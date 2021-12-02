Best red puff-sleeve dress

“Cottagecore” is a trend inspired by princess-style fashion and often pertains to flowing dresses, puff sleeves and rustic accessories.

Which red puff-sleeve dress is best?

Puff sleeves were reintroduced to fashion in 2018 and have been increasing in popularity since. From the streets to the runways, everyone is rocking the puff-sleeve look. Exlura’s Womens Square Neck Dress combines the vibrant color with dramatic sleeves to make a casual above-the-knee dress. This outfit is a classic you can enhance with any necklace or headpiece.

What to know before you buy a red puff-sleeve dress

Red is associated with passion and when paired with the classy puff-sleeve style, you have a look that is fit for work as well as a night on the town. Puff-sleeve dresses are ideal for people with pear-shaped bodies, although the dresses can flatter any body shape if styled correctly.

Red

Red is bright, so it can take some skill to pull off wearing it. Wearing red all over is a bold statement some fashion experts applaud, while others criticize. To tone down a red look, pair it with neutral-colored accessories. Black accents also are good choices for muting a red outfit.

Dress length

Puff-sleeve dresses can reach just past your fingertips or sweep the ground in a floor-length style. Shorter puff-sleeve dresses typically are more casual, while long dresses are more appropriate for formal events. Remember that puff sleeves add a touch of formality that can give off an elegant vibe.

Puff sleeves

Puff sleeves, also known as balloon sleeves, come in varying billowy sizes. Some are exaggerated and wide, while others have more subtle shapes. They can be short sleeved, three-quarter sleeved or long sleeved. Some puff sleeves are versatile and can be worn both on and off the shoulder.

What to look for in a quality red puff-sleeve dress

The puff sleeves and red shade are sure to draw attention, so you’re going to want to be confident when there are eyes on you. For this reason, the dress should be comfortable, the detailing should be flattering and it should be sized correctly.

Material

Polyester blends are lightweight and thin, often stretchy and comfortable to wear. Most polyester fabrics do not wrinkle, fade or shrink in the wash, making them popular in the clothing industry. Unless you are on the prowl for a dress that is specifically a different kind of fabric, polyester is the safest choice.

Details

A red puff-sleeve dress doesn’t need many details, since the bright color and dramatic sleeves are already bold. However, a dazzling puff-sleeve dress may have added character with a bodice-style top or a ruffled hemline.

Sizing

Large puff sleeves make an oversized dress look even larger. Clothing manufacturers that care about their customers know this and usually have a guide to help you determine your correct size. Be vigilant in determining what size will best fit your body shape by looking at the company sizing guide and what other reviewers have said.

How much you can expect to spend on a red puff-sleeve dress

Casual red puff-sleeve dresses cost $25-$50, but cocktail dresses are priced much higher.

Red puff-sleeve dress FAQ

What body type do puff sleeves look best on?

A. Puff sleeves can be flattering on any body type. However, they look best on people with pear body shapes since puff sleeves create an illusion of having wider shoulders, thereby creating an hourglass shape.

When can you wear a red dress?

A. Red dresses are acceptable for both casual and formal occasions. The only place where a red dress may not be suitable is at work, although a dark pattern and longer hemline can make it more appropriate.

What’s the best red puff-sleeve dress to buy?

Top red puff-sleeve dress

Exlura Womens Square Neck Dress

What you need to know: This is a casual A-line style dress with long puff sleeves.

What you’ll love: This red puff-sleeve dress is made for comfort with polyester material and a zipper. There is a ruching on the back and the sleeves are cuffed with elastic.

What you should consider: It is not a mini dress as advertised and is closer to being knee length.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top red puff-sleeve dress for the money

Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress

What you need to know: This is a red tunic dress with small white polka dots that falls just above the knee.

What you’ll love: It is made with 100% Dacron polyester, which is hypoallergenic and non-absorbent. This dress is lightweight for the summer and can be layered with leggings and scarves for the winter.

What you should consider: It is recommended hand-wash only, although you can machine wash in cold water on delicate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PrettyGarden Women’s Summer Casual Boho Dress

What you need to know: This wine-red midi dress has a vintage boho style fit for the spring, summer and fall months.

What you’ll love: This dress is made with polyester and spandex, making it stretchy and lightweight. The short puff sleeves are fastened with elastic cuffs and lined with ruffles.

What you should consider: This dress is hand-wash only and should be hung to dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Gwen Swanson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.