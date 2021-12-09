Best pink dress

Which pink dresses are best?

Whether you want to make a statement or prefer something understated, a pink dress can find a home in any wardrobe. However, finding the right pink dress isn’t always easy, with many options available.

Learning more about pink dresses and checking out some recommendations will help you make your purchase. If you’re looking for a casual yet stylish pink dress, the Nautica Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress is the top pick.

What to know before you buy a pink dress

Types of pink dress

You might know what color dress you want, but this only narrows down your options a little, as many types and styles of pink dresses are available. These are some of the most popular options, but it’s by no means an extensive list.

Maxi dresses are long floor-length dresses. While the term maxi dress originally referred to summery casual dresses, it’s now often used to refer to any full-length dress, from casual to formal.

Shirt and sweater dresses are cut like shirts, T-shirts, polos or sweaters but are long enough to be worn as dresses. These are popular for casual everyday wear as they look effortless and are easy to pair with a range of accessories, jackets and shoes.

are cut like shirts, T-shirts, polos or sweaters but are long enough to be worn as dresses. These are popular for casual everyday wear as they look effortless and are easy to pair with a range of accessories, jackets and shoes. Camisole dresses have thin camisole straps and are generally lightweight for summer wear. They’re sometimes referred to as sundresses.

Fit and flare dresses fit at the waist and flare out from there, while shift dresses hang down from the shoulder for a less defined silhouette.

Wrap dresses wrap overlap at the front and tie at the back or side, giving wearers more control over the fit. They generally have a plunging V-neck design.

Sizing

Some pink dresses are labeled with standard numerical dress sizes, while others come in small, medium, large, etc. Either way, sizes can vary widely by brand, so you should always consult the size chart before buying a dress online, to avoid the hassle of returning it for a different size. Some brands offer inclusive sizing, ideally going up to a 30 or equivalent.

What to look for in a quality pink dress

Shade

You’re looking for a pink dress, but what shade? For instance, there’s a huge difference between pale baby pink and bright bubblegum pink. Paler shades or dark yet dusky pinks are generally more understated than bold, bright pinks.

Embellishment

Some pink dresses have embellishments, such as sequins, lace trim, ribbons or embroidery.

Material

Natural materials, such as cotton, linen and bamboo, are great if you want a breathable dress that’s comfortable to wear year-round. However, many dresses are made from polyester and other synthetic materials because they’re cheap, quick-drying and somewhat wrinkle-resistant.

How much you can expect to spend on a pink dress

Although pink dresses from top designers can cost several thousand dollars, you wouldn’t expect to pay more than $200 for a decent off-the-rack pink dress. In fact, the majority cost $10-$100.

Pink dress FAQ

Is pink a good color to wear?

A. No color is inherently good or bad to wear. It’s all about your personal preferences. Pink sometimes gets criticized for being hyper-feminine, but what’s wrong with being feminine? Historically, pink was actually considered a masculine color as late as the early 1900s. If you like pink and the way you look in it, it’s a great color for you to wear.

How can I style a pink dress?

A. It can be tough to decide how to style and accessorize a pink dress, especially if you don’t want it to look too conservative. Style a bright pink dress with black accessories, such as thick black tights and a black coat for a contemporary look. To add some edge to your pink dress, wear it with a motorcycle jacket and chunky black boots. If you want to go for an all-pink look, combine different shades of pink to mix things up, such as a pale pink dress with a dusky pink jacket. Gold jewelry looks great with deep pink tones, while silver jewelry suits pale pink tones.

What are the best pink dresses to buy?

Top pink dress

Nautica Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress

What you need to know: This is an easy-to-wear polo dress that’s available in two different shades of pink.

What you’ll love: This dress is 96% cotton with a bit of elastane for stretch. You can choose between a pale pink and a darker pink and sizes from X-small to XX-large. It’s machine washable and dries quickly.

What you should consider: Some buyers would prefer it if it had pockets to add to its practicality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pink dress for the money

Lark & Ro Florence Puff Half Sleeve Empire Waist Fit and Flare Dress

What you need to know: This affordable dress comes in a striking hot pink hue.

What you’ll love: It’s cut nicely with a high waistline that’s fitted just below the bust then flares out. The puffed sleeves add to the style of the dress.

What you should consider: The sizes run slightly small, so order one size larger than you normally wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ever-Pretty Women’s Plus Size A-Line Maxi Dress

What you need to know: This is a stunning semi-formal, plus-size maxi dress in a gorgeous blush pink color.

What you’ll love: The upper half of the dress is made from lace to give it an elegant look. The skirt is beautifully floaty. It’s available in sizes up to 26.

What you should consider: The skirt needs steaming or ironing to avoid wrinkles, so the dress looks its best.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

