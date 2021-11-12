Cashmere can only be collected in the spring, which also affects the price of this beautiful material. It takes up to five goats to collect enough wool for an average sweater.

Which cashmere loungewear is best?

Soft, lightweight and incredibly warm, cashmere products are coveted and known for their quality. Cashmere loungewear can make cold winter months feel more bearable. It’s an excellent investment, and with proper care, cashmere garments can last for many cold seasons. If you’re looking for the best cashmere loungewear to add to your fall collection, the Le Ore Palermo Cashmere Wide Leg Pant and matching Le Ore Palermo Cashmere Crew Neck are a great choice.

What to know before you buy cashmere loungewear

What is cashmere?

Cashmere is one of the softest fibers in the world that comes from a particular type of goat. It has been used for centuries to make luxuriously warm sweaters, shawls and scarves. The limited supply of cashmere undercoat used to create the fiber and the intricate, delicate process of producing it explains the high price point.

100% cashmere

Check the label to make sure the item you’re buying is 100% cashmere and doesn’t have any other fibers added. This precaution especially applies when the price seems too good to be true — it usually is.

Check the ply

Cashmere can be woven with a different ply of fiber, which refers to the number of threads twisted together to make the yarn. Single ply is the lightest but might be less durable and warm. Two-ply is the most popular choice, while three- and four-ply can create the most coziness.

Know the grade

Cashmere comes in three grades: from A to C, with grade A being the best quality. The grading system refers to the thickness and the length of the fibers, both of which significantly affect the overall quality of the finished garment. Look for A grade cashmere — trustworthy brands should have it listed on the label.

What to look for in quality cashmere loungewear

Design

Cashmere loungewear comes in many beautiful designs and styles. Tank tops, hoodies, classic crewnecks, shorts and pants are all available. Choose a style that reflects your needs.

Classic colors

Cashmere loungewear is not a one-season purchase. With necessary care and love, it will last for years. If you like to express yourself with bright colors, an electric pink pant or purple turtleneck may be just the ticket. If you generally prefer more subtle, natural hues, don’t let today’s color trends sway you and choose a shade that will stay in style for decades.

Softness

The best way to tell if cashmere loungewear is of good quality is to touch it. The best garments are some of the softest things you’ve ever touched, while also feeling warm and very light. Try gently pulling on the cashmere: if it springs back to shape, it’s a high caliber.

How much you can expect to spend on cashmere loungewear

Cashmere loungewear can cost from $70 for a single item to hundreds of dollars for sets. Quality of the wool plays a big role. 100% cashmere always costs much more than blends or “cashmere feel” garments.

Cashmere loungewear FAQ

How often can I wear my cashmere loungewear?

A. You may want to wear your cashmere loungewear every day, but just like you, it needs rest. Cashmere is a natural fiber, so to avoid pilling and stretching out, give it a day or two in between wears.

Should I cold wash or dry-clean my cashmere loungewear?

A. Neither. While some brands say you can wash cashmere clothes on a gentle cycle with cold water, it’s generally better to hand wash them. Make sure to use cashmere-friendly detergent and get the water to a slightly warm temperature. Cashmere has natural oils in its fibers and doesn’t have to be washed after every wear.

Is my cashmere loungewear ruined if I get it wet in the rain?

A. Cashmere can get wet, be it rain or an accidental spill at home. The water alone won’t ruin it, but you must take great care of it afterward. The garment might stretch if you hang it up or shrink if you use hot water to clean it.

What’s the best cashmere loungewear to buy?

Top cashmere loungewear

Le Ore Palermo Cashmere Crewneck and Le Ore Palermo Cashmere Wide Leg Pant

What you need to know: This 100% cashmere set in a gorgeous camel color is stylish and comfortable.

What you’ll love: The crew neck with a ribbed hem has a flattering cut, while relaxed wide leg pants with a drawstring waistband and a delicate slit in the back provide ultimate comfort. A true WFH-approved ensemble, this set is sophisticated enough for work meetings and plenty cozy and cute for afternoon hangouts and brunches on cold mornings.

What you should consider: Make sure to check the sizing, as the pants can run long for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Revolve

Top cashmere loungewear for the money

Greenhaven Elites Rib-Knit Cashmere Leisure Bottoms and Greenhaven Elites Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

What you need to know: This 100% cashmere set is of amazing quality, comes in five colors and is offered at a ridiculously attractive price.

What you’ll love: Thick and soft, the set is well-made and has a classic look. A wide elastic waistband offers extra comfort, while the longer style of the crewneck provides more coverage.

What you should consider: The fit might be a touch too snug for some buyers, so it’s better to size up for a more relaxed look.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Tory Burch Ribbed Cashmere Sweater and Tory Burch Cashmere Joggers

What you need to know: This luxurious set is a best-seller for a reason. Made from purest 100% cashmere, it’s inspired by ‘70s sportswear.

What you’ll love: It’s supremely soft and comfortable, with an interior waist drawcord on pants and a roomy fit in the sweater. Perfect for lounging at home, the set can also be dressed up for an outing.

What you should consider: The high price makes it a true investment in luxury and comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Tory Burch

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Agrippina Fadel writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.