Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
77°
LIVE NOW
5 Live
Los Angeles
77°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Personal Finance and Consumer News
Coronavirus
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Politics
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Los Angeles traffic
Podcasts
Get breaking news alerts
Get KTLA newsletters
News tips
Automotive News
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Top Stories
Pasadena Target site of police investigation
Recall petitions against L.A. County DA Gascón delivered
Video
Android lock screens may soon be taken over with …
Lake Tahoe cove ‘blanketed’ in trash from crowds
Shows
Morning News
LA Unscripted
5 Live
KTLA 5 News at 5
Off the Clock
Frank Buckley Interviews
California Cooking
Inside California Politics
Friends with Friends
Podcasts
Community
Watch KTLA live
Watch on mobile apps
Watch on smart TVs
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Contests
News tips
About
News team
Community
Community calendar
News tips
Contact us
Regional News Partners
Contests
Get KTLA newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Job openings
Terms of use
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
iOS, Android apps
Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV
KTLA+ FAQ
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Audio & Video
Is Dolby Atmos worth it?
Top Audio & Video Headlines
Best Bluetooth receiver for a car
Best car camera
Most Popular
Here’s who qualifies for new CA tax refund
CA to send checks up to $1,050: How much you’ll get
Man’s body recovered from SoFi Stadium lake
Girl on life support dies after ATV hit-and-run crash
Woman attacks street vendor in South L.A.
The best CA high schools to prepare for college
Eric Holder convicted of killing Nipsey Hussle