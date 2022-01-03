Best ski jacket for kids

Ski jackets for kids are designed to keep them warm and dry while enjoying the mountains, but a ski jacket can be used throughout the winter by any child — just make sure the style is up to scratch for your kid.

Which ski jackets for kids are best?

Ski jackets are a great choice of jacket for children. Not only are they perfect for skiing, but they can be used for any wintry conditions and activities. Of course, your child will want their ski jacket to be stylish, and there are many different styles to choose from. The most important things to look for in a ski jacket are warmth, waterproofing and breathability.

The Obermeyer Boys’ Mach 11 Insulated Ski Jacket is a great ski jacket for boys, and it’s suitable for everyday use, too.

What to know before you buy a ski jacket for kids

Insulation type

Down is lightweight and the warmest insulator. A down ski jacket should be protected by a water-repellent coating on the shell called Durable Water Repellent. Some down jackets combine DWR with a waterproof membrane. The down quality is measured in fill power, with 500-700 fill power being excellent quality. Higher than this is premium quality.

is lightweight and the warmest insulator. A down ski jacket should be protected by a water-repellent coating on the shell called Durable Water Repellent. Some down jackets combine DWR with a waterproof membrane. The down quality is measured in fill power, with 500-700 fill power being excellent quality. Higher than this is premium quality. Synthetic material is not as warm as down but is warmer than fleece. It’s the most common insulator in ski jackets. Measurement of synthetic insulation is in grams per square meter (this is not a weight indicator). For cold conditions, a synthetic jacket should have 100-200 grams per square meter.

material is not as warm as down but is warmer than fleece. It’s the most common insulator in ski jackets. Measurement of synthetic insulation is in grams per square meter (this is not a weight indicator). For cold conditions, a synthetic jacket should have 100-200 grams per square meter. Fleece should be covered by a waterproof shell. Fleece insulation is measured in grams per square meter, too. When skiing, this should measure 200-300 grams. Fleece is not as warm as synthetic material in a warmth-to-weight ratio.

Some ski jackets aren’t insulated. These jackets are lightweight and highly resistant to water and wind. If your child is wearing this type of jacket, make sure they wear a suitable base and mid-layers with it.

Waterproofing

Waterproofing is measured in millimeters. The higher the measurement, the better the waterproofing. 20,000 millimeters or more combined with a good DWR coating can keep your child dry all day. A measure of 5,000 means that the jacket is only water-resistant and won’t keep your child dry in the rain but will offer some protection in light snow. Kids’ ski jackets should measure at least 10,000 millimeters.

Breathability

The jacket needs to be more breathable the harder you work. Breathability is measured in grams. Regular ski days require breathability of 5,000-8,000 grams. More high-octane skiing requires a more breathable jacket, and you should look for a measurement in the 10,000-15,000 range. Backcountry and off-piste skiing need 20,000 or higher.

What to look for in a quality ski jacket for kids

Powder skirt

A powder skirt is a piece of elasticized fabric above the hem. It prevents cold winds or snow from going up your back when sliding down a hill. If your ski jacket doesn’t feature this, making sure the clothes under your coat are snugly tucked in is the next best thing. A drawcord should also be fitted at the hem of the jacket.

Hood

Mountain weather is volatile, and as such, all ski jackets should have a hood. Detachable hoods are fine, but they should be insulated and waterproof. They should also feature a drawstring or other adjusters to fit it snugly around the face and prevent the weather from getting to those ears.

How much you can expect to spend on a ski jacket for kids

Top-of-the-range ski jackets often include ski pants and cost as high as $500. It isn’t recommended to scrimp too much on a ski jacket, especially when conditions are particularly cold. However, some good-quality, budget-friendly ski jackets can be found starting at $40.

Ski jacket for kids FAQ

What layers should my child wear with an uninsulated ski jacket?

A. Polyester or Merino wool base layers are a good start, while a down or synthetic material mid-layer can keep your child warm. Make sure your uninsulated ski jacket has a hood, and wear a woolen hat with it.

Is a snowboarding jacket suitable as a ski jacket?

A. Yes. A snowboarding jacket serves precisely the same purpose as a ski jacket.

What are the best ski jackets for kids to buy?

Top ski jacket for kids

Obermeyer Boys’ Mach 11 Insulated Ski Jacket

What you need to know: This excellent and stylish jacket for boys can be used for all winter activities and day-to-day use.

What you’ll love: This jacket gives excellent waterproofing and breathability at 15,000 millimeters for both. The 160-gram synthetic insulation on the body provides good warmth. An underarm venting feature enables cooling off after a challenging ski without taking the jacket off.

What you should consider: The jacket is only suitable for handwashing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ski jacket for kids for the money

Wantdo Boys’ Waterproof Ski Jacket

What you need to know: This jacket is a good budget option available in many different colors for boys.

What you’ll love: The 10,000 millimeters waterproofing level tolerates moderate snow. The insulation is a fleece liner and the hood is detachable. The elastic gaskets prevent wind chill from blowing up the arms and keep the snow out.

What you should consider: The fleece liner isn’t as warm or breathable as synthetic insulation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spyder Girls’ Zadie Synthetic Down Ski Jacket

What you need to know: Spyder offers this perfectly warm jacket for any girl on a day out in the mountains skiing or for everyday winter use.

What you’ll love: The synthetic down insulation is comparable to a 600-fill down jacket. It has 10,000 millimeters waterproofing and breathability ratings. It also features a powder skirt and wrist gaiters. The faux fur collar on the hood can be removed, and the hood is helmet-compatible.

What you should consider: The waterproofing is only suitable for moderate snowfall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

