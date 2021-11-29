Best mini freezer

A full freezer uses less electricity than an empty one. This is because the items inside are helping to keep one another cool. If you don’t have enough food to fill your freezer, consider freezing bags of water to keep your appliance efficient.

Which mini freezers are best?

A mini freezer may be an ideal choice when you need more storage space for frozen products. These handy compact appliances come in a variety of styles, sizes and colors. Choose a spacious freestanding variety or a compact countertop option, units that include shelves for organizing your goods, or ones that allow you to stack products freely.

For those who need a second freezer for their kitchen, the Midea WHS-109FW1 Upright Freezer is ideal. It has a number of shelves and a drawer to help compartmentalize your food and it’s not noisy.

What to know before you buy a mini freezer

Types

Upright mini freezers: These mini freezers have a door on the front, similar to a standard fridge. They typically have shelves or drawers. They are available in a wide range of styles to match most decor, and they allow homeowners to utilize the space above the freezer. They are ideal for daily use; however, they aren’t as energy-efficient as chest freezers.

These mini freezers have a door on the front, similar to a standard fridge. They typically have shelves or drawers. They are available in a wide range of styles to match most decor, and they allow homeowners to utilize the space above the freezer. They are ideal for daily use; however, they aren’t as energy-efficient as chest freezers. Chest freezers: These mini freezers open from the top. They generally have better temperature control than front-loading freezers and they stay colder for longer during a power cut. They also offer a more spacious interior due to the lack of shelves and drawers, which allows users to stack goods and make use of the entire internal capacity. That said, the absence of internal organization can make it difficult to find items quickly. This last point is why chest freezers are better for long-term storage rather than daily use.

Mini freezer size

Freezers are sized by their internal capacity and external dimensions. The former is usually displayed in cubic feet, while the latter is provided as width by depth by height. Of course, the most important consideration is that the unit can fit in your desired space and that you have ample space to open the door.

Energy efficiency

To save money on your electricity bills and protect the environment, it’s best to opt for a mini freezer with an Energy Star rating. This indicates the product meets federal guidelines for energy efficiency.

What to look for in a quality mini freezer

Reversible doors

This feature appears solely on upright freezers. It gives the owner the choice of opening their appliance from the left-hand side or the right-hand side. This characteristic is indispensable if you want to install your freezer next to a wall because it allows you to hinge the door so the freezer opens outward into the room to provide easy access.

Door lock

Some freezers incorporate locks into the doors. These are great if you have little ones in the house, as it prevents them from opening the freezer and leaving the door ajar. It’s also useful in dorm rooms if your roommates are tempted by your food.

Auto-defrost freezers

Some upright freezers have an auto-defrost function. These appliances include evaporating coils and fans. The fans help air circulate within the unit, which helps any ice buildup to evaporate and collect on the coils. When ice is detected, the coils heat up and defrost your freezer.

How much you can expect to spend on a mini freezer

Mini freezers range from $160-$300. The price typically increases as the size and features increase.

Mini freezer FAQ

How much space should you leave around a mini freezer?

A. It’s important to leave ample space around your freezer for proper ventilation. A minimum of 2 inches is required all the way around the appliance. For upright freezers, leave a 3-inch gap above, too.

What’s the best place to put a freezer?

A. Ideally, you want to keep your freezer in a cool place out of direct sunlight. If your freezer is located in a warm location, it has to work harder to remain cold. This will cost more in electricity and it may even reduce the lifespan of your appliance.

What are the best mini freezers to buy?

Top mini freezer

Midea WHS-109FW1 Upright Freezer, 3.0 Cubic Feet

What you need to know: This freestanding freezer is ideal for use in a kitchen.

What you’ll love: This spacious appliance has two shelves and a removable wire tray for storage. It has an Energy Star certificate, so it will keep the impact on your bills to a minimum. It’s available in black or white and the former has a child lock.

What you should consider: The freezer coils are situated within the shelves and can’t be removed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mini freezer for the money

Whynter CUF-112SS, 1.1 Cubic Feet

What you need to know: An ultra-compact choice, it’s perfect for placing on a countertop or under one.

What you’ll love: Its reversible swing door incorporates a cylinder lock to give you extra security against wandering hands. The recessed handle complements its sleek finish. Overall, the appliance runs extremely quietly.

What you should consider: This freezer does not have an auto-defrost feature so you must defrost it manually.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Koolatron Compact Chest Freezer, 3.5 Cubic Feet

What you need to know: This chest freezer is the top choice for those who want long-term storage.

What you’ll love: Considering its external dimensions, this freezer has plenty of internal space. The lid can hold itself at angles of 45 and 90 degrees, so you can have both hands free to search for your food.

What you should consider: The packaging on the unit is somewhat thin, so it’s easy for the appliance to sustain a few dents during shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Staples and Home Depot

