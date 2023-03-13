Which floor mat cleaner is best?

Your car’s floor mats take a lot of abuse. From summer’s mud and gravel to winter’s boots, salt and water, it doesn’t take long for even brand-new floor mats to look dull, dirty and worn. If you want to keep your mats looking their best, you’ll need a specially formulated cleaner to dissolve dirt from them without damaging the rubber they’re made of.

The Chemical Guys Floor Mat Cleaning Kit is the best choice if you’re looking for an all-in-one floor mat scrubbing set. With its included brush and towels, this kit can help you tackle even the grungiest floor mats.

What to know before you buy a floor mat cleaner

Your floor mat type

Floor mat cleaners are made to cleanse rubber floor mats that can be scrubbed, sprayed and quickly dried. Carpet floor mats require different care that is more akin to rug cleaning. Using a floor mat cleaner on carpet may damage the material.

Your expectations

Especially old or worn floor mats may be beyond total rejuvenation. Sun damage, cracks and deep stains can’t be fixed with floor mat cleaner. To keep your mats looking great for years, use floor cleaner regularly.

What you’ll need to clean your floor mats

Aside from the cleaning agent itself, to scrub your floor mats, you’ll need the following:

Bristle brush . This can be a hand brush or one that attaches to a power drill. Use bristles with medium rigidity. Too stiff, and you may scuff your mats. Too soft, and you won’t have the scrubbing power you need.

. This can be a hand brush or one that attaches to a power drill. Use bristles with medium rigidity. Too stiff, and you may scuff your mats. Too soft, and you won’t have the scrubbing power you need. Water . You need a hose or utility sink to rinse off your mats. To dispose of the dirty water, clean your mats outside or in a sink that can handle dirt and grime going down the drain.

. You need a hose or utility sink to rinse off your mats. To dispose of the dirty water, clean your mats outside or in a sink that can handle dirt and grime going down the drain. Towels. Before you put your mats back in your car, dry them with a towel. If you don’t have a towel, you can hang your mats to drip dry.

How to use floor mat cleaner

Take the floor mats out of your vehicle and shake them off or manually remove any loose gravel or other abrasives stuck to them.

Spray cleaner on the mats, applying it evenly and allowing it to foam and saturate any dirt.

Using your brush, scrub your floor mat vigorously to create a lather.

Rinse your floor mats with clean water.

If your mats are still dirty, repeat the previous steps until you are satisfied with your results.

Dry your mats and put them back into your vehicle.

What to look for in a quality floor mat cleaner

Gentle chemicals

Rubber is a tough material, but harsh chemicals can damage it. Choose a floor mat cleaner that advertises water-soluble or natural ingredients that aren’t caustic and won’t weaken or discolor your mats.

Included tools

Some floor mat cleaners come in kits that include towels or a brush along with the soap itself. If you don’t have the right tools for the job, these sets offer everything you need in one purchase.

Bottle size

Consider how many floor mats you want to clean and how dirty they are to determine how much cleaner you should purchase. Large bottles cost more, but having too little cleaner at your disposal will leave your mats only partially cleaned. You can buy some floor mat cleaners by the jug.

How much you can expect to spend on floor mat cleaner

Floor mat cleaner costs around $10-$30, with kits that include brushes and towels at the higher end of the price range.

Floor mat cleaner FAQ

Can I use dish soap and water on my floor mats?

A. You can, and many people do. However, soap and water won’t restore or protect your floor mats with any special coating. Some soaps can also damage your floor mats over time or leave them dangerously slippery.

Can I use a wire brush on my floor mats?

A. No. Using a wire brush creates scratches and abrasions in the material. This damage results in a rough texture that holds more dirt and is harder to clean.

Can I use floor mat cleaner on any color floor mats?

A. Yes. Floor mat cleaner is designed to cleanse mats of all colors without staining or bleaching.

What’s the best floor mat cleaner to buy?

Top floor mat cleaner

Chemical Guys Floor Mat Cleaning Kit

What you need to know: This set includes everything you need to clean and restore your floor mats.

What you’ll love: This maintenance kit includes a bottle of Chemical Guys Mat Renew cleaner and protectant, three professional-grade microfiber towels and a brush you can attach to an electric drill for deep scrubbing power.

What you should consider: Some users report that the spray bottle included in this kit is prone to breaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top floor mat cleaner for the money

Adam’s Rubber Mat and Liner Cleaner

What you need to know: This cleaner uses a special blend of chemicals to restore and protect your floor mats.

What you’ll love: With its citrus-based ingredients, this foaming cleaner lifts dirt and grime out of your floor mats and leaves them with a matte, nonslip texture. You can use it on floor mats of any color without any risk of staining.

What you should consider: Some buyers prefer more shine to their mats over the matte finish this cleaner leaves behind.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

McKee’s Floor Mat and Cargo Liner Rejuvenator

What you need to know: Deep clean and beautify your floor mats with this cleaner that can also be used on cargo liners.

What you’ll love: Using water-soluble ingredients, this cleaner rids your floor mats of grime and grease without harsh odors or chemicals. It won’t leave your floor mats slippery and, unlike harsher cleaners, won’t erode the rubber over time.

What you should consider: While buyers are largely satisfied with this product, it is more expensive than the competition.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

