Best Superman hoodie

Originally, Superman’s only powers included being “Faster than a speeding bullet. More powerful than a locomotive. Able to leap tall buildings in a single bound.” Over time, he began gaining more of his signature powers.

Which Superman hoodie is best?

Superman is one of the world’s most popular and influential superheroes of all time. His acts of heroism and feats of strength have dazzled and entertained millions since his first appearance in Action Comics #1, published on April 18, 1938. With such a long-standing reputation, it’s no surprise that people everywhere still want to represent the Man of Steel on their chests in the form of jackets and hoodies.

Popfunk Superman Classic Logo Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt & Stickers is a comfortable unisex option featuring Superman’s recognizable logo in classic colors.

What to know before you buy a Superman hoodie

Who is Superman?

Superman, also known as the Man of Steel or more casually as Clark Joseph Kent, is a superhero from DC comics. Originally from the planet Krypton, he was sent to Earth by his parents and as a boy, learned that he had incredible powers. Thanks to his righteous upbringing and moral code taught by his adoptive parents, Clark decided to use his powers to benefit the people of Earth and protect them from evildoers. He took on the name Superman and donned a costume with his signature “S” logo, becoming one of Earth’s strongest heroes.

What’s his signature symbol?

On the front of Superman’s suit, he wears a large letter S, which according to him, means hope on Krypton. Superman uses his symbol to give hope to the people of Metropolis as well as the rest of the world. Because the S is such an essential and integral part of Superman’s beliefs and identity, it’s only fitting that most clothing inspired by the Man of Steel features his iconic S.

What to look for in a quality Superman hoodie

Construction

Most hoodies are made from either cotton, polyester or a blend of both. These materials help a hoodie stay comfortable and soft while also being durable and breathable. A few other hoodie materials might include fleece or nylon, depending on the type of hoodie you buy.

Color

Over the decades, Superman has adopted a few different colors for his suits. His most iconic suit is that of blue, red and yellow and is the color scheme that most people recognize him by. However, there are several other colors that Superman has worn over time, including grey, black and even orange. Many of his hoodies reflect these color changes, as you can purchase Superman hoodies in a large variety of colors.

Symbol variations

Just like his suit color changing, Superman’s signature symbol has also undergone a few redesigns over time. In most cases, the Superman S will always be present in some variation. However, depending on the kind of Superman hoodie you buy, there might be slight differences to it. For example, Superman’s symbol from the Zach Snyder DCEU features an all-black and silver version of the symbol.

How much you can expect to spend on a Superman hoodie

The average cost of a Superman hoodie ranges from $20-$40. Its price is dependent on its construction and the kind of logo on the front. However, there are a few hoodie variations that may cost more, up to $60. Children’s hoodies cost $15-$30 because of their smaller sizes.

Superman hoodie FAQ

Are Superman hoodies machine washable?

A. Most should be. However, it’s essential to note the care instructions on the product to make sure you’re washing with the right water temperature, as some might be susceptible to bleeding.

Are there Superman hoodies for girls as well?

A. Although most Superman hoodies are marketed toward boys, most if not all Superman hoodies can be unisex. The only thing to consider is sizing.

What’s the best Superman hoodie to buy?

Top Superman hoodie for adults

Popfunk Superman Classic Logo Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt & Stickers

What you need to know: This Superman hoodie by Popfunk is a unisex adult hoodie that features Superman’s iconic logo in his classic colors.

What you’ll love: The hoodie is available in a variety of different colors, with options for some of DC’s other iconic heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman. It comes with two Superman stickers as well.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that the sizes run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Superman hoodie for kids

Intimo DC Comics Justice League Kids Oversized Sherpa Sweatshirt

What you need to know: This oversized Superman hoodie is perfect for any child and is soft and comfortable enough to use as pajamas or during the day.

What you’ll love: It’s made with 100% polyester and comfortable blanket sweatshirt softness. It also comes in options for Batman, Wonder Woman and the Flash.

What you should consider: A few users recommended ordering a size up because the hoodie can run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

TeezYa Superman Hoodie DC Comics Classic Movie Logo Superhero Pullover Sweatshirt

What you need to know: This comfortable Superman hoodie from TeezYa features Superman’s iconic logo professionally printed on the front and makes a great unisex hoodie for anyone.

What you’ll love: It’s made from 100% cotton and is available in more than 10 different colors.

What you should consider: A few users mentioned the hoodie sizes run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

