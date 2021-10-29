Best fall floral dress

While floral-print dresses are typically associated with spring and summer, the right pattern and style can be the perfect fit for any fall occasion.

Which fall floral dress is best?

Floral-print dresses are often associated with the spring and summer months. Flowery designs are often set on top of bright pastel colors and used on shorter dresses with short (or no) sleeves. Seldom do individuals consider this pattern for the cooler fall months. Contrary to this trend, designers are making it easier to find floral-print dresses that are suitable from September through mid-December. The three-quarter-length sleeves, warm colors and longer cut of the Anne Klein Belted Floral Print Dress make it the perfect option for cooler temperatures.

What to know before you buy a fall floral dress

Sleeve length

Depending on your preferences and where you live, your desired sleeve length may be different from those of others. For those living in northern locales, opting for a three-quarter length sleeve is ideal. Full-length sleeves can often be too warm for the fall, which is why a slightly shorter style is perfect.

If you are searching for a floral dress in a southern climate, you might still prefer short sleeves in the fall. With daily highs regularly reaching 80 degrees Fahrenheit through October and November, any kind of lengthy sleeve can feel too warm. Ultimately, consider your preferences and body temperature. For example, if you usually feel cold, longer sleeves will almost always be appropriate no matter where you reside.

Occasion

One amazing thing about floral dresses is that you can wear them for almost every occasion. This print is appropriate for work, an evening out or formal events. Before purchasing your fall floral dress, consider where you plan to wear it. If you are shopping for a specific function, ensure that the dress works well for its intended purpose.

Personal style

Whenever you are selecting any new wardrobe piece, make choices based on your preferences — not on what others say looks stylish or trendy. Fully embrace your personal style when searching for a fall floral dress. Staying true to your own look will ensure that you feel confident and happy with your purchase.

What to look for in a quality fall floral dress

Suitable for multiple occasions

Dresses are often the most expensive wardrobe item an individual can buy. When investing $100+ in a single piece, having the ability to wear it multiple times is ideal. Quality fall floral dresses are typically suitable in more than one setting. If you want a dress that you can wear to work, and then out to dinner for the evening, explore designs that fit those requirements. Find a dress that will work with different accessories in your wardrobe that you might use for different occasions.

Darker colors

Most individuals prefer to wear warmer, darker colors starting in September. Although floral prints are often paired with cooler, brighter colors, this is not always the case. Fall floral dresses utilize red, brown, yellow, dark pink, dark blue and other similar hues. This makes it easy to coordinate with other fall wardrobe items, including boots, hats, scarves and coats.

Warmth

Designers of fall floral dresses also take dipping temperatures into consideration when creating their styles. Unlike in the summer months, fall dresses need to be equipped with an extra layer of warmth. In addition to looking gorgeous, functionality is a must.

Fit

No matter the season, dresses should always feel comfortable. Some of the best designs have a wide range of sizes and are suitable for all body shapes.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall floral dress

The price of a fall floral dress can vary significantly but is most often $30-$150.

Fall floral dress FAQ

Are floral dresses appropriate for a fall wardrobe?

A. Absolutely. Floral print is surprisingly versatile and is a lovely addition to any wardrobe.

Can a dress keep you warm in fall?

A. Yes. By choosing the right dress and sleeve length, you can stay warm throughout the entire season.

What’s the best fall floral dress to buy?

Top fall floral dress

Anne Klein Belted Floral Print Dress

What you need to know: Available in sizes XXS-L, this floral-print dress provides ample coverage and style.

What you’ll love: The dress comes in an elderberry hue and is adorned with light- and dark-pink flowers. It is flattering for nearly all body shapes and is available for purchase in five sizes. Three-quarter-length sleeves and a 46-inch center-back neck to hem length provide extra coverage for chilly days.

What you should consider: The care instructions state that the dress can only be dry-cleaned.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top fall floral dress for the money

ZESICA Women’s Floral Print Long-Sleeved Dress

What you need to know: This full-length, long-sleeved maxi dress is an elegant and affordable choice for multiple occasions.

What you’ll love: Priced at $37.99, this dress is an exceptional value. It features a flattering waistline, pull-on closure and a design that can be worn almost anywhere. The dress is available in sizes S-XL, making it easy to find the proper fit.

What you should consider: Although it can be machine washed, hand-washing is recommended for the longevity of the dress.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CeCe Floral Print Ruffled Dress

What you need to know: This long-sleeved mini dress is a great choice to wear at formal fall events.

What you’ll love: This is an all-black dress with pink flowers. This design features sheer bell sleeves with ruffles at the bottom, and a tiered ruffled hem. It is machine washable and available in sizes XS-XL.

What you should consider: This dress doesn’t provide sufficient coverage for chilly fall days or evenings, so it’s best worn in areas that have warmer fall weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

