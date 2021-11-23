Best kitchen Christmas decor

When shopping for decorations, you can find purely decorative items and those that have practical use in your kitchen. Think about combining items from both categories to maximize space.

Which kitchen Christmas decor is best?

The kitchen is often the center of many Christmas activities in the home. If you want to add some cheer to your kitchen and search for Christmas kitchen decoration ideas, there are plenty of ways to up your decor game this year. From cabinet bows to decorative towels, there are many items from which to choose. You should consider decor location, size and if you prefer practical versus purely decorative items that can help you select the best items for your space.

If you are looking for kitchen cabinet Christmas decorations, the lakesideLTDexpress 4-Pc Cabinet Bows are a festive addition to any space.

What to know before you buy kitchen Christmas decor

Decor location

You can easily transform your kitchen into a festive space by picking a few key spots to decorate. Counters are a great place to put out kitchen-themed Christmas figurines and decorated tiered trays. Cabinets and appliances have decorations especially for them, like bows and handle covers. If you have a table in your kitchen, choose a holiday centerpiece to place on it. You can also put out practical items, like decorative burner covers.

Decor size

For some kitchen Christmas decor, like cabinet decorations, you’ll need to be conscious of the size parameters of the items you are considering. Use a tape measure to take the dimensions of your cabinets in advance, so they’ll be handy as you shop. If you’re going to place items under your hanging cabinets, be sure to consider the height of that space. You don’t want to be disappointed with decorations that don’t fit. Do the same for items you plan to place on top of your cabinets. Be sure there is enough space between the tops of the cabinets and the ceiling.

Practical vs. decorative items

When shopping for decorations, you can find purely decorative items and those that have practical use in your kitchen. Think about combining items from both categories to maximize space. You can replace some of your everyday kitchen items, like floor mats and burner covers, with Christmas ones. This way, you’ll add some Christmas cheer without losing room in your kitchen.

What to look for in quality kitchen Christmas decor

Cabinet decorations

Decorating your cabinets might not be the most obvious choice in kitchen decor but can transform your space all on its own. Two of the most popular options are bows and wreaths hanging from ribbons. The bows will make your cabinets look like a Christmas present and come in various colors and patterns. While some wreaths are made especially for use on cabinets, it is easy to DIY smaller wreaths for the same purpose.

Handle covers

Decorating the handles on your appliances is a fun way to add some cheer to your kitchen. Handle covers come in simple fabric patterns or are shaped as fun Christmas characters. You can find patterns of Christmas plaid or a cover mimicking a Santa suit. As for characters, there are gnomes, snowmen, Santa and reindeer.

Kitchen items

If you’d like some functional Christmas decor, look for burner covers, salt and pepper shakers, spoon rests and other practical items decorated for the holiday. Keep in mind many of these items are hand-painted, and you must wash them by hand. If you’d like some Christmas towels, there is a wide variety, from those with elegant patterns to those with funny phrases. You can also find cute Christmas mats to keep your feet off the cold winter floors.

Figurines

Try adding a few Christmas figurines to your decorations. While these don’t have to be meant exclusively for the kitchen, keeping them away from hot stoves or faucets is best. Window sills, cabinet corners or breakfast bars are all great spots for these.

Three-tier trays

In the past few years, filling a three-tier tray with small holiday items has become a popular way to decorate. You can sometimes find these prefilled items, but it is more common to purchase a tray and fill it yourself. For the perfect kitchen display, you can mix in decor items with food items, like hot chocolate or candy canes.

How much you can expect to spend on kitchen Christmas decor

You can expect to spend about $15-$40 on most kitchen Christmas decor. Higher-end items, like quality Santa figures, could cost you as much as $100.

Kitchen Christmas decor FAQ

Which spots in the kitchen should you avoid placing decor?

A. Avoid placing any of your flammable decorations near sources of heat, like your stovetop. Also, be sure to keep some items away from spots where they might come in contact with moisture, popping grease or food messes.

Do you need to clean decorations before you store them?

A. It is always best to clean your decor before storing it until next Christmas. Wipe down any figurines, run appropriate textiles through your washing machine and clean any food waste off practical kitchen items like burner covers.

What’s the best kitchen Christmas decor to buy?

Top kitchen Christmas decor

lakesideLTDexpress 4-Pc Cabinet Bows

What you need to know: These bows will make your kitchen cabinets look like a cheery Christmas present.

What you’ll love: This set comes with four cabinet bows in either red or green. The large 9-inch bows are simple to secure around your cabinets with the attached hook-and-loop straps. The bows fit cabinets from 2 feet, 4.75 inches to 3 feet, 1.625 inches long.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported needing to iron the bows before displaying them.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top kitchen Christmas decor for the money

JOYIN Store 7 Pieces Christmas Kitchen Appliance Handle Covers

What you need to know: These handle covers will add some Christmas cheer to your appliances.

What you’ll love: This set comes with seven appliance handle covers and one Christmas towel. They feature Santa Claus, reindeer and snowmen. The flexible fabric makes them easy to fit your appliance’s handles, and you can throw them in the wash to clean.

What you should consider: There have been rare reports of orders arriving without the hand towel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kurt Adler Fabriche Christmas Chef Santa

What you need to know: This happy Santa chef is the perfect decor for your kitchen.

What you’ll love: Santa showing off his Christmas cookies might inspire you to make some of your own. This Santa wears a holiday chef’s apron and hat and holds a garland of his baked treats. The Santa figure is 12 inches tall.

What you should consider: You’ll have to be careful not to place this Santa near any source of heat or moisture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Kohl’s and Macy’s

