Best kids clown costume

Which kids clown costumes are best?

What most clowns have in common is that they wear outrageous costumes and elaborate makeup. The earliest clowns were called jesters, and they dressed up in flashy colors with wild patterns to draw interest and identify themselves as clowns for nobles and monarchs.

Some jesters performed for the common folk at town markets, fairs and festivals. They became today’s clowns. If you are looking for a clown costume for a child under four, take a look at the Rubie’s Kids Clown Costume. It is a red, yellow and blue jumpsuit with pom-poms, ruffles, polka dots, suspenders and a wacky hat.

What to know before you buy a kids clown costume

Sizes

There are no standardized sizes in kids’ costumes. One manufacturer says the costume fits Infants, and another says the very same costume fits Toddlers. What one calls large, another calls medium. Avoid these problems by not using the sizes your child wears in regular clothing. Instead, take the child’s age, height and weight into account before buying a kid’s clown costume.

Age: Age is one of the factors that will get you to the right size dinosaur costume. Parents know there are huge differences in the sizes and shapes of kids the same age and know not to buy clothing of any kind solely by the age suggested by the manufacturer.

Age is one of the factors that will get you to the right size dinosaur costume. Parents know there are huge differences in the sizes and shapes of kids the same age and know not to buy clothing of any kind solely by the age suggested by the manufacturer. Weight: This is another important consideration, especially when it comes to full-body costumes. Kids that weigh the same can be shaped very differently. Some are tall and thin and the others are shorter and wider.

This is another important consideration, especially when it comes to full-body costumes. Kids that weigh the same can be shaped very differently. Some are tall and thin and the others are shorter and wider. Height: Height is related to both age and weight. One 70-pound child can be as much as a foot taller or shorter than what is considered average.

What to look for in a quality kids clown costume

Several key areas make a big difference in clown costumes. One thing most of them have in common is the features are oversized. This is essential for a good clown costume.

Noses

Big noses are the focal point of many clown faces. Look for masks with big noses or clown costumes that leave the choice of false noses to you. The classic clown nose is big, round and bright red. Wide noses, big noses, and crooked noses are all great visual attention getters. So are big and oddly shaped ears.

Wigs

A great clown wig has big hair colored wildly and cut outrageously frizzy, floppy or spiky. Red and rainbow are the two classic color choices of clown wigs.

Hats

Top hats, derby hats, and mad hatter hats are all brightly colored, and most are oversized. Hats should be silly. Kids who want a different hat for their clown costume might choose a wacky party hat with an umbrella with a headband or one that looks like a roast turkey. Encourage your child’s imagination to think of a hat that looks like something other than a hat.

Shoes

The classic clown shoe is ridiculously long, floppy and has wild colors with zany patterns. Most are cloth or polyester and soft. The downside of big floppy shoes is that they are hard to walk in. Some clown costumes get around this by including the top of a “shoe,” worn over your child’s own shoe. This presents the appearance of crazy shoes without clumsiness.

Colors

When it comes to clown costumes, the wilder the colors, the better. Wild patterns are another essential, so mix plaids with stripes, checks and polka dots for a wild look that will draw smiles.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids clown costume

Most clown costumes for kids cost $20-$40. Some sell for as much as $60, and these tend to be more elaborate costumes with more pieces.

Kids clown costume FAQ

Do other kids think a kid who wears a clown costume is supposed to be funny?

A. Most clowns don’t even speak. The idea behind wearing a clown costume is to dress foolishly, wildly and outrageously. Think of a clown costume as a wearable work of art.

How should a clown costume fit my child?

A. Most clown costumes will be baggy and oversized, but not all. As oversize features and clothing are essentials, you will be better off with a too-big clown costume than one that is too little.

What are the best kids clown costumes to buy?

Top kids clown costume

Rubie’s Kids Clown Costume

What you need to know: This little jumpsuit is colorful fun for infants and toddlers.

What you’ll love: This kid’s clown costume has a blue top with a big yellow pom-pom, red-striped bottoms with attached yellow suspenders trimmed in red, blue booties with yellow pom-poms and a red and blue hat. This outfit is 100% polyester and machine washable.

What you should consider: Some customers report this kid’s clown costume runs smaller than they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids clown costume for the money

Forum Novelties Hoopy the Clown Novelty Costume

What you need to know: From head to toe, this classic clown costume will make you the laugh of the party.

What you’ll love: Start with a loud yellow and red striped shirt with an attached polka dot tie. Add a pair of red paints with blue and yellow dots, red suspenders and a huge waist kept open with an oversized flexi-hoop. Top it off with a silly top hat, and then add your personal touches.

What you should consider: Start with this costume and add your personal touches, like a wild wig, a fun nose and big clown shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spooktacular Creations Scary Clown Costume

What you need to know: Combine the humor of a clown with a touch of the sinister for a really different clown, the Evil Jester.

What you’ll love: This kid’s clown costume includes pants, tunic, belt, hood with full face mask and a psycho cane with a miniature evil jester skull. The jumpsuit is unisex polyester, and the full head mask is vinyl. This costume comes in sizes for kids from 5 to 14-years-old.

What you should consider: This kid’s clown costume must be hand washed and does not include clown gloves or clown shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.