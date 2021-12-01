Best puff sleeve blouse

The puff on a puff sleeve blouse can be located at the top of the sleeve, at its middle or at the bottom of the sleeve.

Which puff sleeve blouses are best?

While the puff sleeve has been around for hundreds of years, it’s now a mainstream trend that you can find at most fashion retailers. A puffed sleeve can be long or short and offers a fun, romantic look to your outfits.

The puffs range in their volume and location on blouses. If you’re looking for a more subtle look, Charter Club’s Cotton Puff-Shoulder Blouse is a great option for wearing to work.

What to know before you buy a puff sleeve blouse

Material

Blouses, especially ones with puff sleeves, have a dressier look than t-shirts and other tops. Puff sleeve blouses come in a variety of materials. Cotton is more casual and is machine washable, while silk is fancier, pricier and requires careful cleaning. You can find blouses made from synthetic blends, like polyester satin, that mimic the luster of silk at more affordable price points.

Style

Puff sleeves can come attached to a variety of styles of blouses, such as a classic button-down, a loose peasant blouse, a flattering wrap blouse or a form-fitting smocked blouse. Different styles of blouses are appropriate for different occasions. For instance, a puff-sleeved, collared button down is perfect for the workplace while a flowy, puff-sleeved peasant blouse is better for casual social gatherings.

Long sleeve vs. short sleeve

Puff sleeve blouses come in short, three-quarters length and long sleeves. Short sleeved blouses typically have the puff located at top, enhancing the shoulder. Other short-sleeve puff blouses have a ballooning in the entire sleeve or just towards the end of the sleeve. Long sleeved blouses can also have the puff located at the top. Others have normal shoulders with the fullness closer to the opening of the long sleeve, at the wrist, in balloon or lantern style.

What to look for in a quality puff sleeve blouse

Neckline

Puff sleeve blouses come in a variety of necklines. Choose a neckline that feels comfortable and flattering. Lower necklines, such as V-necks and scoop necklines, are sometimes favored by larger busted consumers and considered more flattering if you have an ample chest. High necklines, such as a mock neck, are a popular neckline for puff sleeve blouses and offer more coverage. Square necks and crew necks are a popular and universally flattering neckline.

Color

Puff sleeve blouses come in a range of solid colors. Neutral colors like black, white, navy blue or gray puff sleeve blouses are easy to match with other items in your wardrobe and are generally work appropriate. Bright colors can be styled with black pants or skirts for a bolder statement. Softer hues, like pastels or earth tones, are versatile when pairing with bottoms and jackets.

Pattern

Puff sleeve blouses also come in a variety of patterns. Floral is the most popular pattern for this feminine-style blouse. Blouses with polka dots, plaids and stripes are also available.

Ruffles

Some puff sleeve blouses feature ruffles. Ruffle detailing is typically located around the neckline or collar. You may also see ruffle peplums featured on some puff sleeve blouses. Ruffles add a more dressy look to the blouse.

How much you can expect to spend on a puff sleeve blouse

Puff sleeve blouses start as low as $17 and can cost up to $200 for designer brands.

Puff sleeve blouse FAQ

What should I wear with a puff sleeve blouse?

A. A puff sleeve blouse is a great way to elevate any outfit. You can wear a puff sleeve blouse with jeans, dress pants, shorts or skirts. We recommend keeping the bottom simple when you’re wearing such a stylized piece to avoid clashing or detracting attention from the blouse.

Do puff sleeve blouses work on fuller figures?

A. Yes, absolutely. A puff located at the top of the sleeve can be flattering on fuller figures because it enhances or creates an hourglass shape and narrows the waist.

What are the best puff sleeve blouses to buy?

Top puff sleeve blouse

Charter Club’s Cotton Puff-Shoulder Blouse

What you need to know: This puff sleeve button-down is a workplace staple and can be worn tucked or untucked.

What you’ll love: This collared puff sleeve blouse works with a pencil skirt, blacks slacks or a cardigan. Its front pearl buttons are elegant and classy. The blouse comes in classic navy blue and white as well as two brighter hues.

What you should consider: The blouse wrinkles easily and can be a hassle to iron.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top puff sleeve blouse for the money

LC Lauren Conrad Textured Puff-Sleeve Top

What you need to know: This textured puff sleeve blouse offers a casual look at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The ivory top features voluminous, short puff sleeves. The squareneck is flattering and versatile. The cotton-blend can be machine washed and is the perfect weight for spring or summer.

What you should consider: Though not a true crop cut, this blouse is quite short.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Women’s V Neck Chiffon Blouse Casual Balloon Sleeve

What you need to know: For a balloon-sleeve style, this blouse features the puff at the end of its voluminous, long sleeves.

What you’ll love: This blouse comes in nearly two dozen color and pattern options. The chiffon material flows elegantly and, thanks to a lining, isn’t see-through.

What you should consider: A substantial number of consumers needed to size up with this blouse.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

