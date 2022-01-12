Best green velvet dress

Dress down your green velvet dress with a blazer or leather jacket, or pair it with heels for an elegant look.

Which green velvet dresses are best?

Velvet dresses are soft and comfortable, but can look incredibly elegant. They come in many cuts and styles, ensuring that there is a green velvet dress out there for anyone. The one you pick depends on your preference regarding the fit, cut, sleeves and style.

Comfort and style are both big benefits to choosing a velvet dress. The Jasambac Cocktail Dress can be worn casually or dressed up for a refined, sophisticated look.

What to know before you buy a green velvet dress

Cut

Your dress’ cut will decide its fit and overall appearance, so be sure to pick something that feels comfortable and suits your sense of style. Here are some of the most common cuts for velvet dresses:

Empire waist: These dresses have a waist that falls far above the natural waistline and creates a flattering outline that helps disguise the stomach.

These dresses have a waist that falls far above the natural waistline and creates a flattering outline that helps disguise the stomach. Wrap: Wrap dresses and skirts give the illusion of being wrapped around the body, accentuating the waist and drawing attention toward the neckline. They are known as a bust-enhancing, hip-reducing and waist-reducing style.

Wrap dresses and skirts give the illusion of being wrapped around the body, accentuating the waist and drawing attention toward the neckline. They are known as a bust-enhancing, hip-reducing and waist-reducing style. Maxi dress: Maxi dresses are long and flowy, a great option for both formal and casual occasions. Their flowing style helps to accentuate curves.

Maxi dresses are long and flowy, a great option for both formal and casual occasions. Their flowing style helps to accentuate curves. A-line: These are any dresses that are narrow on top and flare out toward the hem. They help hide the heavier parts of the body while emphasizing the slimmer parts.

Sleeves

Because velvet dresses are common during the colder months, many have long or three-quarter sleeves. However, many do have short sleeves or spaghetti straps, or are off-shoulder.

Neckline

To a lesser extent than its cut, the neckline also affects the look of the dress. The most common necklines for velvet dresses are V-neck, scoop neck, boat neck and off-the-shoulder.

What to look for in a quality green velvet dress

Size

Size is important to consider when buying any type of dress, especially if you are buying online and don’t have the option to try it on first. Most velvet dresses include a detailed size chart. If possible, measure yourself before purchasing to ensure that you get the right size, as different brands can have different measurement ranges.

Length

Green velvet dresses come in a variety of lengths. Because they are most popular during winter, many are below the knee and maxi length, though there are also shorter options, such as those that fall above the knee.

Especially for those who are particularly tall or short, finding the right dress length can be difficult. Pay attention to the size chart and read reviews to see what others have experienced.

Waistline

Waistlines come in several different styles: empire, natural and dropped. Empire waistlines fall above the natural waist, natural waistlines are located at the “true waist” and dropped waistlines are cut below the hips.

How much you can expect to spend on a green velvet dress

Prices for green velvet dresses can vary from $30-$100. Prices are affected by dress lengths and cuts, and label names also can have a big influence.

Green velvet dress FAQ

What’s the best way to wash a green velvet dress?

A: Pure velvet should always be dry cleaned. Velvet blended with materials such as polyester can be machine washed in cold water or hand washed for best results. Check the tag for specific washing instructions.

What are the best occasions for wearing a green velvet dress?

A: Velvet is a popular material for the fall and winter because it is particularly warm, though it can be worn year-round. It is simple yet elegant, which makes it great for daily wear or events such as weddings, holiday parties and formal dinners.

Should I wear anything underneath my green velvet dress?

A: While velvet is a thick material and typically not see-through, wearing shorts or tights underneath your velvet dress can help you feel more comfortable if it happens to be a little short. Popular choices are yoga shorts and volleyball shorts, as these are skin-tight and unnoticable.

What’s the best green velvet dress to buy?

Top green velvet dress

Jasambac Cocktail Dress

What you need to know: This dress is thick, soft and stretchy, making it great for spring, fall or winter.

What you’ll love: It’s made for any body type, helping to hide the tummy thanks to its slim high waist and high-low hem. The foldover off-the-shoulder sleeves and flared swing give it an elegant look. Pockets are a bonus.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the dress sizes run smaller than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top green velvet dress for the money

Gobles Long Sleeve Party Dress

What you need to know: The velvet material gives this mini dress a soft and comfortable fit.

What you’ll love: This dress features a low-cut neckline, long sleeves, and a short length to give it a tight, elegant look. It can easily be dressed up or down, making it perfect for any occasion.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the dress was far shorter than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Guberry Ruched Cocktail Party Dress

What you need to know: This form-fitting dress is simple yet flattering, ideal for multiple occasions.

What you’ll love: Made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, this dress is lightweight and stretchy. The design features long sleeves, a wrap V-neck and wrapped hem with a ruched side that helps accentuate curves in all the right places.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the dress was too short in the front and rode up when they walked.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

