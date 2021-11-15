The quickest and easiest way to get your tire size is to look at the sidewall of your existing tire. Alternatively, you can consult your owner’s manual or check the panel on the inside of your driver’s door for sizing information.

Which Black Friday tire deals are best?

Driving on worn tires can create all sorts of problems. Older tires are prone to leaking, can negatively impact your fuel economy and won’t grip the road as they should. This makes it both more costly and more dangerous to drive your vehicle on worn tires.

When shopping, your priority is to buy a quality tire because your safety depends on it. However, you also want to save money, so you get good value. But just because you see a tire for sale, it doesn’t necessarily mean you are getting a good deal. Here are some things you need to know to get the best Black Friday tire deals.

Tires have a limited life

It is essential to understand that tires have a limited life. The friction wears down the tread while the heat generated from that friction gradually compromises the tire’s integrity. Even if you rarely drive, all tires will eventually break down and develop small leaks and tire rot. Because of this, all quality tires have a date stamped on them that lets the buyer know the week and year they were manufactured.

While most tires should last at least 50,000 miles (or approximately five to six years), how you drive and care for your tires has a powerful impact on how long they truly last. Riding on under-inflated or over-inflated tires will make them wear out more quickly. Additionally, not regularly rotating your tires will make them wear unevenly.

Under optimum driving conditions, you may not notice that your tires are failing, so it is crucial to inspect them for damage and tread loss. A quick and easy way to check tread loss is to insert a penny with Lincoln’s head facing down. If any of his head is covered by the tire’s tread, your tires still have sufficient tread. However, with winter tires, a driver can easily judge how worn their tires are by how well the car handles in wet or snowy conditions. If your vehicle does not grip the road or offer the handling you expect, it is time for new tires.

Do your legwork before Black Friday

Whenever you are shopping, you need to do your legwork, and Black Friday is no exception. Besides signing up for important online tools, such as the free BestReviews newsletter, you must prepare for the event. Long before Black Friday arrives, you should have your top choices already saved to your shopping cart or wish list. Those lists should also include quality backup selections if the items at the top of your list do not go on sale or sell out.

Additionally, you want to be familiar enough with the tires you want so you can recognize a good deal. Black Friday is a huge sales event, but it doesn’t always mean every item is being offered at its lowest price of the year. Some Black Friday sales might not even offer that deep of a discount. It is up to the buyer to identify and take advantage of the best deals.

Tires to watch on Black Friday

Depending on the type of vehicle you own and where you are driving, you may be interested in many types of tires. Following are some options for all-season tires, winter tires, truck tires and trailer tires.

All-season tires

Goodyear Eagle Touring All-Season Radial Tire

This is a solid, all-purpose tire. It provides traction on dry, wet or snowy surfaces. The durable tread features multiple sipes to help manage heat and promote even tread wear.

Michelin Defender T + H All-Season Radial Car Tire

Michelin is a top name in tires. This all-season radial is suitable for passenger cars and minivans. It features the company’s MaxTouch Construction, which evenly distributes the tire’s contact with the road surface to help provide greater grip when braking, accelerating or cornering.

Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus All-Season Radial Tire

This affordable all-season option is for the crossover, light truck or SUV driver who wants to maximize their vehicle’s fuel economy.

Winter tires

Michelin X-Ice Xi3 Winter Radial Tire

If you are looking for a tire to help you safely navigate treacherous winter conditions, consider this option from Michelin. These third-generation X-Ice winter tires feature Cross Z Sipes to improve grip on snow and ice, and they are manufactured to have a longer tread life because of even wear.

Cooper Evolution Winter Tire

This tire offers excellent performance in wintry conditions such as deep snow. It is rated for severe weather, offers a quiet ride and is suitable for improved ice traction.

Firestone Winterforce 2 Snow Radial Tire

Firestone’s Winterforce 2 is designed for cars and light-duty crossovers and SUVs. Besides providing superior grip in wintry conditions, these tires have extra piles and reinforced sidewalls so they can carry heavier loads (up to 1,609 pounds).

Truck tires

Cooper Discoverer H/T Plus All-Season Tire

This is an all-season tire for SUVs and pickup trucks designed to give your vehicle a sporty look. It is rated for mud and snow and has additional rubber in the sidewalls that can help protect your rims in all driving conditions.

Goodyear Tires Wrangler Trailrunner AT Tire

For the individual with a light truck or SUV, this rugged tire offers the best bang for the buck. It is suitable for off-road and muddy conditions as well as providing excellent performance on paved surfaces.

Trailer tires

Carlisle Paddles Radial Trail HD Tire

If you need a tire for your trailer, this is a solid option no matter what kind you have. This durable tire features an even-wearing tread pattern and can withstand the heat generated under extreme operating conditions.

Carlisle Radial Trail HD Tire

These versatile tires are designed for either short or long-distance use. They are suitable for use with boat, utility, cargo and horse trailers. These rugged tires are manufactured to be resistant to puncture damage.

