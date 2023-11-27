We’ve found the products that’ll let you decorate just like Jill Biden’s gorgeous White House holiday get-up

Step into the enchanting world of holiday decor with our comprehensive buying guide, designed to help you effortlessly recreate the elegance and charm of First Lady Jill Biden’s White House holiday decorations in your own home, all within a budget-friendly range. Embrace your inner child and embark on a journey to experience the magic, wonder, and joy of the season, just as the First Lady aims to achieve with the White House’s holiday display.

From festive ornaments to radiant lights, we’ll help you find all the products you need to ensure that your space exudes the warmth and festive spirit of the holidays without breaking the bank. Let the decorating festivities begin!

Candy Christmas Decorations

The flavorsome delights of holiday candy and sweet treats grace both the East Wing Lobby and East Colonnade, creating a festive atmosphere that brings to mind the delicious tastes of the season for children and families. Recreate the look with these outdoor decorations from Amazon.

SAND MINE Countdown to Christmas Wooden LED Lighted Advent Calendar

In the East Room, the cheerful excitement for the holidays takes center stage, marked by a large White House-shaped advent calendars that diligently counts down the days until Christmas. This counter- and console-table-friendly is a gorgeous-looking and much more affordable alternative to recreate the look.

Fraser Hill Farm Nutcracker King

The Cross Hall between the East Room and the State Dining Room includes a lifesize nutcracker that guards a window. This 60-inch tall resin nutcracker decoration will help add a touch of holiday spirit to your decor at home.

Christmas Decorations Large Red Transparent Joy Box

In the East Room, you’ll find a set of four wooden toy blocks stacked together, counting down the days until Christmas. These oversized transparent blocks spell out “Joy” and cost just slightly over $20, offering an affordable way to recreate the same festive look at home.

White 8-inch Christmas Ornament

The Blue Room features multiple towering frosted Christmas trees that are adorned with gorgeous oversized white ornaments. These 7-inch shatterproof ornaments combine the beauty and luster of real glass with the unbreakable practicality of plastic.

Large 6-inch Christmas Ball Ornaments

We also noticed a plethora of sparkly-gorgeous ornaments hanging from several White House holiday trees. Consider this option from Jorysics that feature a 6-inch diameter and are sure to create a warm and festive atmosphere in your home.

Prextex Large Artificial Snow Roll

Transform your home into a winter wonderland with our artificial snow roll, a must-have for crafting a White House-inspired Christmas display. This enchanting roll effortlessly blankets your surroundings in a glistening layer of snow, bringing the magic of the season right to your doorstep.

Prextex Winter Textured Snow Spray (2-Pack)

Create a winter wonderland effortlessly with Prextex’s texturized snow spray. It comes in handy for decorating trees, wreaths, centerpieces, and more. Our test team found the product to be an easy-to-use, long-lasting, no-mess solution for a wide range of winter decorations. Recommended for indoor use only, this environmentally friendly fake snow spray is perfect for achieving a snowy look on your Christmas tree, village, and various holiday decorations, making it a great addition to your winter-themed decor.

Puleo International 7.5 Foot Pre-Lit Fraser Fir Artificial Tree

The official White House Christmas tree, an impressive 18.5-foot-tall Fraser fir, resides in the Blue Room. Its considerable height required the temporary removal of the chandelier in that room by the White House staff. Puleo International sells a slim, but tall and sturdy pre-lit artificial tree that comes in heights ranging from 4.5 to 10 feet. Lucky for you they are currently 51% off for Cyber Monday.

PREXTEX Christmas Lights (20 Feet, 100 Lights)

Light up your home with the sophistication and radiance of PREXTEX’s 20 Feet Clear Lights – an essential choice for capturing the spirit of The White House in your own home. The warm string lights are perfect for holiday decor, weddings, and are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Factory Direct Craft Gold Metal Swirl Wood Star Ornaments (Set of 6)

Gracing the inaugural Christmas tree within the White House are wooden Gold Star ornaments, intricately engraved with the names of fallen service members. This poignant Gold Star tree stands as a tribute to the brave individuals of our nation’s military who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to the families who continue to uphold their legacies. This set of six gold, metal-swirl wood ornaments can echo a similar spirit of honor and remembrance, allowing you to pay homage to the troops in your own home.

Valery Madelyn Pre-Lit Christmas Garland

Illuminate your holiday display with the Valery Madelyn Pre-Lit Christmas Garland featuring an original design that combines gilded wonders and frost-kissed elegance in white and gold. This 9-foot garland boasts an abundance of accessories, including poinsettias, ribbons, ornaments, berries, and more, creating a classic and delightful festive atmosphere that looks nearly as stunning as the garland you’d find throughout the White House halls

The automatic switch with 8 lighting effects, versatile use indoors and outdoors, and waterproof design make it a convenient and visually appealing addition to your holiday decor, perfect for walls, fireplace mantels, windows, and as a centerpiece on tabletops.

ABOOFAN Golden Christmas Star Tree Topper

The White House library honors the tradition of bedtime stories with golden moons and shimmering stars dangling overhead. Consider shopping this affordable Christmas tree topper at Amazon that glistens in gold and is sure to help make your tree stand out this holiday season.

Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Single Wick Candle

According to a White House press release, the dining room hosts an oversized gingerbread house made with 40 sheets each of sugar cookie dough and gingerbread dough, along with 90 pounds of pastillage (a cake decorating paste), 30 pounds of chocolate, and 50 pounds of royal icing. Recreate the aroma at home with the Christmas Cookie Scented Candle, featuring vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, butter, and sugar notes—providing over 110 hours of burn time.

Ilie Wood Menorah

Displayed in the Cross Hall, which connects the State Dining Room and the East Room, the official White House Menorah crafted in 2021 by the White House Executive Residence Carpentry Shop is a testament to tradition. The Illie Wood Menorah from LuLu and Georgia will give you a similar effect and will surely help add an artisanal touch to the festive season. Handmade and featuring a unique shape and rich finish that highlights the natural grain of the 90% Mango Wood and 10% Brass construction, this menorah is a warm addition to any tabletop or windowsill.

Candy Theme Stacked Ornament Statue

Candy ornaments and statues are a consistent theme throughout the White House’s holiday display. We are obsessed with this Candy Theme Stacked Ornament Statue and truly want to eat it. It is all handmade from regular Christmas tree ornaments and the base is weighed down, making it safe to use outside.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brandon Carte writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.