be two-piece sets that have a top and a bottom. If you live in a warmer climate, keep an eye out for tops that are short sleeved, rather than long sleeves, and bottoms that are loose at the ankle, rather than fitted. For colder climates, you may want the fluffiest long sleeves and fitted pants, or even to opt for a onesie set. Pants with drawstring waists may be a good idea if you plan to enjoy a lot of Christmas cookies.

How much you can expect to spend on matching family Christmas pajamas

The prices for matching family pajamas vary depending on quality and material. Also, if you’re buying for multiple members of the family, the costs will be different for your five year old’s pajamas than for grandpa. On average though, you can expect to spend $15-$50 per pajama set for an average sized adult. For less than $30, you’ll probably be looking at cotton or polyester pajama sets that are lighter but less durable. For $30 or more, you’ll be seeing more durable and well-constructed pajamas made from flannel or fleece that are designed to last you all winter long.

Matching family Christmas pajamas FAQ

How do I go about ordering pajamas for the whole family?

A. The first thing to do is start early. Shipping is often delayed this time of year and you want the pajamas to arrive with plenty of time to wrap them and put them under the tree. Second, be aware that you are purchasing for multiple people. Have the sizing measurements for each member of your family ready before you go to order so you don’t have to make any guesses. Third, be patient. Sometimes you can order a whole set at once, but more often than not you will have to put one pair of pajamas in your online cart and then go back to find the next size you need. It’s a bit tedious this way, but it is the best way to ensure that each member of your family gets pajamas that fit them well for Christmas morning.

What is the difference between flannel and fleece?

A. Flannel and fleece are both notorious for keeping you warm, but they are made from different materials. Flannel is made from multiple layers of cotton, so it is warm but can absorb moisture like cotton does. Fleece, on the other hand, is usually made from polyester, so it will be more water-resistant than flannel, but also hotter.

Best matching family Christmas pajamas

Top family Christmas pajamas

Pajamagram Christmas Pajamas for Family

What you need to know: Made from a trusted company, these pajamas are warm, cozy and the perfect amount of festive.

What you’ll love: Designed with the classic and timeless red and black plaid, these pajamas are made from a soft and durable fleece material that will keep you warm all winter long. This brand also offers pet pajamas.

What you should consider: The material may be a bit heavy for warmer climates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top family Christmas pajamas for the money

Caretoo Matching Family Pajamas Sets

What you need to know: With three different designs and fits for the whole family, these budget-friendly pajamas are fun and festive.

What you’ll love: With sizes ranging from men’s large to newborn, these lightweight and colorful pajamas are sure to be a comfortable and fun fit for every member of the family. They are also available in onesie options for small children.

What you should consider: They may not be a great fit for plus-size family members.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Slenily Matching Family Christmas Pajamas

What you need to know: With bright colors and festive designs, this mid-grade set is a great pick for fun families who take the Christmas spirit seriously.

What you’ll love: Available in detailed sizes such as women’s XS and men’s 3XL, this soft pajama set is made from a long-lasting cotton and spandex blend so you can wear them for all 12 days of Christmas. The fabric is also fairly stain-resistant.

What you should consider: Though they say machine washable, the company recommends hand-washing, as the washing machine can cause colors to fade.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Collette Bliss writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.