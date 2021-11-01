Best Dorothy costume for adults

If you have light hair and don’t feel like wearing a brown wig, let people know that Dorothy was originally going to be a blonde.

Which Dorothy costume for adults is best?

If you’re set on donning the iconic gingham blue-and-white dress of Dorothy, you need to do it right. Aside from the dress with authentic details, you need a white cap-sleeved shirt, folded white socks, shining kitten heels, ribbon-clad pigtails and a wicker basket with a little stuffed Toto.

A top choice to get you started is the Dorothy Costume for Adults by Rubie’s Store. It’s both inexpensive and high quality.

What to know before you buy a Dorothy costume for adults

Included items

When you buy the best Dorothy “Wizard of Oz” costume for adults, expect it to include her knee-length blue-and-white checkered dress with the white shirt sewn in. Some companies include her matching blue hair bows.

Dorothy’s blue socks, shoes and other accessories are sold separately. If you don’t already have long brown hair, you might want to pick up a brown costume wig as a finishing touch.

Dorothy makeup

You can go traditional or glam with the makeup as you create your Dorothy Halloween costume. The traditional Dorothy “Wizard of Oz” costume is very natural. It includes light makeup with blush, a thin line of eyeliner on your upper lid, mascara and a red lip stain that looks as though it could be your natural lip pigment.

The glam Dorothy costume look includes bright red lipstick, blue eyeshadow, false eyelashes, blush, contour, bronzer and highlights that make your face pop. No matter which look you choose, everyone will know who you are as long as you have the other parts of the costume down.

Traditional vs. sexy

Since you’re dressing up, you might as well have fun. The best adult Dorothy costume can be traditional or sexy.

If you want to go for a traditional Dorothy Halloween costume, get a dress that lands at or around the knee. The shirt will have a cap sleeve that lands at the upper arm and the slippers will be flat or a short kitten heel.

However, if you want to create a sexy adult Dorothy costume, go for a short dress, high heels and glam makeup.

What to look for in a quality Dorothy costume for adults

Dorothy costume details

While you might be able to get away with a light-blue dress, pigtails and sparkling flats, those items aren’t exactly right if you’re aiming to have the best Dorothy costume for adults.

For accuracy, you need a gingham blue-and-white overall dress with two buttons placed just below the bustline, a puff-sleeve shirt with the matching checkered print lining the sleeve and collar. The hair bows and socks will be blue and the shoes will be red- or silver-sequin kitten heels with a bow across the toes. Keep in mind that socks and shoes are sold separately.

Accessories

If you want to add even more to your Dorothy costume, pick up a tan wicker basket with a stuffed black or brown terrier as Toto. To go further with the best Dorothy costume for adults, have friends dress up as the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion.

Sizing

Many Dorothy Halloween costumes can be found in sizes S through L, but the best Dorothy “Wizard of Oz” costume for adults is available in sizes XS through XL. If you want a size up to 6XL, you need to go for a plus-size Dorothy costume, which is also a beautiful product.

How much you can expect to spend on a Dorothy costume for adults

No matter what size you get, expect to spend $50-$80 for the best Dorothy costume for adults. If you want to add the extra accessories, expect to spend an additional $50-$80.

Dorothy costume for adults FAQ

How can you make your Dorothy Halloween costume warmer?

A. If you want to wear the best Dorothy costume for adults on a cold night, try thick, skin-colored tights and a little white cardigan.

What color are Dorothy’s magical slippers?

A. In the book, Dorothy’s slippers were silver. In the film, she wore red ruby slippers.

What’s the best Dorothy costume for adults to buy?

Top Dorothy costume for adults

Dorothy Costume for Adults — Rubie’s Store

What you need to know: This is the best Dorothy “Wizard of Oz” costume with a traditional look and feel.

What you’ll love: It’s a knee-length blue-and-white checkered dress with a ruffle hemline that includes a built-in petticoat. It features buttons below the bustline, checkered detailing around the neck and arms and includes hair ribbons. It is available in sizes S to XL.

What you should consider: You will need to stay on top of the stock of this item, as it tends to sell out fast each time it is restocked.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Dorothy costume for adults for the money

Dorothy Costume for Adults — KidCostumes

What you need to know: It’s a traditional Dorothy Halloween costume that features authentic detailing and a longer hemline.

What you’ll love: It’s a blue-and-white checkered dress that boasts delicate lace lining at the hem and it lands at the knee. It has built-in straps that secure at the bodice and has two buttons just below the bustline. Available sizes range from S to L.

What you should consider: It would be great if the brand extended sizing to be a little more inclusive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sequin Dorothy Costume for Adults — Rubie’s Store

What you need to know: It’s a sexy yet sweet adult Dorothy costume that would go perfectly with a pair of high heels and ultra-glam makeup.

What you’ll love: It comes with two hair ribbons and a short, corset-style sequined dress with a lace hem and a silky cap sleeve built-in top. It’s available in sizes XS to L.

What you should consider: It runs a bit short, so you should pay close attention to the sizing chart before you buy it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

