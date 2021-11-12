Best couples ugly Christmas sweater

Consider wearing complementary colors and designs. Couples ugly Christmas sweaters do not have to match as long as they work well together.

Which couples ugly Christmas sweater is best?

What’s funnier than wearing an ugly Christmas sweater during this holiday season? Persuading your partner to join in and wear matching ugly Christmas apparel. If you want matching or complementary outfits, there is plenty to consider before the rapidly approaching Christmas season.

If you are looking for vibrant and silly matching ugly Christmas sweaters, our top choice is the Tipsy Elves Gaudy Garland Sweater. A pair of these tacky, shiny sweaters pack a visual punch, especially when a couple stands next to one another to combine their decorations.

What to know before you buy a couples ugly Christmas sweater

Do they need to match?

If you want to find family ugly Christmas sweaters or matching sweaters for couples, there are plenty of options. However, if the sweaters do not need to match exactly, each person can express themselves individually with a festive sweater.

Should they be funny?

Wearing matching ugly sweaters as a couple is funny enough as is, but if comedy is your specific goal, you may want to find a design that is intentionally humorous. Consider both what each sweater would look like all alone and when you and your partner are standing next to each other. Depending on the design, couples may want to stand on specific sides of each other for the joke to land when people try to read the sweaters’ graphics.

Where will you wear them?

Couples sweaters can be a fun choice for a Christmas party or event. If kids will be in attendance, keep that in mind before buying a Christmas sweater featuring more adult humor.

What to look for in a quality couples ugly Christmas sweater

Design

The design should be something that makes everyone smile, but especially the two people wearing the sweaters. If either member of the couple does not like the design, it will not be a source of holiday fun. Before you buy, make sure everyone is on board and the design is good quality, whether it is printed or built into the sweater.

Colors

Even without getting two couples ugly Christmas sweaters that are intended to be worn together, you could coordinate outfits and wear funny Christmas sweaters that have similar or complementary color schemes. One person in red and the other in green or both in red or green sweaters would be pretty easy couples outfits to put together. Talk about shared favorite Christmas colors, patterns and icons to find the best quality sweaters suited for you and your partner.

Wearability

The best sweaters are durable and comfortable. Check that any decorations attached to your ugly Christmas sweater are secured before wearing it out and about. It may be worth taking a little time to add some thread and sew things in place to ensure your sweater doesn’t fall apart.

How much you can expect to spend on a couples ugly Christmas sweater

Depending on the material, pairs of matching cheap ugly Christmas sweaters could be found for under $60. Higher-quality couples Christmas sweaters will likely cost more, especially if they have decorations in addition to a design or print.

Couples ugly Christmas sweater FAQ

Why get matching sweaters?

A. Even if you do not have plans to attend a Christmas event that is ugly sweater-themed, getting matching outfits for a couple or a family can still be fun. For taking family photos, Christmas cards and spreading some holiday spirit, ugly Christmas sweaters could be a big part of making some happy memories this year.

What about sweaters for a family?

A. If you need a set of matching designs for a whole family, it may be a bit tricky to find the same design in both kid and adult sizes. It may be useful to pick a general theme like Santa, reindeer, snowmen or some other Christmas-related symbol to incorporate into all the outfits.

What’s the best couples ugly Christmas sweater to buy?

Top couples ugly Christmas sweater

Tipsy Elves Gaudy Garland Sweater

What you need to know: This tacky Christmas sweater design is appropriate for anyone to wear and look like a walking Christmas tree.

What you’ll love: It has shiny garland and colorful ornaments securely attached to the sweater. It is 100% acrylic and ships very quickly. It comes in sizes from S to XXL. The manufacturer produces other designs that may also appeal to couples.

What you should consider: Some users found that the attached ornaments needed to be secured with additional sewing for stability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top couples ugly Christmas sweater for the money

Unisex Ugly Christmas Sweater

What you need to know: This ugly Christmas sweater comes in over 20 designs to suit varying tastes and themes for your couples outfits.

What you’ll love: The designs feature animals, Christmas symbols and some risque but funny prints, too. There are plenty of matching and complementary options for working with different outfit color schemes. The printing is 3D dye-sublimation to prevent fading, cracking or other forms of damage to the printed design.

What you should consider: The polyester and spandex material is hand-wash only, but pretty breathable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Todd and Margo Couples Ugly Christmas Vacation Sweatshirts

What you need to know: This funny matching sweater design comes in two varieties that are sure to please fans of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

What you’ll love: The sweatshirts ship in matching sets of two, one red and one green (with different styles and shades of the colors available if bright colors are not your thing). Sizes available range from S to 3X. The sweatshirt material is 50% cotton and 50% polyester.

What you should consider: Some customers were disappointed because they thought that the product was a knitted sweater as opposed to a sweatshirt with printing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

