When choosing a Columbia jacket, ask yourself what activities you are planning, what’s the forecast, and will the weather change while you are out and about.

Which Columbia men’s jacket is best?

The right jacket for you depends on the season and the climate. Columbia made their reputation as an outerwear company with their breathable waterproof jackets made with interchangeable shells and liners. You may also want a jacket made for a particular activity like hiking, skiing, cycling, fishing, golfing and many more.

You may want something lightweight to ward off a chill, a waterproof jacket for the rain, or an insulated jacket to keep you warm when the temperature drops below freezing. If you are looking for an insulated water repellent jacket with a hood, take a look at the Columbia Men’s Buck Butte Insulated Hooded Jacket.

What to know before you buy a Columbia men’s jacket

The best Columbia men’s jacket for you is the one made for what you are doing and the elements with which you are contending. Look for Columbia jackets that stipulate the weather conditions they protect you against.

Rain jackets

Look for rain jackets made of breathable fabrics that keep moisture out while allowing air to circulate and sweat to wick away. Keep in mind that water-resistant, water-repellent and waterproof are three different things.

Fleece jackets

Lightweight fleece jackets are good for hiking and running. Midweight fleece jackets act as warm layers on cool days. Heavyweight fleece is for cold weather.

Down jackets

Down jackets have a rating number that indicates the ability of the down to bounce back to its original shape after being compressed. Fill power ratings above 550 are considered to be Very Good and above 750 to be Excellent.

Synthetic insulation

Synthetic insulation is cheaper than down because it is bulkier, heavier and does not retain heat as well as down.

Fit

Don’t forget to consider the length of your jacket. The longer a jacket, the warmer you will be because you have more of your body covered. The trade-off is that longer jackets allow for less mobility, so choose carefully.

What to look for in a quality Columbia men’s jacket

Size

People who intend to wear their jackets when engaged in an active outdoor sport need larger sizes, so they have room to move around without feeling restricted or cramped. Be careful not to buy a jacket that is too big because it may allow cold air to leak inside.

Zippers

Most jackets use zippers as closures for the garment. Look for heavy-duty zippers with tabs easy to grip when you are wearing gloves. Zippered pockets allow you to carry small things safely without the danger of losing them or having them fall out of your pockets.

Customizability

Cold and rain can leak into a jacket in three main areas: at the neck, the waist, and the wrists. To keep your neck warm, look for jackets with high collars. Jackets with drawstring hoods allow you to cover most of your face to protect it against wind and rain. Drawstrings at the waist and cuffs allow you to seal your jacket so that the cold stays out and you stay warm.

How much you can expect to spend on a Columbia men’s jacket

Columbia makes hundreds of men’s jackets in the $50-$100 range. Columbia also makes a dozen models of men’s jackets priced at $50 or less and another dozen costing $300 or more.

Columbia men’s jacket FAQ

Why are there so many different Columbia jackets for men?

A. People have different needs, and people love having choices. A jacket for you to wear casually while running errands differs from the jacket you want while cycling or snowboarding. A jacket made for rainy environments is different from one made for cold, dry weather.

Are Columbia multi-use jackets the best way to go?

A. If you choose a jacket that converts to different conditions, you will save money over buying several different jackets. If you select a multi-use jacket, make sure you find one that changes easily time after time with no snags or hang-ups.

What’s the best Columbia men’s jacket to buy?

Top Columbia men’s jacket

Columbia Men’s Buck Butte Insulated Hooded Jacket

What you need to know: This winter jacket is insulated, hooded and water repellent.

What you’ll love: The outer shell of this men’s jacket is ripstop nylon, and the inner lining is synthetic down for extra warmth. The taffeta batting in the synthetic down is flexible for maximum comfort. This jacket is available in five sizes and five color combinations.

What you should consider: Make sure you follow the instructions for sizing by measuring your chest, sleeve, neck and waist.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Columbia men’s jacket for the money

Columbia Men’s Steens Mountain Full Zip 2.0

What you need to know: This lightweight, soft fleece men’s jacket has a classic fit for warmth and comfort.

What you’ll love: This 100% polyester jacket is ultra-soft synthetic fleece. It has two zippered side pockets to keep your small items safe and secure. The collared neck adds additional protection to this zipper front jacket that comes in your choice of 28 colors.

What you should consider: This men’s jacket is made in eight tall sizes and a dozen extra-large sizes up to 5X.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Columbia Men’s Whirlibird IV Interchange Jacket

What you need to know: This is the perfect multi-use winter jacket that you can wear in three ways.

What you’ll love: The body heat management system has a zip-in interchange system for easily configuring for climatic conditions. The air-permeable membrane of this 100% nylon and polyester jacket is waterproof and breathable, so you stay dry and comfortable in all weather conditions. This men’s jacket has a drawstring hood and waist, zippered pockets and adjustable cuffs.

What you should consider: The waterproof outer shell and inner windbreaker jacket can be worn separately or together.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.