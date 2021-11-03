Best onesie for Christmas

Many Christmas onesies are available in sizes for infants through adults, which makes them a fun choice for family Christmas photo shoots.

Which onesies for Christmas are best?

If you’re counting down the days until Christmas, you might as well look as festive as you feel by wearing a Christmas onesie.

Christmas onesies are known for their charming winter prints and cozy designs. Some styles have hoods and pockets, while others have convenient features like removable feet or rear zippers to make bathroom trips easier. There are plenty of Christmas onesies that take cute to the next level with seasonally inspired details like ears or antlers, too.

If you’re in the market for something festive, take a look at our buying guide on Christmas onesies. We’re sharing everything you need to know, plus we’re including a few of our favorites. Our top choice, the PajamaGram Women’s Hoodie Footie Onesie, is much-loved for its roomy fit and marshmallow-soft fleece.

What to know before you buy onesies for Christmas

Size

Christmas onesies are available in sizes for kids and adults. Those for kids are available in infant, toddler, little kid, and big kid sizes. Some Christmas onesies come in extended sizes for kids as well.

Adult sizing for Christmas onesies is a bit of a mixed bag. Some styles are available in women’s and men’s sizes, whereas others are one-size-fits-all. There are also unisex adult onesies whose sizing is based on measurements, in which case you need to refer to a chart to find your size.

Materials

Fleece reigns supreme as the favorite material for Christmas onesies. It’s ultra-soft and is ideal for cold weather wear. However, fleece can make you sweat.

Other materials for Christmas onesies include flannel, microfiber, and polyester blends. Flannel is soft, warm, and breathable, though it may shrink or fade. Microfiber and polyester blends are soft and hold up well in the wash, though they’re prone to pilling or thinning.

What to look for in quality onesies for Christmas

Feet

Christmas onesies with feet, also referred to as footies, are popular for wearers looking for head-to-toe coziness. A few styles have removable feet by way of zipper closures. However, these zippers tend to have rough edges in poorly-made Christmas onesies, so it’s best to check this detail before finalizing your purchase.

Hood

Quite a few Christmas onesies have hoods for added warmth and coziness. Some styles have removable hoods that are attached by snaps or zippers. While hoods remain popular, some wearers feel they’re a bit bulky and get in the way when lounging.

Designs

As far as designs go, the sky’s the limit. Some onesie styles feature festive prints and patterns celebrating the season, while others stick to traditional designs like plaid flannel or green and red color blocking. One of the trendier design details of recent years is ears or antlers on hoods.

How much you can expect to spend on onesies for Christmas

Basic Christmas onesies cost $30 and below, though they’re mostly for kids and toddlers. There are a wide variety of adult styles to be found in the $30 to $50 range. The most expensive Christmas onesies featuring premium materials and elaborate designs cost as much as $50 to $100.

Onesies for Christmas FAQ

Q. What’s the best way to wash Christmas onesies?

A. Most Christmas onesies are machine-washable, and it’s recommended to use gentle detergents when they’re made of fleece or microfiber. Only some Christmas onesies are dryer-safe, and the rest should be hung to dry.

Q. Is it possible to repair a zipper on a Christmas onesie?

A. If the zipper pull has slipped off the track, some maneuvering can coax it back on the zipper. Zippers in disrepair can be removed and replaced; however, you may experience challenges finding zippers that are long enough to fit the garment.

What are the best onesies for Christmas to buy?

Top onesie for Christmas

PajamaGram Women’s Hoodie Footie Onesie

Our take: An updated design of a best-selling onesie that fits better and is far more comfortable.

What we like: Made with soft fleece. Zip-off feet feature non-slip detail on the soles. Sizing is relaxed in all the right places, allowing for free movement. Well-made and washes well.

What we dislike: Finding the right size can be somewhat challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top onesie for Christmas for the money

Forever Lazy Adult Footed Onesie

Our take: Smart option if you’re looking for an affordable onesie that doesn’t compromise on quality.

What we like: Extremely spacious as a unisex design. Consumers rave about the convenience of the zipper drop seat. Hood is quite large and cozy. Available in over 20 prints and designs for Christmas and off-season.

What we dislike: Some consumers felt the fleece was much thinner than they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Just Love Adult Onesie Pajamas

Our take: As one of the better-fitting options on the market, it’s easily a crowd favorite.

What we like: Much thicker and warmer than other onesies. Even as a unisex design, it runs fairly true to size. Features smooth flatlock seams to eliminate chafing. Great to wear on colder days.

What we dislike: Unlike other Christmas onesies, this design lacks footies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.