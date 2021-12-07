Best Disney princess dress

Jasmine and Mulan are the only official Disney princesses to have ever worn pants.

Which Disney princess dress is best?

For a child, the costume is a style without limitations — they will want to wear it to theme parks, on Halloween, to parties and even on a casual trip to the grocery store. Luckily, princess dresses are and have been wildly popular for decades, and there is no shortage of options to choose from.

The ReliBeauty Little Girls Layered Princess Costume is a classic Belle-style dress with accessories that will make a Disney fan’s dreams come true. You can make the princess fantasy a reality with this yellow ruffle-tiered dress that comes in small to large children sizes.

What to know before you buy a Disney princess dress

Princesses

The current official Disney lineup includes Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida and Moana. Surprisingly, Anna and Elsa from “Frozen” are not a part of the official lineup, although they are often grouped with the rest of the princesses.

Each princess is the protagonist of their respective Disney film. Although all of the princesses have qualities of bravery, loyalty and kindness, their personalities are unique and no one princess is better than another.

Everyday dress vs. ball gown

Many of the princesses sport more than one look throughout their respective films. They have typical everyday dresses, iconic ball gowns and sometimes a few fashionable outfits in between. Whether your child wants to wear Moana’s cloth top and fibrous skirt or Tiana’s sparkling green gown, there is no shortage of Disney princess dresses to choose from.

Accessories

Accessories can make or break a costume. A Cinderella dress without her iconic slippers is hardly a Cinderella outfit at all. Your child is bound to be just as interested in the accessories as they are in their extravagant new dress. You will want to purchase a dress that comes with something extra, whether it be a crown, wand, purse, fake jewelry, gloves or shoes. Avid Disney fans will be excited to wear an outfit that matches a princess doll.

What to look for in a quality Disney princess dress

Material

Little kids are far less tolerant of uncomfortable clothing than adults. If a costume is scratchy, bulky or otherwise uncomfortable, your child may not be as pleased with the dress as you had hoped. You will want to find a dress that has a soft lining to protect from scratchy embellishments.

If you intend on going to a theme park, consider packing an extra set of clothes for your child. A princess dress seems like a dream come true until it is ridiculously hot or your child is soaked by sudden rain. Wearing a full ball gown isn’t realistic for a full day of activity and your child will want to take it off at some point during the long day.

Durability

No matter where the dress is going to be worn, it will probably be subject to some wear and tear. Whether they trip and fall or spill their lunch, your child will likely soil the dress at some point. With this in mind, you want to find a dress that is well-made and hardy to the precariousness of childhood.

Pull-on dresses will hold up better than gowns outfitted with cheap button snaps on the back. Buttons and looped fasteners are often tied with flimsy threads that will snap at the slightest amount of pressure. Though these are easily fixable, they can be a nuisance.

Recognizability

Disney princess dresses are iconic, and most people have either grown up with Disney or raised children who did. The dress should be recognizable, even if it is not crafted in the movie’s exact likeness.

How much you can expect to spend on a Disney princess dress

Disney princess dresses cost $20-$35. Accessories are usually included, but some may need to be purchased separately for an additional cost.

Disney princess dress FAQ

Who can wear costumes to the Disney parks?

A. Disney World and Disneyland allow children up to age 14 to wear costumes to the parks. Older children and adults are not permitted to prevent young kids from mistaking them for actual Disney princesses.

Are all Disney princess dresses licensed?

A. Only official Disney stores sell licensed princess dresses. There are look-alike dresses, but they are often cleverly renamed and are not directly associated with the Disney franchise. Disney does not profit off of these dresses and they are not ethical products.

What’s the best Disney princess dress to buy?

Top Disney princess dress

ReliBeauty Little Girls Layered Princess Costume

What you need to know: This is a Belle-style dress inspired by Beauty and the Beast.

What you’ll love: It has a soft cotton lining and tiered hem. It has a hidden zipper and comes with a crown, necklace, earrings, gloves and a scepter.

What you should consider: It is hand-wash only and must be air-dried.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Disney princess dress for the money

Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk Deluxe 21 Piece

What you need to know: This is a collection of Disney dresses, including Belle, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Snow White.

What you’ll love: This set of dresses includes four tops, three skirts and multiple accessories, of which there are bracelets, rings, two necklaces, stickers, three headbands and one tiara. One of the necklaces can even be customized with a sticker sheet.

What you should consider: The Belle and Snow White outfit use the same bottom piece and cannot be worn simultaneously.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dressy Daisy Girls Princess Dress Costume

What you need to know: This beautiful princess-style costume features off-shoulder sleeves and a tulle (sheer-layered) skirt.

What you’ll love: This costume includes a skirt with removable butterflies pinned to it and a velvet torso with lace detailing. The dress is layered with tulle to create a ballroom style that will make any child feel like a real princess.

What you should consider: The dress has no zipper or clasp and is pull-on only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

