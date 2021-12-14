Best Longline sports bras

A longline sports bra can make a great addition to your athleisure wardrobe. Consider all of your options before deciding on the best bra for your body.

Which longline sports bra is best?

Working out is so much more fun when you’re wearing a stylish sports bra. Gone are the days where you just throw on a boring top and sweats. Now, there are countless options that will motivate you to get moving.

A great staple piece to add to your workout wardrobe is a longline sports bra. If you’re on the lookout for a great fit and a fashionable find, try Core 10 Studiotech High Neck Longline Bra.

What to know before you buy a longline sports bra

Support

Because longline sports bras can often double as a crop top, the level of support will vary with different styles. If you’re looking for a sports bra for low-impact activities, such as stretching or light walking, you can select one that offers light support.

If you’re looking to invest in a bra that is a bit more versatile, stay middle of the road with a medium-impact sports bra. This bra will be a bit more compressive and will work well for cycling and most cardio classes.

For runners and intense aerobic activity, a longline sports bra that is designed for high impact is the best choice. They are specifically created to have a tight fit and keep everything in place.

Sizing

In general, the sizing for longline sports bras will be similar to other sports bras. The main difference will be in the band size underneath the bustline. Depending on how stretchy the elastic is will determine how tightly it will fit. It’s always best to take your measurements before selecting the size that suits you best.

Fabric

Not all athletic wear is created equal, and that is evident when it comes to the materials that they are made from. While many of the more slick sports bras will be made from blends of spandex, nylon and rayon, it’s not uncommon to find athleisure composed of cotton, polyester and elastane. You’ll always want to check the tag to find out the composition, as some materials do a better job of wicking away sweat than others.

What to look for in a longline sports bra

Straps

When it comes to longline sports bras, there are many strap styles to choose from. Although some look really stylish, you’ll want to make sure that they are designed to offer support.

If you’re looking for more fashion than function, selecting a sports bra that has thin straps or hooks over one shoulder would be a great option for casual wear.

For more structure, choose something with thick, wide straps. This type of bra will fit similarly to a traditional support bra and won’t dig into the shoulders. You can also choose something that has adjustable straps, making a more custom fit.

Breathability

If you tend to sweat a lot when you work out or like to have some ventilation, select a longline sports bra that offers a bit of airflow. These styles can include perforations, cutouts or mesh paneling. Keep in mind that if you go with a bra that has any of these details, you’ll need to use extra caution when handling the fabric because it can get snagged easily.

Lining

While some longline sports bras are constructed of thick material and may not need an additional lining, you’ll want to inspect the cups first before you make a decision. Some people prefer a thin material, while others enjoy a bit of padding. If you’re not sure, look for something that has removable cup pads, that way you tailor it to your comfort level.

How much you can expect to spend on a longline sports bra

The price can vary depending on the brand, material and support, but on average, you can expect to spend between $12-$40.

Longline sports bra FAQ

How often do I need to replace a longline sports bra?

A. With regular wear, a longline sports bra should last about a year. If you’re wearing the bra quite frequently, it might break down faster, so you’ll want to make sure that it’s not stretching out and losing support. If you don’t wear it very often, it may be able to sustain a longer shelf life. Sometimes looks can be deceiving, so even if the worn-in bra still looks great after a year, chances are that the fibers have started to break down and it might start retaining odors.

Do longline sports bras have pockets for storage?

A. Some longline sports bras are made with pockets that can store small items, such as phones, keys or identification cards. Usually, these pockets are hidden and located on the back of the bra. If you don’t like to carry excess items with you for your workout, look for a sports bra that includes this feature.

What’s the best longline sports bra to buy?

Top longline sports bra

Core 10 Studiotech High Neck Longline Bra

What you need to know: This bra is available in multiple colors and sizes and has thick straps for support.

What you’ll love: It provides a good amount of coverage while still creating a flattering silhouette.

What you should consider: The cut of the armholes has irritated some individuals, causing chafing while working out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top longline sports bra for the money

Dragon Fit Longline Padded Sports Bra

What you need to know: Casual and breathable, this bra can be worn for a workout or running errands.

What you’ll love: It has removable cup pads and sits a little lower than most, providing a bit more coverage on the belly.

What you should consider: The top of the bra dips a bit, which might be too revealing for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Light & Leaf Medium Impact Longline Sports Bra

What you need to know: This compressive bra is great for medium impact and includes mesh panels for ventilation.

What you’ll love: It has an inner seam that will keep the removable cup pads in place.

What you should consider: The lighter colors tend to show sweat very easily and are more susceptible to staining.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

