Best men’s turtleneck

In the UK, turtlenecks are referred to as polo necks, and in Australia, they’re referred to as skivvies.

Which men’s turtleneck is best?

In recent years, turtlenecks have been making a comeback into the public consciousness as one of the most versatile and stylish tops a person can own. Because of their ability to be paired with almost any outfit as well as their versatility, turtlenecks are reintroducing themselves as an integral part of any wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for something casual to wear out regularly or something fancy to wear out for a night on the town, a quality turtleneck such as Coofandy Men’s Slim Fit Turtleneck Sweater may be the right option for you.

What to know before you buy a men’s turtleneck

History of the turtleneck

Historically, turtlenecks were said to have originated by the fishermen of the Aran Islands, a grouping of rocky islands off the coast of western Ireland. Because of the frigid weather, these fishermen would bundle up in several sweater variations, one of them being the turtleneck. These sweaters specifically were woven with a heavy, dense cloth that would keep fishers warm, and this is also where the rolled-back neck design originated. This style made its way into Britain and the U.S. by gaining associations with sailing and outdoor activities.

Functions of a turtleneck

Turtlenecks are some of the most versatile garments a person can wear. Primarily, people like turtlenecks for their warmth, mainly because the added ribbed area around the neck can act like a scarf that’s still attached to the sweater. A turtleneck makes a great travel garment to wear because of how easy it is to be worn right out of a suitcase. Because it’s so easy to pair with other clothes like coats and jackets, a turtleneck is perfect for just about any occasion.

What to look for in a quality men’s turtleneck

Materials

Because there are several styles of turtlenecks, the materials they can be made from will vary. Most classic turtlenecks are made from cotton, rayon, nylon or a blend of all of them. This keeps the turtleneck comfortable yet light, warm yet flexible. Thicker turtlenecks such as knit turtlenecks can be made from wool or fleece, and the knit design helps protect against harsher winter climates.

Style

The most common style of turtleneck is the classic look, which is usually worn or paired with another accessory such as a scarf or a jacket. They’re great for layering and making an outfit have that much more pizazz. Other variations of the turtleneck include knit turtlenecks, which are thicker than classic ones and may be worn on their own and pullover turtlenecks, which emphasize comfort and warmth by adding extra fabric to the ribbed neck area.

Color

Another essential factor to pay attention to when buying a turtleneck is color. Turtlenecks can come in any color you can imagine, which makes for a great way of pairing them with other outfits already in your wardrobe. Before buying a turtleneck, look into what outfits you already own that can be worn with it to help add variety to your outfits and get more mileage out of your sweater.

How much you can expect to spend on a men’s turtleneck

The price of a turtleneck depends heavily on its materials and how thick the turtleneck is. Most turtlenecks cost $20-$40. Many cotton and polyester-made turtlenecks are cheaper than those made from something such as fleece or wool.

Men’s turtleneck FAQ

What’s the difference between classic and knit turtlenecks?

A. The primary difference is that knit turtlenecks are usually knitted with wool, whereas classic turtlenecks can be made with cotton or polyester. Knit turtlenecks can generally be worn as stand-alone garments, as they’re bigger and bulkier than classic turtlenecks.

What’s the best way to wear a turtleneck?

A. The way you wear a turtleneck depends on its construction. If it’s a lighter turtleneck, pairing it with a jacket or coat can add a nice variety to your outfit. If it’s a thicker turtleneck, you may be able to wear it by itself.

What’s the best men’s turtleneck to buy?

Top men’s turtleneck

COOFANDY Men’s Slim Fit Turtleneck Sweater

What you need to know: This pullover turtleneck from Coofandy features a soft yet durable fitted turtleneck with a stylish knitted design.

What you’ll love: It’s made from rayon and nylon blend, making it both soft and elastic for maximum comfort. The high-quality fabric is perfect for staying warm through the winter season.

What you should consider: A few users mentioned that because of the rayon material, the turtleneck doesn’t hold up well when used often over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s turtleneck for the money

Port & Company Mock Turtleneck

What you need to know: This mock turtleneck is made from 100% cotton and is both comfortable and durable.

What you’ll love: It’s machine washable with a spandex collar and cuffs to provide comfort and versatility. It’s available in more than six colors.

What you should consider: A few users reported that it’s susceptible to shrinkage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Maks Men’s 100% Interlock Knit Combed Cotton Turtleneck Pullover

What you need to know: This men’s knit combed cotton turtleneck from Maks offers extra softness and warmth with a touch of spandex to reinforce stretching and shape retention.

What you’ll love: It’s made from 100% cotton and constructed with a “just right” fit for all. It features a rib-knit collar and cuffs for extra warmth.

What you should consider: A few users mentioned that sizes run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

