Embrace the earthy colors, layer like an expert and take on the autumn wedding season with confidence when you find the best fall wedding guest dress.

Which fall wedding guest dress is best?

There’s no denying that fall is a sought-after season when it comes to weddings. Many individuals find their weekends between mid-September and the end of November booked with family and friends’ weddings. Predictably, this brings up the task of determining what dress to wear as a guest.

You want something warm enough to be comfortable on a chilly day but lightweight enough so as not to be restrictive. If you’re looking for the perfect balance between warmth, a flattering drape and flexibility in styling, be sure to check out the Uulala Shop Lantern Sleeves Wrap Dress.

What to know before you buy a fall wedding guest dress

Location of the wedding

The outdoors are a popular spot for fall weddings, but not every couple will go the outdoorsy route for their event. Before buying a fall wedding guest dress, be sure you know where the couple has scheduled their wedding. The best fall outdoor wedding guest dresses often have long sleeves and heavier fabrics like velvet. However, something lighter may keep you comfortable for an indoor wedding with regulated temperatures.

Consider layering

While you want to look your best, sometimes the best way to ensure your comfort throughout a fall wedding is to layer. Choose your preferred wedding guest dress and find a lightweight jacket that adds to the appeal of your outfit. You can also play around with cardigans or even tights to keep you warm. The flexibility of layering allows you to stay cozy when necessary but gives you the freedom to shed layers if it gets too warm.

Dress code

Weddings behest their own dress codes. Consider what the couple wants for their event as you choose your attire. You can check the couple’s website for information on clothing preference. If you don’t find any information, base your attire on the time of the wedding. Morning and afternoon weddings tend to be more casual or semi-formal, while evening weddings are usually more formal, even as formal as black-tie.

What to look for in a quality fall wedding guest dress

Color

While you want to choose a wedding guest dress in a color that flatters you, some colors are more appropriate for fall than others. Think of the tones associated with the season, including maroon, caramels, forest greens and other deep, earthy tones. Feel free to experiment with patterns that attract you, whether a gentle floral or a bold fall print.

Comfort and fit

Weddings can last a long time. You don’t want to adjust stubborn straps, pull up necklines or yanking down hemlines throughout the event. Choose something that fits you well and flatters your body, and will be comfortable if worn for many hours. Before you commit to a fall wedding guest dress, it’s ideal to try it on. Walk around, sit and even dance in it to see how it moves on your body. This will help ensure your comfort throughout the wedding.

Versatility

While there’s nothing wrong with purchasing a wedding guest dress to wear to one event and one event only, the best wedding guest dresses are versatile enough to suit a variety of occasions. Before purchasing a fall wedding guest dress, ask yourself a few questions. Is this something you could wear to more than one wedding? Is it something you could wear to occasions other than a wedding, such as brunch or work? Do you even like this dress enough to wear it multiple times? Answers to these questions will help you narrow down the best fall wedding guest dress for you.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall wedding guest dress

The price range for fall wedding guest dresses varies depending on quality and formality. You can find a great casual wedding guest dress for under $40, while some can be as much as $300.

Fall wedding guest dress FAQ

What should I wear to an autumn wedding?

A. Fall is the time for deep floral prints and rich earthy hues. Make sure you wear something warm enough and consider adding some layers to stay cozy.

What should I avoid wearing to a fall wedding?

A. One of the most obvious fashion mistakes for a wedding guest is to match the bride in white. It’s also a good idea to avoid anything too revealing, all black, sheer in material or too casual for the occasion.

What are the best fall wedding guest dresses to buy?

Top fall wedding guest dress

Uulala Shop Lantern Sleeves Wrap Dress

What you need to know: With perfect fall colors and a flattering wrap fit, this comfortable dress is ideal for wedding guests looking to stay comfortable and chic.

What you’ll love: A fabric blend that’s 94% polyester and 6% polyamide makes this dress comfortable and machine washable. It comes in five colors that are all ideal for an autumn event. You can style this dress uniquely to fit a variety of dress codes.

What you should consider: This dress has no stretch, so be sure to choose a size that fits you best.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top fall wedding guest dress for the money

Amoretu Women Tunic Dress

What you need to know: Offering long sleeves, short sleeves and sleeveless options, this dress is an excellent base for layering and is repurposable to suit many seasons.

What you’ll love: This wedding guest dress is loose and flowy to flatter many different shapes and sizes. With an impressive 36 different style options, including distinct colors, patterns and sleeve lengths, you are sure to find something to fit your individuality.

What you should consider: Some users say the chest area of the dress is too small, and the fabric isn’t comfortable for long-term wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tommy Hilfiger Belted Pleated Fit & Flare Dress

What you need to know: This classy dress is great for anyone wanting fall wedding guest dresses with sleeves, a longer skirt and a clarified waist.

What you’ll love: With a waist-defining belt and a skirt pleated to flatter any wearer, this wedding guest dress will be a favorite for many users. It is true to size with a forgiving drape.

What you should consider: This dress is limited to only three colors and should be dry cleaned only.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

