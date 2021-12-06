Shorts that made riding more comfortable originally were made from wool, then from silk and Lycra.

Which cotton biker shorts are best?

Cotton biker shorts have infiltrated our life completely. One of the most versatile garments, they are perfect for lounging at home, working out at the gym, or going out for errands and lunch. If you are looking for the best cotton biker shorts, this Cotton Citizen Sienna Biker Short is the one.

What to know before you buy cotton biker shorts

You will probably have more than one pair of biker shorts in your closet. They are incredibly comfortable and perfect for casual outfits or dressed-up athleisure looks. There are a few things worth considering before choosing just the right pair.

Length

Cotton biker shorts come in different lengths, from short ones (5 to 7 inches) to 11 inches. Choose a pair that matches your height, style, and preferences. It is worth mentioning that some shorter models may disappear completely under an oversized sweater or a hoodie.

High-waisted or mid-rise

High-wasted cotton biker shorts can prove to be more flattering while being more comfortable and pairing well with cropped t-shirts and sweatshirts. Mid-rise biker shorts that sit just below the belly button are a more traditional look and will pair great with different styles of tops.

Color

With black and gray being the traditional staples, cotton biker shorts come in every color. Many brands create matching tops and cardigans to complete the look.

Transparency

Some softer fabrics can feel good on the skin but not offer the best coverage. To avoid getting a pair of cotton biker shorts and realizing that the only way to wear them is with a long t-shirt, do a hand test – stretch the fabric over your palm and check if you can see it. Another way is the old and trusty “forward bend test”: put the shorts on and bend in front of the mirror to check if you can see your undergarments through them.

What to look for in a quality cotton biker shorts

Quality cotton biker shorts will survive many washes without tearing or fading.

Fabric and cotton percentage

Cotton in biker shorts will often be mixed with other natural or synthetic fibers to create more stretch or make the fabric more durable. For maximum comfort, aim for over 40% of cotton. Some shorts are even made with a small percentage of cashmere which makes them extra soft.

Quality of stitching

Check the seams and the stitching – especially on the inside of the thighs, where they would get the most wear. Quality biker shorts won’t have any loose threads or seams that can be easily pulled apart.

Pockets

Some models come with pockets – small ones at the waist, just enough for a credit card and keys, and bigger ones on the side of the leg that can fit a phone.

How much you can expect to spend on cotton biker shorts

Cotton biker shorts cost from 7$ for simple mainstream models and up to $200 for high-end brands.

Cotton biker shorts FAQ

What can you pair cotton biker shorts with to wear them in public?

A. A crop top, long button-down, cardigan or an oversized sweater will all work well. You can even go for the iconic Princess Diana look with the exact copy of her USA sweatshirt.

How do you know if cotton biker shorts fit correctly?

A. They should fit snug enough that you don’t have to pull them up every few minutes but comfortable all around. Check the waist fit and make sure it hits your torso where it’s supposed to. The bottom seams should not feel tighter than the leg overall.

Will cotton biker shorts stay in style?

A. Besides being a staple of WFH, comfortable, “goes well with everything” item, biker shorts continue to pop-up in spring and summer collections for the next year. Still a fashion favorite, they are often styled with dressier tops and jackets for runway looks. Hold on to your athleisure collection, it is not going anywhere.

What’s the best cotton biker shorts to buy?

Top cotton biker shorts

Cotton Citizen Sienna Biker Short

What you need to know: These shorts are made from soft cotton blend fabric and come in 18 gorgeous colors and tie-dye prints.

What you’ll love: Made in the U.S., they are stretchy and comfortable, stitched well, and are true to size. The waist hits right at the belly button, while the shorts measure approximately 16 inches in length. The fabric is thick enough not to be see-through. These shorts are super cute and flattering. A matching long-sleeve crop top can complete the look.

What you should consider: Because of the unique prints, colors and patterns may vary slightly.

Where to buy: Sold by Revolve

Top cotton biker shorts for the money

Hanes Women’s Stretch Jersey Bike Short

What you need to know: Made with 90% cotton, these 7-inch-inseam shorts come in two classic colors and have over thirty thousand positive reviews.

What you’ll love: High cotton percentage means softer, heavier fabric that stays opaque, while 10% spandex makes for a flattering fit and comfortable wear. Great for the price, these shorts will become a staple in your loungewear wardrobe.

What you should consider: Some buyers say it is better to size down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Women’s Basic Solid Premium Cotton Mid-Thigh High-Rise Biker Bermuda Shorts

What you need to know: Made with 95% cotton and 5%sSpandex, these shorts are sweat-wicking and breathable. Stretchy but fitted, they are suitable for a casual everyday look and yoga, fitness, exercise, running, gym.

What you’ll love: The shorts are well made, functional and lightweight. They are super stretchy and stay in place without being see-through. They do not roll down and will work well for running and biking.

What you should consider: The colors in the product image are approximations of actual colors. Some buyers say to size up. Do not bleach.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Agrippina Fadel writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.